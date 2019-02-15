Happy Birthday Joyce DiDonato and Renée Fleming (5/5) : Renée Fleming et la musique française
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Jules Massenet
Extraits de Manon :
Adieu notre petite table (Acte II) Manon
Ah Des Grieux (Acte IV) Manon Des Grieux
Assez je me hais et maudis (Acte IV) Des Grieux Manon Nous reparlerons du passé (Acte IV) Manon Des Grieux
Ah le beau diamant (Acte IV) Manon Des Grieux
N'est-ce plus ma main que cette main presse (Acte IV) Des Grieux Manon
Renée Fleming : Soprano, Manon, Marcelo
Alvarez : Ténor, Des Grieux
Orchestre du Théâtre National de L'Opéra de Paris
Jésus Lopez Cobos
LABEL : SONY CLASSICAL SK 90458
2003
Gabriel Fauré
3 Mélodies op 7 : 1. Après un rêve - pour soprano et piano
Renée Fleming : Soprano, Jean Yves Thibaudet : Piano
LABEL : DECCA 4676972
2001
Gabriel Fauré
3 mélodies op 18 : 1. Nell - pour soprano et piano
Renée Fleming : Soprano, Jean Yves Thibaudet : Piano
LABEL : DECCA 4676972
2001
Gabriel Fauré
2 mélodies op 83 : 2. Soir - pour soprano et piano
Renée Fleming : Soprano, Jean Yves Thibaudet : Piano
LABEL : DECCA 4676972
2001
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem op 48 : Pie Jesu
Andreas Delfs, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Royal Philharmonic
Orchestra
LABEL : DECCA 475 6925
2005
Hector Berlioz
L'enfance du Christ op 25 : L'adieu des bergers
Andreas Delfs, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Royal Philharmonic
Orchestra, London Voices
LABEL : DECCA 475 6925
2005
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus
Andreas Delfs, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Royal Philharmonic
Orchestra, London Voices
LABEL : DECCA 475 6925
2005
Émile Paladilhe
Psyché
Renée Fleming : Soprano, Fred Hersch : Piano
LABEL : DECCA 988 0602
2006
Charles Gounod
Mireille : Le ciel rayonne, l'oiseau chante (Acte I Sc 3)
Valery Gergiev, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Orchestre du Théâtre
Mariinsky
LABEL : DECCA 475 8069
Jules Massenet
Cléopâtre : J'ai versé le poison dans cette coupe d'or (Acte III)
Valery Gergiev, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Orchestre du Théâtre
Mariinsky
LABEL : DECCA 475 8069
Olivier Messiaen
Poèmes pour Mi : Action de grâces
Alan Gilbert, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
LABEL : DECCA 478 3500
Léo Delibes
Les filles de Cadix - chanson espagnole pour soprano et orchestre
Sebastian Lang-Lessing, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Philharmonia
Orchestra
LABEL : DECCA 4785107
2013
Léo Delibes
Lakmé : Dôme épais le jasmin (Acte I) Duo Lakmé et Mallika
(Duo des fleurs)
Sebastian Lang-Lessing, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Lakmé, Susan Graham : Mezzo-soprano, Mallika, Philharmonia Orchestra
LABEL : DECCA 4785107
2013
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne Série 2 : La delaïssado
Sebastian Lang-Lessing, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Philharmonia
Orchestra
LABEL : DECCA 4785107
2013
Henri Duparc
Phidylé
Sebastian Lang-Lessing, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Philharmonia
Orchestra
LABEL : DECCA 4785107
2013
Gabriel Fauré
5 mélodies de Venise op 58 : 1. Mandoline - pour soprano et piano
Renée Fleming : Soprano, Jean Yves Thibaudet : Piano
LABEL : DECCA 4676972
2001
Claude Debussy
3 chansons de Bilitis L 97 (90) : 1. La flûte de Pan
Renée Fleming : Soprano, Jean Yves Thibaudet : Piano
LABEL : DECCA 4676972
2001
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration