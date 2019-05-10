Arabesques
Vendredi 10 mai 2019
1h 58mn

Fred Astaire a 120 ans !

Fred Astaire à Los Angeles en 1940, © Getty / George Karger / Michael Ochs archives
La programmation musicale :
    14:01
    George Gershwin

    Lady be good : Fascinating rhythm

    Fred Astaire, Adele AstaireLABEL : BODY AND SOUL
    14:03
    George Gershwin

    Lady be good : Fascinating rhythm

    Fred Astaire, Oscar Peterson, Barney Kessel, Charlie Shavers, Flip Phillips, Ray Brown, Alvin StollerLABEL : DRG RECORDSANNÉE : 1978
    14:07
    George Gershwin

    Lady be good : The half of it, dearie, blues

    Fred Astaire, George GershwinLABEL : LIVING ERAANNÉE : 2002
    14:10
    Elmer Schoebel, Jack Pettis, Billy Meyers

    The a-stairable rag (extrait du film "" You'll never get rich "" )

    Morris Stoloff, Fred AstaireLABEL : SAGAANNÉE : 2003
