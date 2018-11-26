Mitsuko Uchida (70 ans - 5/5)
Cette disciple de Wilhelm Kempff, Stefan Ashkenase et Maria Curcio est devenue l’une des plus fines interprètes de Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, mais aussi Berg ou encore Debussy.
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Franz Schubert
3 Klavierstücke D 946 : 3. Allegro en Ut Maj
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 456572-2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'empereur) :
2 Adagio un poco mosso
3 Rondo. Allegro
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Simon Rattle
BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS BPHR1802412010
Robert Schumann
Gesang der Frühe op 133 n°1 - pour piano
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
DECCA 478 5393
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°32 en ut min op 111 :
1 Maestosoallegro con brio ed appassionato
2 Adagio molto - semplice e cantabile
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS B0006379-02
Arnold Schoenberg
Concerto pour piano op 42 : 4. Giocoso
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre de Cleveland
Pierre Boulez
PHILIPS 468033-2
Claude Debussy
12 Etudes pour piano L 143 (136) : 10. Pour les sonorités opposées (Livre II)
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4224122
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°17 en Si bémol Maj K 570 :
1 Allegro
2 Adagio
3 Allegretto
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4201852
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 :
2 Larghetto
3 Allegro
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano et Direction
Orchestre de Cleveland
DECCA 478 2596
Franz Schubert
Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 9. Des Müllers Blumen
Ian Bostridge : Ténor et Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
EMI 5578272
