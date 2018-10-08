Vivent les mariés ! (5/5)
Oeuvres de Mendelssohn, Bernstein, Benda, Gounod, Nino Rota, Sutermeister, Prokofiev, Arne, Knowles-Paine, Walton, Berlioz, Verdi, Castelnuovo-Tedesco et Vanwelden.
♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫
Felix Mendelssohn
A midsummernight'sdream op 61 : Weddingmarch / Marche nuptiale
Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
Andre Previn, dir.
EMI CDC 7471632
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : Tonight (quintet)
Patrick Vaccariello,
Matt Cavenaugh,
Josefina Scaglione,
Karen Olivo,
George Akram,
MASTERWORKS BROADWAY 88697-52391-2
Georg Benda
Romeo und Julie : Prélude (Acte II)
La Stagione De Francfort
Michael Schneider
CPO CPO 999496-2
Charles Gounod
Roméo et Juliette : Entr'acte (Acte III) (instrumental)
Orchestre Du Capitole De Toulouse
Michel Plasson, dir.
EMI 5561232
Charles Gounod
Roméo et Juliette : Mon père Dieu vous garde (Acte III) Roméo Frère Laurent et Juliette
Roberto Alagna, ténor (Roméo)
Jose Van Dam, baryton (Frère Laurent)
Angela Gheorghiu, soprano (Juliette)
Orchestre Du Capitole De Toulouse
Michel Plasson, dir.
EMI 5561232
Charles Gounod
Roméo et Juliette : Dieu qui fis l'homme à ton image (Acte III) Frère Laurent Juliette et Roméo
Roberto Alagna, ténor (Roméo)
Jose Van Dam, baryton (Frère Laurent)
Angela Gheorghiu, soprano (Juliette)
Orchestre Du Capitole De Toulouse
Michel Plasson, dir.
EMI 5561232
Charles Gounod
Roméo et Juliette : O pur bonheur (Acte III) Frère Laurent Juliette Roméo et Gertrude
Roberto Alagna, ténor (Roméo)
Jose Van Dam, baryton (Frère Laurent)
Angela Gheorghiu, soprano (Juliette)
Claire Larcher, mezzo-soprano (Gertrude)
Orchestre Du Capitole De Toulouse
Michel Plasson, dir.
EMI 5561232
Nino Rota
Roméo et juliette : Romeo and Juliet are wed
Nino Rota
CAPITOL CDP 792057
Heinrich Sutermeister
Romeo und Julia : Roméo demande au Père Laurent de célébrer son mariage (Acte II) Le père Laurent Roméo Juliette et la nourrice
Heinz Wallberg,
Gerhard Schmidt-Gaden,
Heinz Mende,
Adolf Dallapozza : Ténor, Roméo,
Nikolaus Hillebrandc : Baryton (voix), Père Laurent,
Urszula Koszut : Soprano, Juliette,
Gudrun Wewezow : Contralto, La nourrice,
Orchestre De La Radio De Munich
Choeur De Garcons De Tolz
Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
MIGROS GENOSSENSCH BUND MGBCD6263
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : La nourrice (Acte III)
Orchestre Symphonique De Boston
Seiji Ozawa, dir.
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Juliette refuse d'épouser Paris (ActeIII)
Orchestre Symphonique De Boston
Seiji Ozawa, dir.
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Juliette seule (Acte III)
Orchestre Symphonique De Boston
Seiji Ozawa, dir.
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Interlude (Acte III)
Orchestre Symphonique De Boston
Seiji Ozawa, dir.
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Chez Frère Laurent (Acte III)
Orchestre Symphonique De Boston
Seiji Ozawa, dir.
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Interlude (Acte III)
Orchestre Symphonique De Boston
Seiji Ozawa, dir.
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2
Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : La chambre de Juliette (Acte III)
Orchestre Symphonique De Boston
Seiji Ozawa, dir.
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2
Thomas Augustine Arne
As you like it : Whendaisies pied (The cuckoo) - pour soprano et piano
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Karl Hudez, piano
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295955175/1
John Knowles Paine
As you like it op 28
Orchestre De L'Ulster
Joann Falletta, dir.
NAXOS 8.559747
William Walton
As you like it : under the greenwoodtree
Catherine Bott, soprano
John Gielgud, voix
Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
Neville Marriner, dir.
CHANDOS CHAN 8842
William Walton
As you like it : the fountain
Catherine Bott, soprano
John Gielgud,
Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
Neville Marriner, dir.
CHANDOS CHAN 8842
William Walton
As you like it : wedding procession
Catherine Bott, soprano
John Gielgud,
Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
Neville Marriner, dir.
