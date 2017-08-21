Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Vendredi 15 septembre 2017
1h 58mn

Les grands disques du Philhar' (5/5) : Autres grands chefs

Les grands disques du Philhar' (5/5) : Autres grands chefs
Armin Jordan, © Getty / Jacques Sarrat (Sygma)
La programmation musicale :
    14:03
    Paul Dukas

    L'apprenti sorcier

    Armin Jordan, Nouvel Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio FranceALBUM : Armin Jordan : The french symphonic recordings / CD 7LABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
    L'apprenti sorcier
    14:17
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 15 : Rondo

    Philippe Jordan, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, François Frédéric GuyALBUM : Beethoven : Concertos pour piano et orchestre op 15 et 73LABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2008
    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 15 : Rondo
    14:26
    Georges Bizet

    La jolie fille de Perth : Tra la la tra la la Quand la flamme de l'amour (Acte II) Air de Ralph

    Georges Prêtre, Nouvel Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, José Van DamALBUM : Georges Bizet : La jolie fille de PerthLABEL : EMI
    La jolie fille de Perth : Tra la la tra la la Quand la flamme de l'amour (Acte II) Air de Ralph
    14:33
    Gilbert Amy

    Orchestrahl : Après chant

    Gilbert Amy, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio FranceALBUM : Gilbert Amy : Quatuor à cordes n°1 et OrchestrahlLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1996
    Orchestrahl : Après chant
    14:42
    Joseph Haydn

    Concerto pour cor n°1 en Ré Maj HOB VIId : 3 : 3. Allegro

    Philippe Herreweghe, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Hervé JoulainALBUM : L'art du cor / vol 2LABEL : ARIONANNÉE : 2003
    Concerto pour cor n°1 en Ré Maj HOB VIId : 3 : 3. Allegro
    14:47
    Leonard Bernstein

    Symphonie n°3 (Kaddish) : Scherzo - Kaddish 3

    Yutaka Sado, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Choeur Et Maîtrise De Radio France, Yehudi MenuhinALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : Symphonie n°3 et Chichester PsalmsLABEL : ERATO
    Symphonie n°3 (Kaddish) : Scherzo - Kaddish 3
    14:56
    Igor Stravinsky

    Petrouchka (extrait)

    Evgueni Svetlanov, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio FranceALBUM : Stravinsky / Sacre du printemps; Petrouchka / Vol.16 / SvetlanovLABEL : WARNER MUSIC FRANCE
    Petrouchka (extrait)
