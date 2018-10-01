La comédie musicale américaine (1/5)

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Robert Planquette

Les cloches de Corneville : J'ai fait trois fois le tour du monde

(Acte I - Air d'Henri - Valse)

Jean Claude Hartemann

Robert Massard : Baryton

Orchestre non identifié

VEGA 1961

Robert Planquette

The chimes of normandy

Brunswick Light Opera Company

PEARL

Arthur Sullivan

HMS Pinafore : Ouverture

Tim Brooke-Taylor : Narrateur

Orchestre de L'Opéra d'Ecosse

Richard Egarr

LINN RECORDS 2016

Arthur Sullivan

HMS Pinafore : We sail the ocean blue (Chœur)

Le Chœur de HMS Pinafore

Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Ecosse

Richard Egarr

LINN RECORDS 2016

Arthur Sullivan

The pirates of Penzance (Acte I) : I am the very model of a modern major-general (Major Stanley et le chœur)

George Baker : Baryton (Major Stanley)

Orchestre Pro Arte

Chœur du Festival de Glyndebourne

Malcolm Sargent

EMI

Arthur Sullivan

The Mikado (Acte I) :

- Three little maids from school

- So please you, sir, we much regret

- Were you not to ko-ko plighted

- I am so proud

Elsie Morison : Soprano (Yum-Yum)

Marjorie Thomas : Contralto (Pitti-Sing)

Jeanette Sinclair : Soprano (Peep-Bo)

Richard Lewis : Ténor (Nanki-Poo)

John Cameron : Baryton (Pish-Tush)

Geraint Evans : Baryton (Ko-Ko)

Chœur du Festival de Glyndebourne

Orchestre Pro Arte

Malcolm Sargent

EMI

Lionel Monckton

The arcadians : All down Piccadilly

Richard Suart : Baryton

New London Light Opera Chorus

New London Orchestra

Ronald Corp

HYPERION 2007

Lionel Monckton

The Arcadians : Charming weather (Acte II - Duo Meadows / Cavanagh)

Marilyn Hill-Smith : Soprano

Peter Morrison : Baryton

Chandos Concert Orchestra

Stuart Barry

CHANDOS 1985

Lionel Monckton

Our Miss Gibbs : Moonstruck

Catherine Bott : Soprano

New London Light Opera Chorus

New London Orchestra

Ronald Corp

HYPERION 2007

George Gershwin

La laLucille : There's more to the kiss than the X-X-X

Barbara Cook, Anthony Perkins, Elaine Strich et Bobby Short : Chant

Orchestre non identifié

Norman Paris

RCA 1974

George Gershwin

Swanee

Al Jolson : Chant

Orchestre de studio

Américain à Paris : I'll build a stairway to paradise

Paul Whiteman and His Orchestra

FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES 1998

George Gershwin

Un Américain à Paris : I'll build a stairway to paradise

Georges Guetary : Chant

Orchestre des Studios de la MGM

Johnny Green

CBS 1951

George Gershwin

Yankee doodle blues

Ladd'S Black Aces

Phil Napoleon : Cornet

Charles Panelli : Trombone

Jimmy Lytell : Clarinette

Frank Signorelli : Piano

Jack Roth : Batterie

FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES 1998

George Gershwin

Rhapsody in blue - pour piano et orchestre

Peter Donohoe : Piano

Sinfonietta de Londres

Simon Rattle

EMI 1987

George Gershwin

Lady be good :Ouverture

Orchestre de studio

Eric Stern

ELEKTRA NONESUCH 1992

George Gershwin

Lady be good : medley

Fred Astaire et Adele Astaire : Chant

George Gershwin : Piano

FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES 1998

Vincent Youmans

No, no, Nanette :

- Chœur d'ouverture de l'acte 2

- Fight over me

Alyn Ainsworth, Geoff Love et Vivienne Martin : Chant

Orchestre de studio

COLUMBIA 1969

Vincent Youmans

Tea for two

Alyn Ainsworth, Geoff Love, Vivienne Martin et Tony Adams : Chant

Orchestre de studio

COLUMBIA 1969

Vincent Youmans

Tahiti trot (tea for two)

Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam

Riccardo Chailly

DECCA 1993

Vincent Youmans

Tea for two

Art Tatum Trio : Art Tatum : Piano, Everett Barksdale : Guitare électrique et Slam Stewart : Batterie

DIFYMUSIC 2015

Vincent Youmans

Tea for two

Anita O' Day : Chant

Gene Krupa et son orchestre

L'ART VOCAL



en savoir plus émission Arabesques La comédie musicale américaine (2/5)

en savoir plus émission Arabesques La comédie musicale américaine (3/5)

en savoir plus émission Arabesques La comédie musicale américaine (4/5)