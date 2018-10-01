La comédie musicale américaine (5/5)
Oeuvres d'Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, Marc Blitzstein, Kurt Weill, James van Heusen et Nacio Herb Brown
♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫
Irving Berlin
Top Hat : Top Hat, White Tie and Tails
Max Steiner et Fred Astaire
Orchestre non identifié
BDMUSIC 78466
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : It ain't necessarily so
Edward Matthews
Reisman Leo and his Orchestra
Leo Reisman
NAXOS 8.110219-20
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : It ain't necessary so - arrangement pour violon et piano
Jascha Heifetz : Violon
Emmanuel Bay : Piano
NAXOS 8.110219-20
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : I Loves You Porgy
Billie Holiday
Bobby Tucker Trio
BDMUSIC 78537
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Summertime
Nikki Renée Daniels, Clara
Joshua Henry, Jake
Orchestre dirigé par Constantine Kitsopoulos
Extrait du film de Diane Paulus
PS CLASSICS PS-1206
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Summertime
Janis Joplin
COLUMBIA 88697 48243 2
George Gershwin
Fantaisie sur Porgy and Bess - pour 2 pianos - d'après des thèmes de l'opéra de Gershwin
Gabriela Montero : Piano
Alexander Gurning : Piano
EMI CLASSICS 0 70836 2
Richard Rodgers
Babes in arms :
- Ouverture
- Babes in arms : Where or when
Orchestre Symphonique du New Jersey
Evans Haile
NEW WORLD RECORDS
Richard Rodgers
Where or when
Art Tatum : Piano
BLACK LION RECORD BLCD 760114
Richard Rodgers
I wish I were in love again
Judy Garland et Mickey Rooney
SONY MUSIC SPECIAL PRODUCTS AK 47711
Richard Rodgers
I wish I were in love again
Audra Mac Donald
NONESUCH 7559-79645-2
Richard Rodgers
My funny valentine
Orchestre non identifié
Carmen Mac Rae : Voix
Piano non identifié
DECCA GRP 16582
Richard Rodgers
My funny valentine
Gerry Mulligan Quartet
BDMUSIC 73127
Richard Rodgers
Johnny one note
Anita O' Day et Billy May
Orchestre non identifié
VERVE 602498621035
Richard Rodgers
Johnny one note
Shirley Bassey : Voix
EMI 50999-608979-2-3
Richard Rodgers
Babes in arms : Ballet : Peter's journey
Orchestre Symphonique du New Jersey
Evans Haile
NEW WORLD RECORDS
Richard Rodgers
The lady is a tramp
Ella Fitzgerald
Orchestre non identifié
Buddy Bregman
VERVE 821579-2
Richard Rodgers
The lady is a tramp
Frank Sinatra
Orchestre non identifié
Nelson Riddle
CAPITOL 8647652
Richard Rodgers
The lady is a tramp
King's Singers
David Hurley : Haute-contre
Timothy Wayne-Wright : Haute-contre
Paul Phoenix : Ténor
Christopher Bruerton : Baryton
Jonathan Howard : Baryton
Christopher Gabbitas : Baryton-basse
SIGNUM SIGCD341
Marc Blitzstein
The cradle will rock : The Nickel under your foot - Scène 7
Michael Barrett
JAY PRODUCTIONS CDTEM2 1105
Kurt Weill
Knickerbocker holiday : September song
Maurice de Abravanel
EPM RECORDS 984982
James van Heusen
Let's Make Love : My Heart Belongs to Daddy
Marilyn Monroe
Lionel Newman
BDMUSIC 78465
Nacio Herb Brown
Chantons sous la pluie : Good morning
Judy Garland et Mickey Rooney
The M.G.M studio orchestra
Georgie Stoll
JSP RECORDS JSP977
Nacio Herb Brown
Chantons sous la pluie : Good morning
Kelly Gene, Donald O'Connor et Debbie Reynolds
Orchestre non identifié
Lennie Hayton
MILAN 3996432
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration