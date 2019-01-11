Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 11 janvier 2019
1h 58mn

La Roumanie (5/5)

La programmation musicale :
    14:01
    Anton Bruckner

    Symphonie n°4 en Mi bémol Maj WAB 104 (Romantique) : 3. Scherzo : Bewegt - Trio : Nicht zu schnell

    Sergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Philharmonique De Munich, LABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 1998
    Symphonie n°4 en Mi bémol Maj WAB 104 (Romantique) : 3. Scherzo : Bewegt - Trio : Nicht zu schnell
    14:13
    Heinz Tiessen

    Hamlet suite op 30 : Marche des morts - pour orchestre

    Sergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Radio Symphonique De BerlinLABEL : AUDITE SCHALLPLATTEN
    Hamlet suite op 30 : Marche des morts - pour orchestre
    14:18
    Joseph Haydn

    Symphonie n°94 en Sol Maj HOB I : 94 : 2. Andante

    Sergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinLABEL : TAHRA
    Symphonie n°94 en Sol Maj HOB I : 94 : 2. Andante
    14:27
    Johannes Brahms

    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 3. Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivace

    Sergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Ida HaendelLABEL : TESTAMENTANNÉE : 1994
    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 3. Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivace
    14:36
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto pour clarinette en La Maj K 622 : 2. Adagio

    Sergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israel, Yona EttlingerLABEL : HELICONANNÉE : 2016
    Concerto pour clarinette en La Maj K 622 : 2. Adagio
    14:44
    Claude Debussy

    Nocturnes : 3. Sirènes

    Sergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Stuttgart, Ensemble Vocal De La Radio De StuttgartLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 1999
    Nocturnes : 3. Sirènes
    14:59
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 4. Finale

    Sergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Symphonique De La Rai De RomeLABEL : URANIA RECORDSANNÉE : 2012
    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 4. Finale
    15:11
    Serge Prokofiev

    Roméo et Juliette : Suite n°2 op 64ter : Montaigus et Capulets

    Sergiu Celibidache, Orchestre National De L'ortfLABEL : RADIO FRANCE INAANNÉE : 2015
    Roméo et Juliette : Suite n°2 op 64ter : Montaigus et Capulets
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 10 janvier 2019
1h 58mn
La Roumanie (4/5)
émission suivante
lundi 14 janvier 2019
1h 58mn
Centenaire de l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angeles (1/5) : Les cinquante premières années