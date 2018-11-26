Mitsuko Uchida (70 ans - 3/5)
Cette disciple de Wilhelm Kempff, Stefan Ashkenase et Maria Curcio est devenue l’une des plus fines interprètes de Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, mais aussi Berg ou encore Debussy.
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°13 en Si bémol Maj K 333 : 2. Andante cantabile
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 412616-2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°24 en ut min K 491 : 1. Allegro
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano et direction
Orchestre de Cleveland
DECCA 478 1524
Claude Debussy
12 Etudes pour piano L 143 (136) :
1 Pour les cinq doigts, d'après Monsieur Czerny (Livre I)
2 Pour les tierces (Livre I)
Pour les quartes (Livre I)
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4224122
Anton Webern
Variations pour piano op 27 :
1 Sehr mässig
2 Sehr schnell
3 Ruhig fliessend
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 468033-2
Franz Schubert
Impromptu pour piano en fa min op posth 142 n°1 D 935 n°1
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 456245-2
Franz Schubert
Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 12. Pause
Ian Bostridge : Ténor et Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
EMI 5578272
Robert Schumann
Kreisleriana op 16 :
6 Sehr langsam - pour piano
7 Sehr rasch - pour piano
8 Schnell und spielend - pour piano
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4427772
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°30 en Mi Maj op 109 : 1. Vivace ma non
2 Prestissimo
3 Gesangvoll mit innigster Empfindung
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS B0006379-02
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°3 en ut min op 37 : 1. Allegro con brio
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Simon Rattle
BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS
Franz Schubert
Danse allemande pour piano en Si bemol Maj d 820 n°6
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 470265-2
