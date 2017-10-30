Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
Mardi 21 novembre 2017
1h 58mn

Luther et le protestantisme : les 500 ans de la Réforme (2/5)

Luther et le protestantisme : les 500 ans de la Réforme (2/5)
Luther clouant ses thèses sur le portail de l'église de Wittenberg (gravure de 1909), © Getty / Print collector
La programmation musicale :
    14:02

    A mighty fortress is our god

    Bill CarrothersALBUM : Sunday morningLABEL : VISION FUGITIVEANNÉE : 2013
    A mighty fortress is our god
    14:06
    Johann Mattheson

    Der liebreiche und ungeduldige David : O seelge Sund (extrait 2ème partie)

    Michael Alexander Willens, Kölner Akademie, Nicki Kennedy, Bethany Seymour, Ursula Eittinger, Dorothee Merkel, Max Ciolek, Wolfgang Klose, Christian Hilz, Raimonds SpogisALBUM : Der liebreiche und ungeduldige DavidLABEL : CPO
    Der liebreiche und ungeduldige David : O seelge Sund (extrait 2ème partie)
    14:19
    Giacomo Meyerbeer

    Les Huguenots : Par l'honneur par le nom (Acte II)

    Richard Bonynge, New Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, Joan Sutherland, Kiri Te Kanawa, Anastasios Vrenios, Dominic Cossa, Gabriel Bacquier, Nikola GhiuzelevALBUM : Les huguenots (intégrale)LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1991
    Les Huguenots : Par l'honneur par le nom (Acte II)
    14:23
    Giacomo Meyerbeer

    Les Huguenots : Et maintenant je dois offrir à votre vue (Acte II) Tutti

    Richard Bonynge, New Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, Joan Sutherland, Kiri Te Kanawa, Martina Arroyo, Huguette Tourangeau, Anastasios Vrenios, Dominic Cossa, Gabriel Bacquier, Nikola GhiuzelevALBUM : Les huguenots (intégrale)LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1991
    Les Huguenots : Et maintenant je dois offrir à votre vue (Acte II) Tutti
    14:30
    Karol Josef Lipinski

    Fantaisie et variations sur des motifs de l'opéra Les huguenots de Meyerbeer op 26 / réduction pour violon et quintette à cordes

    Konstanty Andrzej Kulka, Andrzej Gebski, Anna Orlik, Wojciech Chmielewski, Andrezj Wrobel,radoslaw NurALBUM : Karol Lipinski : Oeuvres choisiesLABEL : ACCORDANNÉE : 2012
    Fantaisie et variations sur des motifs de l'opéra Les huguenots de Meyerbeer op 26 / réduction pour violon et quintette à cordes
L'équipe de l'émission :
