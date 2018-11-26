Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
Vendredi 21 décembre 2018
1h 58mn

Mitsuko Uchida (70 ans - 5/5)

Cette disciple de Wilhelm Kempff, Stefan Ashkenase et Maria Curcio est devenue l’une des plus fines interprètes de Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, mais aussi Berg ou encore Debussy.

Mitsuko Uchida (70 ans - 5/5)
Wonder Mitsuko Uchida ! (Carnegie Hall - 23/02/2016), © Getty / Hiroyuki Ito

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Franz Schubert
3 Klavierstücke D 946 : 3. Allegro en Ut Maj
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 456572-2   

Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'empereur) :
2  Adagio un poco mosso
3  Rondo. Allegro
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Simon Rattle
BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS BPHR1802412010   

Robert Schumann
Gesang der Frühe op 133 n°1 - pour piano
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
DECCA 478 5393   

Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°32 en ut min op 111 :  
1   Maestosoallegro con brio ed appassionato  
2   Adagio molto - semplice e cantabile  
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS B0006379-02   

Arnold Schoenberg
Concerto pour piano op 42 : 4. Giocoso
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre de Cleveland
Pierre Boulez
PHILIPS 468033-2   

Claude Debussy
12 Etudes pour piano L 143 (136) : 10. Pour les sonorités opposées (Livre II)
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4224122   

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°17 en Si bémol Maj K 570 :  
1  Allegro
2  Adagio
3  Allegretto
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4201852   

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 :  
2  Larghetto
3  Allegro
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano et Direction
Orchestre de Cleveland
DECCA 478 2596   

Franz Schubert
Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 9. Des Müllers Blumen
Ian Bostridge : Ténor et Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
EMI 5578272
 

