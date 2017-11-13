Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Vendredi 8 décembre 2017
1h 58mn

Happy B-day Joshua Bell ! (5/5)

Happy B-day Joshua Bell ! (5/5)
Joshua Bell aux 25 ans de la fondation AIDS d'Elton John - Cathédrale Saint-Jean le Théologien de New York (7/11/2017), © Getty / Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Arabesques du vendredi 08 décembre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Partita n°3 en Mi Maj BWV 1006 : Gavotte en rondeau - arrangement pour cordes et basse continue

    Joshua Bell, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Joshua Bell interprète Jean Sébastien BachLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2014
    14:07
    Giuseppe Tartini

    Sonate en sol min B:g5

    Joshua Bell, John ConstableALBUM : Antonio Vivaldi : Les quatre saisonsLABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
    14:23
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Concerto n°2 en Mi Maj BWV 1042 : Allegro - pour violon cordes et basse continue

    Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Joshua BellALBUM : Joshua Bell interprète Jean Sébastien BachLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2014
    14:30
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Concerto n°2 en Mi Maj BWV 1042 : Adagio - pour violon cordes et basse continue

    Joshua Bell, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Joshua Bell interprète Jean Sébastien BachLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2014
    14:36
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Concerto n°2 en Mi Maj BWV 1042 : Allegro assai - pour violon cordes et basse continue

    Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Joshua BellALBUM : Joshua Bell interprète Jean Sébastien BachLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2014
    14:40
    Johannes Brahms

    Trio n°1 en Si Maj op 8 : Scherzo - pour violon violoncelle et piano

    Joshua Bell, Steven Isserlis, Jeremy DenkALBUM : For the love of BrahmsLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2016
    14:48
    Johannes Brahms

    Double concerto en la min op 102 : Allegro - pour violon violoncelle et orchestre

    Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Joshua Bell, Steven IsserlisALBUM : For the love of BrahmsLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2016
    15:05
    Johannes Brahms

    Double concerto en la min op 102 : Andante - pour violon violoncelle et orchestre

    Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Joshua Bell, Steven IsserlisALBUM : For the love of BrahmsLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2016
    15:13
    Johannes Brahms

    Double concerto en la min op 102 : Vivace non troppo - pour violon violoncelle et orchestre

    Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Joshua Bell, Steven IsserlisALBUM : For the love of BrahmsLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2016
