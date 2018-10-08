Vivent les mariés ! (5/5)

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Felix Mendelssohn

A midsummernight'sdream op 61 : Weddingmarch / Marche nuptiale

Orchestre Symphonique De Londres

Andre Previn, dir.

EMI CDC 7471632

Felix Mendelssohn

A midsummernight'sdream op 61 : Weddingmarch / Marche nuptiale

Orchestre Symphonique De Londres

Andre Previn, dir.

EMI CDC 7471632

Leonard Bernstein

West side story : Tonight (quintet)

Patrick Vaccariello,

Matt Cavenaugh,

Josefina Scaglione,

Karen Olivo,

George Akram,

MASTERWORKS BROADWAY 88697-52391-2

Georg Benda

Romeo und Julie : Prélude (Acte II)

La Stagione De Francfort

Michael Schneider

CPO CPO 999496-2

Charles Gounod

Roméo et Juliette : Entr'acte (Acte III) (instrumental)

Orchestre Du Capitole De Toulouse

Michel Plasson, dir.

EMI 5561232

Charles Gounod

Roméo et Juliette : Mon père Dieu vous garde (Acte III) Roméo Frère Laurent et Juliette

Roberto Alagna, ténor (Roméo)

Jose Van Dam, baryton (Frère Laurent)

Angela Gheorghiu, soprano (Juliette)

Orchestre Du Capitole De Toulouse

Michel Plasson, dir.

EMI 5561232

Charles Gounod

Roméo et Juliette : Dieu qui fis l'homme à ton image (Acte III) Frère Laurent Juliette et Roméo

Roberto Alagna, ténor (Roméo)

Jose Van Dam, baryton (Frère Laurent)

Angela Gheorghiu, soprano (Juliette)

Orchestre Du Capitole De Toulouse

Michel Plasson, dir.

EMI 5561232

Charles Gounod

Roméo et Juliette : O pur bonheur (Acte III) Frère Laurent Juliette Roméo et Gertrude

Roberto Alagna, ténor (Roméo)

Jose Van Dam, baryton (Frère Laurent)

Angela Gheorghiu, soprano (Juliette)

Claire Larcher, mezzo-soprano (Gertrude)

Orchestre Du Capitole De Toulouse

Michel Plasson, dir.

EMI 5561232

Nino Rota

Roméo et juliette : Romeo and Juliet are wed

Nino Rota

CAPITOL CDP 792057

Heinrich Sutermeister

Romeo und Julia : Roméo demande au Père Laurent de célébrer son mariage (Acte II) Le père Laurent Roméo Juliette et la nourrice

Heinz Wallberg,

Gerhard Schmidt-Gaden,

Heinz Mende,

Adolf Dallapozza : Ténor, Roméo,

Nikolaus Hillebrandc : Baryton (voix), Père Laurent,

Urszula Koszut : Soprano, Juliette,

Gudrun Wewezow : Contralto, La nourrice,

Orchestre De La Radio De Munich

Choeur De Garcons De Tolz

Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise

MIGROS GENOSSENSCH BUND MGBCD6263

Serge Prokofiev

Roméo et Juliette op 64 : La nourrice (Acte III)

Orchestre Symphonique De Boston

Seiji Ozawa, dir.

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2

Serge Prokofiev

Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Juliette refuse d'épouser Paris (ActeIII)

Orchestre Symphonique De Boston

Seiji Ozawa, dir.

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2

Serge Prokofiev

Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Juliette seule (Acte III)

Orchestre Symphonique De Boston

Seiji Ozawa, dir.

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2

Serge Prokofiev

Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Interlude (Acte III)

Orchestre Symphonique De Boston

Seiji Ozawa, dir.

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2

Serge Prokofiev

Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Chez Frère Laurent (Acte III)

Orchestre Symphonique De Boston

Seiji Ozawa, dir.

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2

Serge Prokofiev

Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Interlude (Acte III)

Orchestre Symphonique De Boston

Seiji Ozawa, dir.

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2

Serge Prokofiev

Roméo et Juliette op 64 : La chambre de Juliette (Acte III)

Orchestre Symphonique De Boston

Seiji Ozawa, dir.

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 423268-2

Thomas Augustine Arne

As you like it : Whendaisies pied (The cuckoo) - pour soprano et piano

Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano

Karl Hudez, piano

WARNER CLASSICS 0190295955175/1

John Knowles Paine

As you like it op 28

Orchestre De L'Ulster

Joann Falletta, dir.

NAXOS 8.559747

William Walton

As you like it : under the greenwoodtree

Catherine Bott, soprano

John Gielgud, voix

Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields

Neville Marriner, dir.

CHANDOS CHAN 8842

William Walton

As you like it : the fountain

Catherine Bott, soprano

John Gielgud,

Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields

Neville Marriner, dir.

