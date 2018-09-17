Hommage à Montserrat Caballé (5/5)
Georges Bizet
Clovis et Clotilde : Prière, prière (Scène 3 - Air de Clotilde)
Montserrat Caballe : Soprano (Clotilde)
Gérard Garino : Ténor (Clovis)
Boris Martinovich : Baryton-basse (Rémy)
Orchestre National de Lille
Jean Claude Casadesus
MUSIFRANCE 1990
Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie n°3 Kaddish : Andante con tenerezza
Montserrat Caballé : Soprano
Michael Wager : Voix, récitant
Orchestre Philharmonique d'Israël
Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 1978
Giuseppe Verdi
Messa da requiem : Libera me
Montserrat Caballé : Soprano
New Philharmonia Chorus et Orchestra
John Barbirolli
EMI
Giuseppe Verdi
I masnadieri (Acte I) :
- Venerabile o padre (Air d'Amalia)
- Lo sguardo avea degli angeli (Duo Amalia / Carlo)
Carlo Bergonzi : Ténor (Carlo)
Montserrat Caballé : Soprano (Amalia)
New Philharmonia Orchestra
Lamberto Gardelli
DECCA 2003
Giuseppe Verdi
Un bal Masqué (Acte III) :
- A tal colpa (Renato) - Morrò, ma prima in grazia (Amélia)
Montserrat Caballé : Soprano (Amélia)
Ingvar Wixell : Baryton (Renato)
Chœur et Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden
Sir Colin Davis
PHILIPS
Arrigo Boito
Mefistofele (Acte IV) :
- Danza - Ah trionfi ad Elena (chœur)
- Notte cupa truce (Hélène et le chœur)
- Forma ideal purissima (Faust, Hélène, Méphistophélès, Panthalis, Nérée et le chœur)
- O incantesimo parla parla (Hélène, Faust et le chœur)
Montserrat Caballe : Soprano (Hélène)
Nicolai Ghiaurov : Basse (Méphistophélès)
Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor (Faust)
Della Jones : Mezzo-soprano (Panthalis)
Robin Leggate : Ténor (Nérée)
Trinity College de Cambridge
National Philharmonic Orchestra
Oliviero De Fabritiis
DECCA 1985
Rafael Millan
El pajaro azul : La luz de la tarde (Acte II – Lucinda)
Montserrat Caballé : Soprano (Lucinda)
Orchestre non identifié
Benito Lauret
SONY CLASSICAL 2013
Leonardo Balada Cristobal Colon (Acte I, scene 4d - Caballero series)
Jose Carreras : Ténor
Montserrat Caballe : Soprano
Carlos Chausson : Baryton
Stefano Palatchi : Basse
Victoria Vergara : Mezzo-soprano
Gregorio Poblador : Basse
Chœur et Orchestre du Grand Théâtre du Liceu
LABEL : NAXOS 2009
Barcelona
Montserrat Caballé et Freddie Mercury
Bohemian rhapsody
Montserrat Caballé et Bruce Dickinson
Orchestre sous la direction de Gavyn Wright
RCA 1997
