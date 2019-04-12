Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 12 avril 2019
1h 58mn

Albert Roussel, compositeur - 150 ans de sa naissance (5/5)

Les dernières compositions d'Albert Roussel : "A flower given to my daughter", "Quatuor à cordes opus 45", "Deux poèmes chinois opus 47" et la "Quatrième Symphonie" dirigée par Karajan.

Albert Roussel, compositeur - 150 ans de sa naissance (5/5)
Poèmes en mandarin sur des bambous, © Getty / Wrkdesign
La programmation musicale :
    14:01
    Albert Roussel

    A flower given to my daughter

    Shigeko Hata, Paul MontagLABEL : PASSAVANT
    A flower given to my daughter
    14:04
    Albert Roussel

    Bacchus et Ariane op 43 : Suite n°2 - pour orchestre

    Jean Martinon, Orchestre National De L'ortfLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2003
    Bacchus et Ariane op 43 : Suite n°2 - pour orchestre
    14:25
    Albert Roussel

    2 Idylles op 44 : 1. Le Kerioklepte

    Mady Mesple, Dalton BaldwinLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1987
    2 Idylles op 44 : 1. Le Kerioklepte
    14:26
    Albert Roussel

    2 Idylles op 44 : 2. Pan aimait Ekho

    Mady Mesple, Dalton BaldwinLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1987
    2 Idylles op 44 : 2. Pan aimait Ekho
    14:29
    Albert Roussel

    Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 1. Allegro

    Quatuor Via Nova, Jean Mouillere, Herve Le Floch, Gerard Causse, Rene BenedettiLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2019
    Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 1. Allegro
    14:33
    Albert Roussel

    Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 2. Adagio

    Quatuor Via Nova, Jean Mouillere, Herve Le Floch, Gerard Causse, Rene BenedettiLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2019
    Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 2. Adagio
    14:40
    Albert Roussel

    Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 3. Allegro vivo

    Quatuor Via Nova, Jean Mouillere, Herve Le Floch, Gerard Causse, Rene BenedettiLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2019
    Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 3. Allegro vivo
    14:43
    Albert Roussel

    Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 4. Allegro moderato

    Quatuor Via Nova, Jean Mouillere, Herve Le Floch, Rene BenedettiLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 4. Allegro moderato
    14:51
    Albert Roussel

    Prélude et fugue op 46 : 1. Prélude - pour piano

    Lise De La SalleLABEL : NAIVE CLASSIQUEANNÉE : 2017
    Prélude et fugue op 46 : 1. Prélude - pour piano
    14:53
    Albert Roussel

    Prélude et fugue op 46 : 2. Fugue - pour piano

    Lise De La SalleLABEL : NAIVE CLASSIQUEANNÉE : 2017
    Prélude et fugue op 46 : 2. Fugue - pour piano
    14:57
    Albert Roussel

    2 poèmes chinois op 47 : Favorite abandonnée op 47 n°1

    Li-chin Huang, Marine Thoreau La SalleLABEL : CONSERVATOIRE DE PARISANNÉE : 2013
    2 poèmes chinois op 47 : Favorite abandonnée op 47 n°1
    14:58
    Albert Roussel

    2 poèmes chinois op 47 : Vois de belles filles op 47 n°2

    Li-chin Huang, Marine Thoreau La SalleLABEL : CONSERVATOIRE DE PARISANNÉE : 2013
    2 poèmes chinois op 47 : Vois de belles filles op 47 n°2
    15:00
    Albert Roussel

    3 pièces pour piano op 49 : 1. Allegro con brio

    Yvonne LefebureLABEL : DISQUES FY & DU SOLEILANNÉE : 2016
    3 pièces pour piano op 49 : 1. Allegro con brio
    15:01
    Albert Roussel

    3 pièces pour piano op 49 : 2. Allegro grazioso

    Yvonne LefebureLABEL : DISQUES FY & DU SOLEILANNÉE : 2016
    3 pièces pour piano op 49 : 2. Allegro grazioso
    15:03
    Albert Roussel

    3 pièces pour piano op 49 : 3. Allegro con spirito

    Yvonne LefebureLABEL : DISQUES FY & DU SOLEILANNÉE : 2016
    3 pièces pour piano op 49 : 3. Allegro con spirito
    15:07
    Albert Roussel

    2 mélodies op 50 : 1. L'heure du retour

    Marie Devellereau, Billy EidiLABEL : TIMPANIANNÉE : 2002
    2 mélodies op 50 : 1. L'heure du retour
    15:12
    Albert Roussel

    2 mélodies op 50 : 2. Coeur en péril

    Pierre Bernac, Francis PoulencLABEL : TESTAMENTANNÉE : 1999
    2 mélodies op 50 : 2. Coeur en péril
    15:15
    Albert Roussel

    Sinfonietta op 52 : 1. Allegro molto

    André Cluytens, Orchestre De La Société Des Concerts Du ConservatoireLABEL : ERATO
    Sinfonietta op 52 : 1. Allegro molto
    15:18
    Albert Roussel

    Sinfonietta op 52 : 2. Andante

    André Cluytens, Orchestre De La Société Des Concerts Du ConservatoireLABEL : ERATO
    Sinfonietta op 52 : 2. Andante
    15:21
    Albert Roussel

    Sinfonietta op 52 : 3. Allegro

    André Cluytens, Orchestre De La Société Des Concerts Du ConservatoireLABEL : ERATO
    Sinfonietta op 52 : 3. Allegro
    15:25
    Albert Roussel

    Symphonie n°4 en La Maj op 53 : 1. Lento - allegro

    Herbert Von Karajan, Philharmonia OrchestraLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1989
    Symphonie n°4 en La Maj op 53 : 1. Lento - allegro
    15:31
    Albert Roussel

    Symphonie n°4 en La Maj op 53 : 2. Lento molto

    Herbert Von Karajan, Philharmonia OrchestraLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1989
    Symphonie n°4 en La Maj op 53 : 2. Lento molto
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 11 avril 2019
1h 58mn
Albert Roussel, compositeur - 150 ans de sa naissance (4/5)
émission suivante
lundi 15 avril 2019
1h 58mn
Valses et opérettes viennoises (1/5) : Johann Strauss fils (1/2)