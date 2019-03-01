Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 1 mars 2019
1h 58mn

Le chef d’orchestre Constantin Silvestri (5/5)

Le chef d’orchestre Constantin Silvestri (5/5)
Constantin Silvestri conduit le London Philharmonic Orchestra au Royal Albert Hall en 1957, © Getty / Terry Fincher / Keyston / Hulton Archives
La programmation musicale :
    14:01
    Ralph Vaughan Williams

    The wasps : Ouverture

    Constantin Silvestri, Orchestre Symphonique De BournemouthLABEL : EMI CLASSICS
    The wasps : Ouverture
    14:12
    Edward Elgar

    Alassio op 50 : In the south (Ouverture)

    Constantin Silvestri, Orchestre Symphonique De BournemouthLABEL : EMI CLASSICS
    Alassio op 50 : In the south (Ouverture)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 28 février 2019
1h 58mn
Le chef d’orchestre Constantin Silvestri (4/5)
émission suivante
lundi 4 mars 2019
1h 58mn
Hector Berlioz, critique musical (1/5)