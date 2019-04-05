Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Vendredi 5 avril 2019
Christian Thielemann, chef d'orchestre (4/4) - 60 ans !
La programmation musicale :
14:00
Emmerich Kalman
Gräfin Mariza (Comtesse Maritza) : Ouverture (Instrumental)Christian Thielemann, Staatskapelle De DresdeLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2012
14:05
Emmerich Kalman
Gräfin Mariza (Comtesse Maritza) : Wenn es Abend wird (Acte I) Air de TassiloChristian Thielemann, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Piotr Beczala, Ingeborg SchopfLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2012
14:11
Anton Bruckner
Symphonie n°7 en Mi Maj WAB 107 : 4. FinaleChristian Thielemann, Staatskapelle De DresdeLABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2016
14:27
Johannes Brahms
Concerto n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 2. Allegro appassionatoChristian Thielemann, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Maurizio PolliniLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2014
14:37
Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°4 en mi min op 98 : 1. Allegro non troppoChristian Thielemann, Staatskapelle De DresdeLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 4 avril 2019
émission suivantelundi 8 avril 2019