La comédie musicale américaine (3/5)
♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫
Jerome Kern
Ol' man river
Paul Robeson
EMI 1987
George Gershwin
Girl Crazy :Ouverture
Orchestre de studio
John Mauceri
ELEKTRA 1990
George Gershwin
Girl crazy :Bidin' my time
Stan Chandler, Guy Stroman, Larry Raben, David Engel : Chant
Orchestre de studio
John Mauceri
ELEKTRA 1990
George Gershwin
Girl Crazy : Embraceable you
Billie Holiday : Chant
Eddie Heywood et son orchestre
FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES
George Gershwin
Girl Crazy : Embraceable you
Quintette du Hot Club de France : Django Reinhardt : Guitare, Stéphane Grappelli : Violon, Joseph Reinhardt : Guitare, Jean Matelo Ferret : Guitare et Emmanuel Soudieux : Contrebasse
FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES 2000
George Gershwin
7 études de virtuosité pour piano : Embraceableyou
Earl Wild : Piano
CHESKY RECORDS 1989
George Gershwin
Girl Crazy : Sam and Delilah
Ethel Merman : Chant
BLACK & PARTNERS LLC 2014
George Gershwin
Girl crazy : I got rhythm
Lorna Luft : Chant (Kate Fothergill)
Orchestre dirigé par John Mauceri
ELEKTRA 1990
George Gershwin
Un Américain à Paris : I gotrythm
Gene Kelly et chorale d’enfants
Orchestre de studio de la MGM
John Green et Saul Chaplin
BLUE MOON 1995
George Gershwin
Variations pour piano et orchestre sur "I got rhythm"
Oscar Levant : Piano
Orchestre Morton Gould
Morton Gould
CBS 1987
George Gershwin
Girl Crazy : But not for me
Ella Fitzgerald : Chant
Ellis Larkins : Piano
LIVING ERA 2002
George Gershwin
Girl Crazy : But not for me
Miles Davis : Trompette
Sonny Rollins : Saxophone tenor
Horace Silver : Piano
Percy Heath : Basse
Kenny Clarke : Batterie
BDMUSIC 2015
George Gershwin
Girl crazy :
- Treat me rough
- Boy what love has done to me
- Cactus time in Arizona
- Finale ultimo
David Garrison : Chant (Slick Fothergill)
Lorna Luft : Chant (Kate Fothergill)
Orchestre sous la direction de John Mauceri
ELEKTRA 1990
Arthur Schwartz
The band wagon : New sun in the sky
Fred Astaire : Chant
Leo Reisman et son orchestre
NAXOS 2001
Arthur Schwartz
The band wagon : Dancing in the dark
Fred Astaire : Chant
Oscar Peterson : Piano
Célesta, Barney Kessel : Guitare
Charlie Shavers : Trompette
Flip Phillips : Saxophone tenor
Ray Brown : Basse
Alvin Stoller : Percussions
DRG RECORDS 1978
Arthur Schwartz
The band wagon : Dancing in the dark
Ozzie Bailey : Chant
Duke Ellington et son orchestre
WEA INTERNATIONAL 1987
George Gershwin
Of thee I sing :
- Ouverture
- Wintergreen for president (Acte I – Choeur)
- The illegitimate daughter - Because Because (Acte II – Ensemble)
- Who cares (Acte II - Wintergreen et Mary)
Larry Kert : Chant (Wintergreen)
Maureen McGovern : Chant (Mary)
Jack Dabdoub : Chant (L'ambassadeur de France)
Paige O'Hara : Chant (Diana)
Orchestre de Saint Luke de New York
New York Choral Artists
Michael Tilson-Thomas
CBS 1988
George Gershwin
Un Américain à Paris - poème symphonique
Orchestre Philharmonique de San Francisco
Michael Tilson-Thomas
SONY CLASSICAL 2016
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration