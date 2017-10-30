Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16h
Mardi 21 novembre 2017
Luther et le protestantisme : les 500 ans de la Réforme (2/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:02
A mighty fortress is our godBill CarrothersALBUM : Sunday morningLABEL : VISION FUGITIVEANNÉE : 2013
14:06
Johann Mattheson
Der liebreiche und ungeduldige David : O seelge Sund (extrait 2ème partie)Michael Alexander Willens, Kölner Akademie, Nicki Kennedy, Bethany Seymour, Ursula Eittinger, Dorothee Merkel, Max Ciolek, Wolfgang Klose, Christian Hilz, Raimonds SpogisALBUM : Der liebreiche und ungeduldige DavidLABEL : CPO
14:19
Giacomo Meyerbeer
Les Huguenots : Par l'honneur par le nom (Acte II)Richard Bonynge, New Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, Joan Sutherland, Kiri Te Kanawa, Anastasios Vrenios, Dominic Cossa, Gabriel Bacquier, Nikola GhiuzelevALBUM : Les huguenots (intégrale)LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1991
14:23
Giacomo Meyerbeer
Les Huguenots : Et maintenant je dois offrir à votre vue (Acte II) TuttiRichard Bonynge, New Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, Joan Sutherland, Kiri Te Kanawa, Martina Arroyo, Huguette Tourangeau, Anastasios Vrenios, Dominic Cossa, Gabriel Bacquier, Nikola GhiuzelevALBUM : Les huguenots (intégrale)LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1991
14:30
Karol Josef Lipinski
Fantaisie et variations sur des motifs de l'opéra Les huguenots de Meyerbeer op 26 / réduction pour violon et quintette à cordesKonstanty Andrzej Kulka, Andrzej Gebski, Anna Orlik, Wojciech Chmielewski, Andrezj Wrobel,radoslaw NurALBUM : Karol Lipinski : Oeuvres choisiesLABEL : ACCORDANNÉE : 2012
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
