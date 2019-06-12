Arabesques
Arabesques
Mercredi 12 juin 2019
1h 58mn

Le pianiste Emanuel Ax, de A à X (3/5)

Yo-Yo Ma et Emmanuel Ax au Walt Disney Concert Hall (27 janvier 2010), © Getty / Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times
La programmation musicale :
  • 14h01
    Scherzo n°1 en si min op 20 pour piano - EMANUEL AX
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Scherzo n°1 en si min op 20 pour piano

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Label Rca (RCA 82876725542) Année 2005
  • 14h12
    Fantaisie sur des airs polonais en La Maj op 13 - pour piano et orchestre - EMANUEL AX
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Fantaisie sur des airs polonais en La Maj op 13 - pour piano et orchestre

    Charles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Siècle des Lumières, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Pour Piano N°2 Label Sony (SK 63371) Année 1998
  • 14h27
    Gnomenreigen S 145 n°2 - EMANUEL AX
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Etude de concert : Gnomenreigen S 145 n°2

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Emanuel Ax 1Er Prix Au Concours Rubinstein 1974 Label Rca (ARL1-1 030) Année 1975
L'équipe de l'émission :
