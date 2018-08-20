Claudio Scimone (1934-2018) - (5/5)
Hommage au chef disparu le 6 septembre 2018.
♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Orlando : Fammicombattere (Acte I, scène 9 - Air d'Orlando)
Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano
I Solisti Veneti
Claudio Scimone, direction
ERATO ECD 88034
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto pour violon cordes et basse continue en fa min op 8 n°4 RV 297 " l'hiver " :
1. Allegro non molto
2. Largo
3. Allegro
Piero Toso, violon
I Solisti Veneti
Claudio Scimone, direction
ERATO ECD 88003
Jules Massenet
Thaïs : Voilà donc la terrible cité (Acte I Sc 2) Air d'Athanaël
José Van Dam, basse
Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo
Claudio Scimone, direction
ERATO NUM 75 023
Antonio Salieri
Concerto pour piano en Ré Maj :
1. Allegro
2. Larghetto
3. Andantino
Aldo Ciccolini, piano
I Solisti Veneti
Claudio Scimone, direction
SOUND 3415
Giacomo Puccini
Messa di Gloria : Agnus Dei
José Carreras, ténor
Hermann Prey, baryton
Ambrosian Singers
Philharmonia Orchestra
Claudio Scimone, direction
ERATO ECD 88022
Giovanni Battista Pergolese
Stabat Mater en fa min :
- Fac ut portem Christi mortem (Air de contralto)
- Inflammatus et accensus (Duo)
- Quando corpus morietur (Duo)
Ileana Cotrubas, soprano
Lucia Valentini Terrani, contralto
I Solisti Veneti
Claudio Scimone, direction
EMI 7629092
Andre Ernest Modeste Gretry
Guillaume Tell : Ouverture
Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Wallonie
Claudio Scimone, direction
MUSIQUE EN WALLONIE MEW 1370
Andre Ernest Modeste Gretry
Guillaume Tell (fin Acte II) :
- Seigneur Seigneur miséricorde (Madame Tell, Gessler, Marie, le jeune Tell et les officiers)
- Ciel quel coup du Ciel ah vive Tell (Madame Tell, Marie, le jeune Tell, Guillaume Tell et choeur de villageois)
- Guillaume Tell je ne peux qu'applaudir à ton adresse (Gessler, Guillaume Tell et 2 officiers)
- Nous vivons et nous souffrons de telles ignominies (Choeur de villageois et villageoises)
- Entracte (instrumental)
Anne Catherine Gillet, soprano (Madame Tell)
Liesbeth Devos, soprano (Marie)
Natacha Kowalski, soprano (Le Jeune Tell)
Marc Laho, ténor (Guillaume Tell)
Lionel Lhote, basse (Gessler)
Chœur et Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Wallonie
Claudio Scimone, direction
MUSIQUE EN WALLONIE MEW 1370
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto en mi mineur pour basson, cordes & clavecin RV 484 :
I. Allegro poco
II. Andante
III. Allegro
Maurice Allard, basson
I Solisti Veneti
Claudio Scimone, direction
ERATO ECD 88 009
Gioacchino Rossini
Petite messe solennelle : Gloria (extrait)
Katia Ricciarelli, soprano
Margarita Zimmerman, contralto
José Carreras, ténor
Samuel Ramey, basse
Ambrosian Singers
Graig Sheppard, Paul Berkowitz, piano
Richard Nunn, Harmonium
Claudio Scimone, direction
PHILIPS 412548-2
Charles Gounod
Faust : Vous qui faites l'endormie (Acte IV - Air de Méphistophélès)
José Van Dam, basse
Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo
Claudio Scimone, direction
ERATO NUM 75 023
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Agrippine : Bel piacere (Acte III, scène 10 - Air de Poppée)
Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano
I Solisti Veneti
Claudio Scimone, direction
ERATO ECD 88034
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration