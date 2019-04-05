Arabesques
Vendredi 5 avril 2019
1h 58mn

Christian Thielemann, chef d'orchestre (4/4) - 60 ans !

Christian Thielemann (2019), © Getty / Sebastian Kahnert
La programmation musicale :
    14:00
    Emmerich Kalman

    Gräfin Mariza (Comtesse Maritza) : Ouverture (Instrumental)

    Christian Thielemann, Staatskapelle De DresdeLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2012
    14:05
    Emmerich Kalman

    Gräfin Mariza (Comtesse Maritza) : Wenn es Abend wird (Acte I) Air de Tassilo

    Christian Thielemann, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Piotr Beczala, Ingeborg SchopfLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2012
    14:11
    Anton Bruckner

    Symphonie n°7 en Mi Maj WAB 107 : 4. Finale

    Christian Thielemann, Staatskapelle De DresdeLABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2016
    14:27
    Johannes Brahms

    Concerto n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 2. Allegro appassionato

    Christian Thielemann, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Maurizio PolliniLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2014
    14:37
    Johannes Brahms

    Symphonie n°4 en mi min op 98 : 1. Allegro non troppo

    Christian Thielemann, Staatskapelle De DresdeLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2014