CHANDOS CHAN 8842

William Walton

As you like it : wedding procession

Catherine Bott, soprano

John Gielgud,

Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields

Neville Marriner, dir.

CHANDOS CHAN 8842

Hector Berlioz

Béatrice et Bénédict : Me marier Dieu me pardonne (Acte I Sc9) Trio Bénédict Claudio Don Pedro

Jean Luc Viala, ténor (Bénédict)

Gilles Cachemaille, baryton (Claudio)

Vincent Le Texier, basse (Don Pedro)

Orchestre De L'Opera De Lyon

John Nelson, dir.

MUSIFRANCE 2292-45773-2

Hector Berlioz

Béatrice et Bénédict : Dieu qui guidas nos bras (Acte II Sc 5) Tous

Susan Graham, soprano (Béatrice)

Jean Luc Viala, ténor (Bénédict)

Sylvia Mac Nair, soprano (Héro)

Catherine Robin, mezzo-soprano (Ursule)

Gilles Cachemaille, baryton (Claudio)

Gabriel Bacquier, baryton (Somarone)

Vincent Le Texier, basse (Don Pedro)

Philippe Magnant (Léonato)

Orchestre De L'Opera De Lyon

Chœur De L'Opera De Lyon

John Nelson, dir.

MUSIFRANCE 2292-45773

Hector Berlioz

Béatrice et Bénédict : Tout est-il prêt ? (Acte II Sc 5) Léonato Don Pedro Bénédict Béatrice

Susan Graham, soprano (Béatrice)

Jean Luc Viala, ténor (Bénédict)

Vincent Le Texier, basse (Don Pedro)

Philippe Magnant (Léonato)

Orchestre de l'Opera De Lyon

Chœur de l'Opera De Lyon

John Nelson, dir

MUSIFRANCE 2292-45773-2

Hector Berlioz

Béatrice et Bénédict : Ici l'on voit Bénédict l'homme marié(Acte II Sc 6) Héro Ursule Claudio Don Pedro Bénédict chœur

Jean Luc Viala, ténor (Bénédict)

Sylvia Mac Nair, soprano (Héro)

Catherine Robin, mezzo-soprano (Ursule)

Gilles Cachemaille, baryton (Claudio)

Vincent Le Texier, basse (Don Pedro)

Orchestre de l'Opera De Lyon

Chœur de l'Opera De Lyon

John Nelson, dir

MUSIFRANCE 2292-45773-2

Hector Berlioz

Béatrice et Bénédict : L'amour est un flambeau (Acte II Sc 6) Duo Bénédict Béatrice choeur

Susan Graham, soprano (Béatrice)

Jean Luc Viala, ténor (Bénédict)

Orchestre de L'Opera de Lyon

Chœur de L'Opera de Lyon

John Nelson, dir.

MUSIFRANCE 2292-45773-2

Giuseppe Verdi

Falstaff : Ogni sorta di gente dozzinale (Acte III Sc 2) Tutti

Bryn Terfel, baryton-basse

Adrianne Pieczonka, soprano

Stella Doufexis , mezzo-soprano

Thomas Hampson, baryton

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Chœur de la Radio de Berlin

Claudio Abbado, dir.

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 471194-2

Giuseppe Verdi

Falstaff : Tuttonelmondo è burla (Acte III Sc 2) Tutti

Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix)

Anthony Mee, ténor

Anatoli Kocherga, basse

Adrianne Pieczonka, soprano

Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin

Chœur de la Radio de Berlin

Claudio Abbado, dir.

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 471194-2

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco

Shakespeare sonnets op 125 n°1 : Sonnet CXVI : Let me not to the marriage of trueminds - pour soprano et piano

Valentina Coladonato, soprano

Claudio Proietti, piano

BRILLIANT CLASSICS

Giuseppe Verdi

Falstaff : Tutto nel mondo è burla (Acte III Sc 2) Tutti

Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix)

Anthony Mee, ténor

Anatoli Kocherga, basse

Adrianne Pieczonka, soprano

Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin

Chœur de la Radio de Berlin

Claudio Abbado, dir.

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 471194-2

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco

Shakespeare sonnets op 125 n°1 : Sonnet CXVI : Let me not to the marriage of trueminds - pour soprano et piano

Valentina Coladonato, soprano

Claudio Proietti, piano

BRILLIANT CLASSSICS

William Shakespeare

Sonnet CXVI : Let me not to the marriage of true minds Edith Evans, récitante

COLUMBIA CX 1 375

Caroll Vanwelden

The marriage of true minds (d'après le sonnet 116 de Shakespeare) Caroll Vanwelden, voix & piano

Thomas Siffling, trompette

Markus Faller, percussions

Mini Schulz, basse

JAZZ N ARTS JNA 6012