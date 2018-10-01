La comédie musicale américaine (5/5)

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Irving Berlin

Top Hat : Top Hat, White Tie and Tails

Max Steiner et Fred Astaire

Orchestre non identifié

BDMUSIC 78466

George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess : It ain't necessarily so

Edward Matthews

Reisman Leo and his Orchestra

Leo Reisman

NAXOS 8.110219-20

George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess : It ain't necessary so - arrangement pour violon et piano

Jascha Heifetz : Violon

Emmanuel Bay : Piano

NAXOS 8.110219-20

George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess : I Loves You Porgy

Billie Holiday

Bobby Tucker Trio

BDMUSIC 78537

George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess : Summertime

Nikki Renée Daniels, Clara

Joshua Henry, Jake

Orchestre dirigé par Constantine Kitsopoulos

Extrait du film de Diane Paulus

PS CLASSICS PS-1206

George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess : Summertime

Janis Joplin

COLUMBIA 88697 48243 2

George Gershwin

Fantaisie sur Porgy and Bess - pour 2 pianos - d'après des thèmes de l'opéra de Gershwin

Gabriela Montero : Piano

Alexander Gurning : Piano

EMI CLASSICS 0 70836 2

Richard Rodgers

Babes in arms :

- Ouverture

- Babes in arms : Where or when

Orchestre Symphonique du New Jersey

Evans Haile

NEW WORLD RECORDS

Richard Rodgers

Where or when

Art Tatum : Piano

BLACK LION RECORD BLCD 760114

Richard Rodgers

I wish I were in love again

Judy Garland et Mickey Rooney

SONY MUSIC SPECIAL PRODUCTS AK 47711

Richard Rodgers

I wish I were in love again

Audra Mac Donald

NONESUCH 7559-79645-2

Richard Rodgers

My funny valentine

Orchestre non identifié

Carmen Mac Rae : Voix

Piano non identifié

DECCA GRP 16582

Richard Rodgers

My funny valentine

Gerry Mulligan Quartet

BDMUSIC 73127

Richard Rodgers

Johnny one note

Anita O' Day et Billy May

Orchestre non identifié

VERVE 602498621035

Richard Rodgers

Johnny one note

Shirley Bassey : Voix

EMI 50999-608979-2-3

Richard Rodgers

Babes in arms : Ballet : Peter's journey

Orchestre Symphonique du New Jersey

Evans Haile

NEW WORLD RECORDS

Richard Rodgers

The lady is a tramp

Ella Fitzgerald

Orchestre non identifié

Buddy Bregman

VERVE 821579-2

Richard Rodgers

The lady is a tramp

Frank Sinatra

Orchestre non identifié

Nelson Riddle

CAPITOL 8647652

Richard Rodgers

The lady is a tramp

King's Singers

David Hurley : Haute-contre

Timothy Wayne-Wright : Haute-contre

Paul Phoenix : Ténor

Christopher Bruerton : Baryton

Jonathan Howard : Baryton

Christopher Gabbitas : Baryton-basse

SIGNUM SIGCD341

Marc Blitzstein

The cradle will rock : The Nickel under your foot - Scène 7

Michael Barrett

JAY PRODUCTIONS CDTEM2 1105

Kurt Weill

Knickerbocker holiday : September song

Maurice de Abravanel

EPM RECORDS 984982

James van Heusen

Let's Make Love : My Heart Belongs to Daddy

Marilyn Monroe

Lionel Newman

BDMUSIC 78465

Nacio Herb Brown

Chantons sous la pluie : Good morning

Judy Garland et Mickey Rooney

The M.G.M studio orchestra

Georgie Stoll

JSP RECORDS JSP977

Nacio Herb Brown

Chantons sous la pluie : Good morning

Kelly Gene, Donald O'Connor et Debbie Reynolds

Orchestre non identifié

Lennie Hayton

MILAN 3996432



