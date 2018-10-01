La comédie musicale américaine (3/5)

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Jerome Kern

Ol' man river

Paul Robeson

EMI 1987

George Gershwin

Girl Crazy :Ouverture

Orchestre de studio

John Mauceri

ELEKTRA 1990

George Gershwin

Girl crazy :Bidin' my time

Stan Chandler, Guy Stroman, Larry Raben, David Engel : Chant

Orchestre de studio

John Mauceri

ELEKTRA 1990

George Gershwin

Girl Crazy : Embraceable you

Billie Holiday : Chant

Eddie Heywood et son orchestre

FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES

George Gershwin

Girl Crazy : Embraceable you

Quintette du Hot Club de France : Django Reinhardt : Guitare, Stéphane Grappelli : Violon, Joseph Reinhardt : Guitare, Jean Matelo Ferret : Guitare et Emmanuel Soudieux : Contrebasse

FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES 2000

George Gershwin

7 études de virtuosité pour piano : Embraceableyou

Earl Wild : Piano

CHESKY RECORDS 1989

George Gershwin

Girl Crazy : Sam and Delilah

Ethel Merman : Chant

BLACK & PARTNERS LLC 2014

George Gershwin

Girl crazy : I got rhythm

Lorna Luft : Chant (Kate Fothergill)

Orchestre dirigé par John Mauceri

ELEKTRA 1990

George Gershwin

Un Américain à Paris : I gotrythm

Gene Kelly et chorale d’enfants

Orchestre de studio de la MGM

John Green et Saul Chaplin

BLUE MOON 1995

George Gershwin

Variations pour piano et orchestre sur "I got rhythm"

Oscar Levant : Piano

Orchestre Morton Gould

Morton Gould

CBS 1987

George Gershwin

Girl Crazy : But not for me

Ella Fitzgerald : Chant

Ellis Larkins : Piano

LIVING ERA 2002

George Gershwin

Girl Crazy : But not for me

Miles Davis : Trompette

Sonny Rollins : Saxophone tenor

Horace Silver : Piano

Percy Heath : Basse

Kenny Clarke : Batterie

BDMUSIC 2015

George Gershwin

Girl crazy :

- Treat me rough

- Boy what love has done to me

- Cactus time in Arizona

- Finale ultimo

David Garrison : Chant (Slick Fothergill)

Lorna Luft : Chant (Kate Fothergill)

Orchestre sous la direction de John Mauceri

ELEKTRA 1990

Arthur Schwartz

The band wagon : New sun in the sky

Fred Astaire : Chant

Leo Reisman et son orchestre

NAXOS 2001

Arthur Schwartz

The band wagon : Dancing in the dark

Fred Astaire : Chant

Oscar Peterson : Piano

Célesta, Barney Kessel : Guitare

Charlie Shavers : Trompette

Flip Phillips : Saxophone tenor

Ray Brown : Basse

Alvin Stoller : Percussions

DRG RECORDS 1978

Arthur Schwartz

The band wagon : Dancing in the dark

Ozzie Bailey : Chant

Duke Ellington et son orchestre

WEA INTERNATIONAL 1987

George Gershwin

Of thee I sing :

- Ouverture

- Wintergreen for president (Acte I – Choeur)

- The illegitimate daughter - Because Because (Acte II – Ensemble)

- Who cares (Acte II - Wintergreen et Mary)

Larry Kert : Chant (Wintergreen)

Maureen McGovern : Chant (Mary)

Jack Dabdoub : Chant (L'ambassadeur de France)

Paige O'Hara : Chant (Diana)

Orchestre de Saint Luke de New York

New York Choral Artists

Michael Tilson-Thomas

CBS 1988

George Gershwin

Un Américain à Paris - poème symphonique

Orchestre Philharmonique de San Francisco

Michael Tilson-Thomas

SONY CLASSICAL 2016

