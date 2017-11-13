Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Vendredi 8 décembre 2017
Happy B-day Joshua Bell ! (5/5)
Arabesques du vendredi 08 décembre 2017
La programmation musicale :
14:02
Jean Sebastien Bach
Partita n°3 en Mi Maj BWV 1006 : Gavotte en rondeau - arrangement pour cordes et basse continueJoshua Bell, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Joshua Bell interprète Jean Sébastien BachLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2014
14:07
Giuseppe Tartini
Sonate en sol min B:g5Joshua Bell, John ConstableALBUM : Antonio Vivaldi : Les quatre saisonsLABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
14:23
Jean Sebastien Bach
Concerto n°2 en Mi Maj BWV 1042 : Allegro - pour violon cordes et basse continueAcademy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Joshua BellALBUM : Joshua Bell interprète Jean Sébastien BachLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2014
14:30
Jean Sebastien Bach
Concerto n°2 en Mi Maj BWV 1042 : Adagio - pour violon cordes et basse continueJoshua Bell, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Joshua Bell interprète Jean Sébastien BachLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2014
14:36
Jean Sebastien Bach
Concerto n°2 en Mi Maj BWV 1042 : Allegro assai - pour violon cordes et basse continueAcademy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Joshua BellALBUM : Joshua Bell interprète Jean Sébastien BachLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2014
14:40
Johannes Brahms
Trio n°1 en Si Maj op 8 : Scherzo - pour violon violoncelle et pianoJoshua Bell, Steven Isserlis, Jeremy DenkALBUM : For the love of BrahmsLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2016
14:48
Johannes Brahms
Double concerto en la min op 102 : Allegro - pour violon violoncelle et orchestreAcademy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Joshua Bell, Steven IsserlisALBUM : For the love of BrahmsLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2016
15:05
Johannes Brahms
Double concerto en la min op 102 : Andante - pour violon violoncelle et orchestreAcademy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Joshua Bell, Steven IsserlisALBUM : For the love of BrahmsLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2016
15:13
Johannes Brahms
Double concerto en la min op 102 : Vivace non troppo - pour violon violoncelle et orchestreAcademy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Joshua Bell, Steven IsserlisALBUM : For the love of BrahmsLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 7 décembre 2017
Happy B-day Joshua Bell ! (4/5)
1h 58mn
émission suivantelundi 11 décembre 2017