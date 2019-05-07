Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Mardi 7 mai 2019
Le pianiste Nelson Goerner fête ses 50 ans ! (2/4)
La programmation musicale :
14:01
Franz Liszt
Etude d'exécution transcendante pour piano en Si bémol Maj S 139 n°5 (Feux follets)Nelson GoernerLABEL : CASCAVELLEANNÉE : 2000
14:06
Franz Liszt
Etude d'exécution transcendante pour piano en Ré bémol Maj S 139 n°11 (Harmonies du soir)Nelson GoernerLABEL : CASCAVELLEANNÉE : 2000
14:16
Ferruccio Busoni
Indianische Fantasie pour piano et orchestre op 44 BV 264Neeme Järvi, Orchestre Philharmonique De La Bbc, Nelson GoernerALBUM : Ferruccio Busoni : Oeuvres orchestralesLABEL : CHANDOS
