Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 12 octobre 2018
1h 58mn

Hommage à Montserrat Caballé (5/5)

Hommage à Montserrat Caballé (5/5)
Monterssat Caballé (9 Decembre 2014 - Soirée de Gala en l'honneur de la soprano au Théâtre Royal de Madrid), © Javier del Real / Théâtre Royal de Madrid

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Georges Bizet
Clovis et Clotilde : Prière, prière (Scène 3 - Air de Clotilde)
Montserrat Caballe : Soprano (Clotilde)
Gérard Garino : Ténor (Clovis)
Boris Martinovich : Baryton-basse (Rémy)
Orchestre National de Lille
Jean Claude Casadesus
MUSIFRANCE 1990   

Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie n°3 Kaddish : Andante con tenerezza
Montserrat Caballé : Soprano
Michael Wager : Voix, récitant
Orchestre Philharmonique d'Israël
Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 1978   

Giuseppe Verdi
Messa da requiem : Libera me
Montserrat Caballé : Soprano
New Philharmonia Chorus et Orchestra
John Barbirolli
EMI   

Giuseppe Verdi
I masnadieri (Acte I) :  
- Venerabile o padre (Air d'Amalia)
- Lo sguardo avea degli angeli (Duo Amalia / Carlo)
Carlo Bergonzi : Ténor (Carlo)
Montserrat Caballé : Soprano (Amalia)
New Philharmonia Orchestra  
Lamberto Gardelli
DECCA 2003   

Giuseppe Verdi
Un bal Masqué (Acte III) :
- A tal colpa (Renato) - Morrò, ma prima in grazia (Amélia)
Montserrat Caballé : Soprano (Amélia)
Ingvar Wixell : Baryton (Renato)
Chœur et Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden
Sir Colin Davis
PHILIPS   

Arrigo Boito
Mefistofele (Acte IV) :
- Danza     - Ah trionfi ad Elena (chœur)
- Notte cupa truce (Hélène et le chœur)
- Forma ideal purissima (Faust, Hélène, Méphistophélès, Panthalis, Nérée et le chœur)
- O incantesimo parla parla (Hélène, Faust et le chœur)
Montserrat Caballe : Soprano (Hélène)
Nicolai Ghiaurov : Basse (Méphistophélès)
Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor (Faust)
Della Jones : Mezzo-soprano (Panthalis)
Robin Leggate : Ténor (Nérée)
Trinity College de Cambridge
National Philharmonic Orchestra
Oliviero De Fabritiis
DECCA 1985   

Rafael Millan
El pajaro azul : La luz de la tarde (Acte II – Lucinda)
Montserrat Caballé : Soprano (Lucinda)
Orchestre non identifié
Benito Lauret
SONY CLASSICAL 2013   

Leonardo Balada  Cristobal Colon (Acte I, scene 4d - Caballero series)
Jose Carreras : Ténor
Montserrat Caballe : Soprano
Carlos Chausson : Baryton
Stefano Palatchi : Basse
Victoria Vergara : Mezzo-soprano
Gregorio Poblador : Basse
Chœur et Orchestre du Grand Théâtre du Liceu
LABEL : NAXOS 2009   

Barcelona
Montserrat Caballé et Freddie Mercury
Bohemian rhapsody
Montserrat Caballé et Bruce Dickinson  
Orchestre sous la direction de Gavyn Wright
RCA 1997
 

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 11 octobre 2018
1h 58mn
Hommage à Montserrat Caballé (4/5)
émission suivante
lundi 15 octobre 2018
1h 58mn
Ivo Pogorelich (1/5)