Vendredi 14 juin 2019
Le pianiste Emanuel Ax, de A à X (5/5)
La programmation musicale :
- 14h01Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Suite n°2 op 17 pour deux pianos : 2. WaltzEmanuel Ax : Piano, Yefim Bronfman : PianoAlbum Rachmaninov : Danses Symphoniques Et Suites Pour Deux Pianos Label Sony Classical (SK 61767) Année 2001
- 14h08Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate en fa min op 34b : 3. Scherzo - pour 2 pianosEmanuel Ax : Piano, Yefim Bronfman : PianoAlbum Johannes Brahms : Oeuvres Pour 2 Pianos Label Sony Classical (SK 89868) Année 2005
- 14h16Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Adagio sostenuto assai - Allegro agitato assai - Pour piano et orchestreEsa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Emanuel Ax Interprète Des Concertos De Schoenberg Et Liszt Label Sony (SK 53289) Année 1993
- 14h23Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Allegro moderato - Pour piano et orchestreEsa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Emanuel Ax Interprète Des Concertos De Schoenberg Et Liszt Label Sony (SK 53289) Année 1993
- 14h28Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Allegro decisio - Marziale un poco meno allegro - Pour piano et orchestreEsa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Emanuel Ax Interprète Des Concertos De Schoenberg Et Liszt Label Sony (SK 53289) Année 1993
- 14h35Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto n°2 en La Maj s 125 : Allegro animato - Pour piano et orchestreEsa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Emanuel Ax Interprète Des Concertos De Schoenberg Et Liszt Label Sony (SK 53289) Année 1993
- 14h38Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Ballade pour piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 38Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Rca (RCA 82876725542) Année 2005
- 14h46Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate en la min D 821 : Arpeggione : 1. Allegro moderato - pour violoncelle et pianoYo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
- 14h57Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate en la min D 821 : Arpeggione : 2. Adagio - pour violoncelle et pianoYo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
- 15h02Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate en la min D 821 : Arpeggione : 3. Allegretto - pour violoncelle et pianoYo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
- 15h11Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : 3. RondoAndré Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum The Classic André Previn : The Complete Rca And Columbia Album Collection / Cd 41 Label Sony Classical (RL85930) Année 2018
