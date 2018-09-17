Hommage à Montserrat Caballé (5/5)

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Georges Bizet

Clovis et Clotilde : Prière, prière (Scène 3 - Air de Clotilde)

Montserrat Caballe : Soprano (Clotilde)

Gérard Garino : Ténor (Clovis)

Boris Martinovich : Baryton-basse (Rémy)

Orchestre National de Lille

Jean Claude Casadesus

MUSIFRANCE 1990

Leonard Bernstein

Symphonie n°3 Kaddish : Andante con tenerezza

Montserrat Caballé : Soprano

Michael Wager : Voix, récitant

Orchestre Philharmonique d'Israël

Leonard Bernstein

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 1978

Giuseppe Verdi

Messa da requiem : Libera me

Montserrat Caballé : Soprano

New Philharmonia Chorus et Orchestra

John Barbirolli

EMI

Giuseppe Verdi

I masnadieri (Acte I) :

- Venerabile o padre (Air d'Amalia)

- Lo sguardo avea degli angeli (Duo Amalia / Carlo)

Carlo Bergonzi : Ténor (Carlo)

Montserrat Caballé : Soprano (Amalia)

New Philharmonia Orchestra

Lamberto Gardelli

DECCA 2003

Giuseppe Verdi

Un bal Masqué (Acte III) :

- A tal colpa (Renato) - Morrò, ma prima in grazia (Amélia)

Montserrat Caballé : Soprano (Amélia)

Ingvar Wixell : Baryton (Renato)

Chœur et Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden

Sir Colin Davis

PHILIPS

Arrigo Boito

Mefistofele (Acte IV) :

- Danza - Ah trionfi ad Elena (chœur)

- Notte cupa truce (Hélène et le chœur)

- Forma ideal purissima (Faust, Hélène, Méphistophélès, Panthalis, Nérée et le chœur)

- O incantesimo parla parla (Hélène, Faust et le chœur)

Montserrat Caballe : Soprano (Hélène)

Nicolai Ghiaurov : Basse (Méphistophélès)

Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor (Faust)

Della Jones : Mezzo-soprano (Panthalis)

Robin Leggate : Ténor (Nérée)

Trinity College de Cambridge

National Philharmonic Orchestra

Oliviero De Fabritiis

DECCA 1985

Rafael Millan

El pajaro azul : La luz de la tarde (Acte II – Lucinda)

Montserrat Caballé : Soprano (Lucinda)

Orchestre non identifié

Benito Lauret

SONY CLASSICAL 2013

Leonardo Balada Cristobal Colon (Acte I, scene 4d - Caballero series)

Jose Carreras : Ténor

Montserrat Caballe : Soprano

Carlos Chausson : Baryton

Stefano Palatchi : Basse

Victoria Vergara : Mezzo-soprano

Gregorio Poblador : Basse

Chœur et Orchestre du Grand Théâtre du Liceu

LABEL : NAXOS 2009

Barcelona

Montserrat Caballé et Freddie Mercury

Bohemian rhapsody

Montserrat Caballé et Bruce Dickinson

Orchestre sous la direction de Gavyn Wright

RCA 1997

