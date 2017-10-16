Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mercredi 8 novembre 2017
Faust (3/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:02
Robert Schumann
Scènes du Faust de Goethe : OuvertureClaudio Abbado, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinALBUM : Szenen aus Goethes Faust (intégrale)LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1995
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 7 novembre 2017
Faust (2/5)
1h 58mn
émission suivantejeudi 9 novembre 2017
Faust (4/5)
1h 58mn