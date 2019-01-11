Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Vendredi 11 janvier 2019
La Roumanie (5/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:01
Anton Bruckner
Symphonie n°4 en Mi bémol Maj WAB 104 (Romantique) : 3. Scherzo : Bewegt - Trio : Nicht zu schnellSergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Philharmonique De Munich, LABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 1998
14:13
Heinz Tiessen
Hamlet suite op 30 : Marche des morts - pour orchestreSergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Radio Symphonique De BerlinLABEL : AUDITE SCHALLPLATTEN
14:18
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie n°94 en Sol Maj HOB I : 94 : 2. AndanteSergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinLABEL : TAHRA
14:27
Johannes Brahms
Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 3. Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivaceSergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Ida HaendelLABEL : TESTAMENTANNÉE : 1994
14:36
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour clarinette en La Maj K 622 : 2. AdagioSergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israel, Yona EttlingerLABEL : HELICONANNÉE : 2016
14:44
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes : 3. SirènesSergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Stuttgart, Ensemble Vocal De La Radio De StuttgartLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 1999
14:59
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 4. FinaleSergiu Celibidache, Orchestre Symphonique De La Rai De RomeLABEL : URANIA RECORDSANNÉE : 2012
15:11
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette : Suite n°2 op 64ter : Montaigus et CapuletsSergiu Celibidache, Orchestre National De L'ortfLABEL : RADIO FRANCE INAANNÉE : 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
