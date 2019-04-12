Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Vendredi 12 avril 2019
Albert Roussel, compositeur - 150 ans de sa naissance (5/5)
Les dernières compositions d'Albert Roussel : "A flower given to my daughter", "Quatuor à cordes opus 45", "Deux poèmes chinois opus 47" et la "Quatrième Symphonie" dirigée par Karajan.
La programmation musicale :
14:01
Albert Roussel
A flower given to my daughterShigeko Hata, Paul MontagLABEL : PASSAVANT
14:04
Albert Roussel
Bacchus et Ariane op 43 : Suite n°2 - pour orchestreJean Martinon, Orchestre National De L'ortfLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2003
14:25
Albert Roussel
2 Idylles op 44 : 1. Le KerioklepteMady Mesple, Dalton BaldwinLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1987
14:26
Albert Roussel
2 Idylles op 44 : 2. Pan aimait EkhoMady Mesple, Dalton BaldwinLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1987
14:29
Albert Roussel
Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 1. AllegroQuatuor Via Nova, Jean Mouillere, Herve Le Floch, Gerard Causse, Rene BenedettiLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2019
14:33
Albert Roussel
Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 2. AdagioQuatuor Via Nova, Jean Mouillere, Herve Le Floch, Gerard Causse, Rene BenedettiLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2019
14:40
Albert Roussel
Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 3. Allegro vivoQuatuor Via Nova, Jean Mouillere, Herve Le Floch, Gerard Causse, Rene BenedettiLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2019
14:43
Albert Roussel
Quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 45 L 57 : 4. Allegro moderatoQuatuor Via Nova, Jean Mouillere, Herve Le Floch, Rene BenedettiLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
14:51
Albert Roussel
Prélude et fugue op 46 : 1. Prélude - pour pianoLise De La SalleLABEL : NAIVE CLASSIQUEANNÉE : 2017
14:53
Albert Roussel
Prélude et fugue op 46 : 2. Fugue - pour pianoLise De La SalleLABEL : NAIVE CLASSIQUEANNÉE : 2017
14:57
Albert Roussel
2 poèmes chinois op 47 : Favorite abandonnée op 47 n°1Li-chin Huang, Marine Thoreau La SalleLABEL : CONSERVATOIRE DE PARISANNÉE : 2013
14:58
Albert Roussel
2 poèmes chinois op 47 : Vois de belles filles op 47 n°2Li-chin Huang, Marine Thoreau La SalleLABEL : CONSERVATOIRE DE PARISANNÉE : 2013
15:00
Albert Roussel
3 pièces pour piano op 49 : 1. Allegro con brioYvonne LefebureLABEL : DISQUES FY & DU SOLEILANNÉE : 2016
15:01
Albert Roussel
3 pièces pour piano op 49 : 2. Allegro graziosoYvonne LefebureLABEL : DISQUES FY & DU SOLEILANNÉE : 2016
15:03
Albert Roussel
3 pièces pour piano op 49 : 3. Allegro con spiritoYvonne LefebureLABEL : DISQUES FY & DU SOLEILANNÉE : 2016
15:07
Albert Roussel
2 mélodies op 50 : 1. L'heure du retourMarie Devellereau, Billy EidiLABEL : TIMPANIANNÉE : 2002
15:12
Albert Roussel
2 mélodies op 50 : 2. Coeur en périlPierre Bernac, Francis PoulencLABEL : TESTAMENTANNÉE : 1999
15:15
Albert Roussel
Sinfonietta op 52 : 1. Allegro moltoAndré Cluytens, Orchestre De La Société Des Concerts Du ConservatoireLABEL : ERATO
15:18
Albert Roussel
Sinfonietta op 52 : 2. AndanteAndré Cluytens, Orchestre De La Société Des Concerts Du ConservatoireLABEL : ERATO
15:21
Albert Roussel
Sinfonietta op 52 : 3. AllegroAndré Cluytens, Orchestre De La Société Des Concerts Du ConservatoireLABEL : ERATO
15:25
Albert Roussel
Symphonie n°4 en La Maj op 53 : 1. Lento - allegroHerbert Von Karajan, Philharmonia OrchestraLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1989
15:31
Albert Roussel
Symphonie n°4 en La Maj op 53 : 2. Lento moltoHerbert Von Karajan, Philharmonia OrchestraLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1989
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
