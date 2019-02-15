Happy Birthday Joyce DiDonato and Renée Fleming (5/5) : Renée Fleming et la musique française

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Jules Massenet

Extraits de Manon :

Adieu notre petite table (Acte II) Manon

Ah Des Grieux (Acte IV) Manon Des Grieux

Assez je me hais et maudis (Acte IV) Des Grieux Manon Nous reparlerons du passé (Acte IV) Manon Des Grieux

Ah le beau diamant (Acte IV) Manon Des Grieux

N'est-ce plus ma main que cette main presse (Acte IV) Des Grieux Manon

Renée Fleming : Soprano, Manon, Marcelo

Alvarez : Ténor, Des Grieux

Orchestre du Théâtre National de L'Opéra de Paris

Jésus Lopez Cobos

LABEL : SONY CLASSICAL SK 90458

2003

Gabriel Fauré

3 Mélodies op 7 : 1. Après un rêve - pour soprano et piano

Renée Fleming : Soprano, Jean Yves Thibaudet : Piano

LABEL : DECCA 4676972

2001

Gabriel Fauré

3 mélodies op 18 : 1. Nell - pour soprano et piano

Renée Fleming : Soprano, Jean Yves Thibaudet : Piano

LABEL : DECCA 4676972

2001

Gabriel Fauré

2 mélodies op 83 : 2. Soir - pour soprano et piano

Renée Fleming : Soprano, Jean Yves Thibaudet : Piano

LABEL : DECCA 4676972

2001

Gabriel Fauré

Requiem op 48 : Pie Jesu

Andreas Delfs, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Royal Philharmonic

Orchestra

LABEL : DECCA 475 6925

2005

Hector Berlioz

L'enfance du Christ op 25 : L'adieu des bergers

Andreas Delfs, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Royal Philharmonic

Orchestra, London Voices

LABEL : DECCA 475 6925

2005

Francis Poulenc

Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus

Andreas Delfs, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Royal Philharmonic

Orchestra, London Voices

LABEL : DECCA 475 6925

2005

Émile Paladilhe

Psyché

Renée Fleming : Soprano, Fred Hersch : Piano

LABEL : DECCA 988 0602

2006

Charles Gounod

Mireille : Le ciel rayonne, l'oiseau chante (Acte I Sc 3)

Valery Gergiev, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Orchestre du Théâtre

Mariinsky

LABEL : DECCA 475 8069

Jules Massenet

Cléopâtre : J'ai versé le poison dans cette coupe d'or (Acte III)

Valery Gergiev, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Orchestre du Théâtre

Mariinsky

LABEL : DECCA 475 8069



Olivier Messiaen

Poèmes pour Mi : Action de grâces

Alan Gilbert, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France

LABEL : DECCA 478 3500

Léo Delibes

Les filles de Cadix - chanson espagnole pour soprano et orchestre

Sebastian Lang-Lessing, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Philharmonia

Orchestra

LABEL : DECCA 4785107

2013

Léo Delibes

Lakmé : Dôme épais le jasmin (Acte I) Duo Lakmé et Mallika

(Duo des fleurs)

Sebastian Lang-Lessing, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Lakmé, Susan Graham : Mezzo-soprano, Mallika, Philharmonia Orchestra

LABEL : DECCA 4785107

2013

Joseph Canteloube

Chants d'Auvergne Série 2 : La delaïssado

Sebastian Lang-Lessing, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Philharmonia

Orchestra

LABEL : DECCA 4785107

2013

Henri Duparc

Phidylé

Sebastian Lang-Lessing, Renée Fleming : Soprano, Philharmonia

Orchestra

LABEL : DECCA 4785107

2013

Gabriel Fauré

5 mélodies de Venise op 58 : 1. Mandoline - pour soprano et piano

Renée Fleming : Soprano, Jean Yves Thibaudet : Piano

LABEL : DECCA 4676972

2001

Claude Debussy

3 chansons de Bilitis L 97 (90) : 1. La flûte de Pan

Renée Fleming : Soprano, Jean Yves Thibaudet : Piano

LABEL : DECCA 4676972

2001



