Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 7 mai 2019
1h 58mn

Le pianiste Nelson Goerner fête ses 50 ans ! (2/4)

Le pianiste Nelson Goerner fête ses 50 ans ! (2/4)
Nelson Goerner, © Marco Borggreve
La programmation musicale :
    14:01
    Franz Liszt

    Etude d'exécution transcendante pour piano en Si bémol Maj S 139 n°5 (Feux follets)

    Nelson GoernerLABEL : CASCAVELLEANNÉE : 2000
    Etude d'exécution transcendante pour piano en Si bémol Maj S 139 n°5 (Feux follets)
    14:06
    Franz Liszt

    Etude d'exécution transcendante pour piano en Ré bémol Maj S 139 n°11 (Harmonies du soir)

    Nelson GoernerLABEL : CASCAVELLEANNÉE : 2000
    Etude d'exécution transcendante pour piano en Ré bémol Maj S 139 n°11 (Harmonies du soir)
    14:16
    Ferruccio Busoni

    Indianische Fantasie pour piano et orchestre op 44 BV 264

    Neeme Järvi, Orchestre Philharmonique De La Bbc, Nelson GoernerALBUM : Ferruccio Busoni : Oeuvres orchestralesLABEL : CHANDOS
    Indianische Fantasie pour piano et orchestre op 44 BV 264
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 6 mai 2019
1h 58mn
Le pianiste Nelson Goerner fête ses 50 ans ! (1/4)
émission suivante
mercredi 8 mai 2019
1h 58mn
Le pianiste Nelson Goerner fête ses 50 ans ! (3/5)