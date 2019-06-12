Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mercredi 12 juin 2019
Le pianiste Emanuel Ax, de A à X (3/5)
La programmation musicale :
- 14h01Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Scherzo n°1 en si min op 20 pour pianoEmanuel Ax : PianoLabel Rca (RCA 82876725542) Année 2005
- 14h12Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Fantaisie sur des airs polonais en La Maj op 13 - pour piano et orchestreCharles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Siècle des Lumières, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Pour Piano N°2 Label Sony (SK 63371) Année 1998
- 14h27Franz Lisztcompositeur
Etude de concert : Gnomenreigen S 145 n°2Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Emanuel Ax 1Er Prix Au Concours Rubinstein 1974 Label Rca (ARL1-1 030) Année 1975
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
