La comédie musicale américaine (1/5)
♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫
Robert Planquette
Les cloches de Corneville : J'ai fait trois fois le tour du monde
(Acte I - Air d'Henri - Valse)
Jean Claude Hartemann
Robert Massard : Baryton
Orchestre non identifié
VEGA 1961
Robert Planquette
The chimes of normandy
Brunswick Light Opera Company
PEARL
Arthur Sullivan
HMS Pinafore : Ouverture
Tim Brooke-Taylor : Narrateur
Orchestre de L'Opéra d'Ecosse
Richard Egarr
LINN RECORDS 2016
Arthur Sullivan
HMS Pinafore : We sail the ocean blue (Chœur)
Le Chœur de HMS Pinafore
Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Ecosse
Richard Egarr
LINN RECORDS 2016
Arthur Sullivan
The pirates of Penzance (Acte I) : I am the very model of a modern major-general (Major Stanley et le chœur)
George Baker : Baryton (Major Stanley)
Orchestre Pro Arte
Chœur du Festival de Glyndebourne
Malcolm Sargent
EMI
Arthur Sullivan
The Mikado (Acte I) :
- Three little maids from school
- So please you, sir, we much regret
- Were you not to ko-ko plighted
- I am so proud
Elsie Morison : Soprano (Yum-Yum)
Marjorie Thomas : Contralto (Pitti-Sing)
Jeanette Sinclair : Soprano (Peep-Bo)
Richard Lewis : Ténor (Nanki-Poo)
John Cameron : Baryton (Pish-Tush)
Geraint Evans : Baryton (Ko-Ko)
Chœur du Festival de Glyndebourne
Orchestre Pro Arte
Malcolm Sargent
EMI
Lionel Monckton
The arcadians : All down Piccadilly
Richard Suart : Baryton
New London Light Opera Chorus
New London Orchestra
Ronald Corp
HYPERION 2007
Lionel Monckton
The Arcadians : Charming weather (Acte II - Duo Meadows / Cavanagh)
Marilyn Hill-Smith : Soprano
Peter Morrison : Baryton
Chandos Concert Orchestra
Stuart Barry
CHANDOS 1985
Lionel Monckton
Our Miss Gibbs : Moonstruck
Catherine Bott : Soprano
New London Light Opera Chorus
New London Orchestra
Ronald Corp
HYPERION 2007
George Gershwin
La laLucille : There's more to the kiss than the X-X-X
Barbara Cook, Anthony Perkins, Elaine Strich et Bobby Short : Chant
Orchestre non identifié
Norman Paris
RCA 1974
George Gershwin
Swanee
Al Jolson : Chant
Orchestre de studio
Américain à Paris : I'll build a stairway to paradise
Paul Whiteman and His Orchestra
FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES 1998
George Gershwin
Un Américain à Paris : I'll build a stairway to paradise
Georges Guetary : Chant
Orchestre des Studios de la MGM
Johnny Green
CBS 1951
George Gershwin
Yankee doodle blues
Ladd'S Black Aces
Phil Napoleon : Cornet
Charles Panelli : Trombone
Jimmy Lytell : Clarinette
Frank Signorelli : Piano
Jack Roth : Batterie
FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES 1998
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in blue - pour piano et orchestre
Peter Donohoe : Piano
Sinfonietta de Londres
Simon Rattle
EMI 1987
George Gershwin
Lady be good :Ouverture
Orchestre de studio
Eric Stern
ELEKTRA NONESUCH 1992
George Gershwin
Lady be good : medley
Fred Astaire et Adele Astaire : Chant
George Gershwin : Piano
FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES 1998
Vincent Youmans
No, no, Nanette :
- Chœur d'ouverture de l'acte 2
- Fight over me
Alyn Ainsworth, Geoff Love et Vivienne Martin : Chant
Orchestre de studio
COLUMBIA 1969
Vincent Youmans
Tea for two
Alyn Ainsworth, Geoff Love, Vivienne Martin et Tony Adams : Chant
Orchestre de studio
COLUMBIA 1969
Vincent Youmans
Tahiti trot (tea for two)
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Riccardo Chailly
DECCA 1993
Vincent Youmans
Tea for two
Art Tatum Trio : Art Tatum : Piano, Everett Barksdale : Guitare électrique et Slam Stewart : Batterie
DIFYMUSIC 2015
Vincent Youmans
Tea for two
Anita O' Day : Chant
Gene Krupa et son orchestre
L'ART VOCAL
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration