Vendredi 10 mai 2019
Fred Astaire a 120 ans !
La programmation musicale :
14:01
George Gershwin
Lady be good : Fascinating rhythmFred Astaire, Adele AstaireLABEL : BODY AND SOUL
14:03
George Gershwin
Lady be good : Fascinating rhythmFred Astaire, Oscar Peterson, Barney Kessel, Charlie Shavers, Flip Phillips, Ray Brown, Alvin StollerLABEL : DRG RECORDSANNÉE : 1978
14:07
George Gershwin
Lady be good : The half of it, dearie, bluesFred Astaire, George GershwinLABEL : LIVING ERAANNÉE : 2002
14:10
Elmer Schoebel, Jack Pettis, Billy Meyers
The a-stairable rag (extrait du film "" You'll never get rich "" )Morris Stoloff, Fred AstaireLABEL : SAGAANNÉE : 2003
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
