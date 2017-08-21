Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Vendredi 15 septembre 2017
Les grands disques du Philhar' (5/5) : Autres grands chefs
La programmation musicale :
14:03
Paul Dukas
L'apprenti sorcierArmin Jordan, Nouvel Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio FranceALBUM : Armin Jordan : The french symphonic recordings / CD 7LABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
14:17
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 15 : RondoPhilippe Jordan, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, François Frédéric GuyALBUM : Beethoven : Concertos pour piano et orchestre op 15 et 73LABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2008
14:26
Georges Bizet
La jolie fille de Perth : Tra la la tra la la Quand la flamme de l'amour (Acte II) Air de RalphGeorges Prêtre, Nouvel Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, José Van DamALBUM : Georges Bizet : La jolie fille de PerthLABEL : EMI
14:33
Gilbert Amy
Orchestrahl : Après chantGilbert Amy, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio FranceALBUM : Gilbert Amy : Quatuor à cordes n°1 et OrchestrahlLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 1996
14:42
Joseph Haydn
Concerto pour cor n°1 en Ré Maj HOB VIId : 3 : 3. AllegroPhilippe Herreweghe, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Hervé JoulainALBUM : L'art du cor / vol 2LABEL : ARIONANNÉE : 2003
14:47
Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie n°3 (Kaddish) : Scherzo - Kaddish 3Yutaka Sado, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Choeur Et Maîtrise De Radio France, Yehudi MenuhinALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : Symphonie n°3 et Chichester PsalmsLABEL : ERATO
14:56
Igor Stravinsky
Petrouchka (extrait)Evgueni Svetlanov, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio FranceALBUM : Stravinsky / Sacre du printemps; Petrouchka / Vol.16 / SvetlanovLABEL : WARNER MUSIC FRANCE
