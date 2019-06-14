Arabesques
Vendredi 14 juin 2019
1h 58mn

Le pianiste Emanuel Ax, de A à X (5/5)

Emmanuel Ax, © Lisa Marie Mazzucco
La programmation musicale :
  • 14h01
    Suite n°2 op 17 pour deux pianos : Waltz - EMANUEL AX
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Suite n°2 op 17 pour deux pianos : 2. Waltz

    Emanuel Ax : Piano, Yefim Bronfman : Piano
    Album Rachmaninov : Danses Symphoniques Et Suites Pour Deux Pianos Label Sony Classical (SK 61767) Année 2001
  • 14h08
    Sonate en fa min op 34b : Scherzo allegro trio - EMANUEL AX
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate en fa min op 34b : 3. Scherzo - pour 2 pianos

    Emanuel Ax : Piano, Yefim Bronfman : Piano
    Album Johannes Brahms : Oeuvres Pour 2 Pianos Label Sony Classical (SK 89868) Année 2005
  • 14h16
    Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Adagio sostenuto assai - Allegro agitato assai - Pour piano et orchestre - EMANUEL AX
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Adagio sostenuto assai - Allegro agitato assai - Pour piano et orchestre

    Esa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Emanuel Ax Interprète Des Concertos De Schoenberg Et Liszt Label Sony (SK 53289) Année 1993
  • 14h23
    Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Allegro moderato - Pour piano et orchestre - EMANUEL AX
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Allegro moderato - Pour piano et orchestre

    Esa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Emanuel Ax Interprète Des Concertos De Schoenberg Et Liszt Label Sony (SK 53289) Année 1993
  • 14h28
    Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Allegro decisio - Marziale un poco meno allegro - Pour piano et orchestre - EMANUEL AX
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Allegro decisio - Marziale un poco meno allegro - Pour piano et orchestre

    Esa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Emanuel Ax Interprète Des Concertos De Schoenberg Et Liszt Label Sony (SK 53289) Année 1993
  • 14h35
    Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Allegro animato - Pour piano et orchestre - EMANUEL AX
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Allegro animato - Pour piano et orchestre

    Esa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Emanuel Ax Interprète Des Concertos De Schoenberg Et Liszt Label Sony (SK 53289) Année 1993
  • 14h38
    Ballade pour piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 38 - EMANUEL AX
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Ballade pour piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 38

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Rca (RCA 82876725542) Année 2005
  • 14h46
    Sonate en la min D 821 : Arpeggione : Allegro moderato - pour violoncelle et piano - YO-YO MA
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate en la min D 821 : Arpeggione : 1. Allegro moderato - pour violoncelle et piano

    Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
  • 14h57
    Sonate en la min D 821 : Arpeggione : Adagio - pour violoncelle et piano - YO-YO MA
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate en la min D 821 : Arpeggione : 2. Adagio - pour violoncelle et piano

    Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
  • 15h02
    Sonate en la min D 821 : Arpeggione : Allegretto - pour violoncelle et piano - YO-YO MA
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate en la min D 821 : Arpeggione : 3. Allegretto - pour violoncelle et piano

    Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
  • 15h11
    Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : 3. Rondo - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : 3. Rondo

    André Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album The Classic André Previn : The Complete Rca And Columbia Album Collection / Cd 41 Label Sony Classical (RL85930) Année 2018