CHANDOS CHAN 8842
Hector Berlioz
Béatrice et Bénédict : Me marier Dieu me pardonne (Acte I Sc9) Trio Bénédict Claudio Don Pedro
Jean Luc Viala, ténor (Bénédict)
Gilles Cachemaille, baryton (Claudio)
Vincent Le Texier, basse (Don Pedro)
Orchestre De L'Opera De Lyon
John Nelson, dir.
MUSIFRANCE 2292-45773-2
Hector Berlioz
Béatrice et Bénédict : Dieu qui guidas nos bras (Acte II Sc 5) Tous
Susan Graham, soprano (Béatrice)
Jean Luc Viala, ténor (Bénédict)
Sylvia Mac Nair, soprano (Héro)
Catherine Robin, mezzo-soprano (Ursule)
Gilles Cachemaille, baryton (Claudio)
Gabriel Bacquier, baryton (Somarone)
Vincent Le Texier, basse (Don Pedro)
Philippe Magnant (Léonato)
Orchestre De L'Opera De Lyon
Chœur De L'Opera De Lyon
John Nelson, dir.
MUSIFRANCE 2292-45773
Hector Berlioz
Béatrice et Bénédict : Tout est-il prêt ? (Acte II Sc 5) Léonato Don Pedro Bénédict Béatrice
Susan Graham, soprano (Béatrice)
Jean Luc Viala, ténor (Bénédict)
Vincent Le Texier, basse (Don Pedro)
Philippe Magnant (Léonato)
Orchestre de l'Opera De Lyon
Chœur de l'Opera De Lyon
John Nelson, dir
MUSIFRANCE 2292-45773-2
Hector Berlioz
Béatrice et Bénédict : Ici l'on voit Bénédict l'homme marié(Acte II Sc 6) Héro Ursule Claudio Don Pedro Bénédict chœur
Jean Luc Viala, ténor (Bénédict)
Sylvia Mac Nair, soprano (Héro)
Catherine Robin, mezzo-soprano (Ursule)
Gilles Cachemaille, baryton (Claudio)
Vincent Le Texier, basse (Don Pedro)
Orchestre de l'Opera De Lyon
Chœur de l'Opera De Lyon
John Nelson, dir
MUSIFRANCE 2292-45773-2
Hector Berlioz
Béatrice et Bénédict : L'amour est un flambeau (Acte II Sc 6) Duo Bénédict Béatrice choeur
Susan Graham, soprano (Béatrice)
Jean Luc Viala, ténor (Bénédict)
Orchestre de L'Opera de Lyon
Chœur de L'Opera de Lyon
John Nelson, dir.
MUSIFRANCE 2292-45773-2
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff : Ogni sorta di gente dozzinale (Acte III Sc 2) Tutti
Bryn Terfel, baryton-basse
Adrianne Pieczonka, soprano
Stella Doufexis , mezzo-soprano
Thomas Hampson, baryton
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Chœur de la Radio de Berlin
Claudio Abbado, dir.
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 471194-2
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff : Tuttonelmondo è burla (Acte III Sc 2) Tutti
Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix)
Anthony Mee, ténor
Anatoli Kocherga, basse
Adrianne Pieczonka, soprano
Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin
Chœur de la Radio de Berlin
Claudio Abbado, dir.
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 471194-2
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco
Shakespeare sonnets op 125 n°1 : Sonnet CXVI : Let me not to the marriage of trueminds - pour soprano et piano
Valentina Coladonato, soprano
Claudio Proietti, piano
BRILLIANT CLASSICS
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff : Tutto nel mondo è burla (Acte III Sc 2) Tutti
Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix)
Anthony Mee, ténor
Anatoli Kocherga, basse
Adrianne Pieczonka, soprano
Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin
Chœur de la Radio de Berlin
Claudio Abbado, dir.
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 471194-2
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco
Shakespeare sonnets op 125 n°1 : Sonnet CXVI : Let me not to the marriage of trueminds - pour soprano et piano
Valentina Coladonato, soprano
Claudio Proietti, piano
BRILLIANT CLASSSICS
William Shakespeare
Sonnet CXVI : Let me not to the marriage of true minds Edith Evans, récitante
COLUMBIA CX 1 375
Caroll Vanwelden
The marriage of true minds (d'après le sonnet 116 de Shakespeare) Caroll Vanwelden, voix & piano
Thomas Siffling, trompette
Markus Faller, percussions
Mini Schulz, basse
JAZZ N ARTS JNA 6012
