Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Lundi 17 décembre 2018
1h 58mn

Mitsuko Uchida (70 ans - 1/5)

Cette disciple de Wilhelm Kempff, Stefan Ashkenase et Maria Curcio est devenue l’une des plus fines interprètes de Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, mais aussi Berg ou encore Debussy.

Mitsuko Uchida (70 ans - 1/5)
Wonder Mitsuko Uchida ! (Carnegie Hall - 23/02/2016), © Getty / Hiroyuki Ito

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fantaisie pour piano en ré min K 397
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 412 123-2   

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 :  
1 Allegro maestoso
2 Andante
3 Allegro vivace assai  
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre de Chambre Anglais
Jeffrey Tate
PHILIPS 416381-2   

Frederic Chopin  Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : 1. Grave Doppio movimento
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4209492   

Robert Schumann
Carnaval pour piano op 9 :  
13  Chopin
14  Estrella
15  Reconnaissance
16  Pantalon et Colombine  
17  Valse allemande - Intermezzo. Paganini  
18  Aveu
19  Promenade
20  Pause  
21  Marche des Davidsbündler contre les Philistins
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4427772   

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart  Ch'io mi scordi di te / Non temer amato bene K 505 - récitatif et air pour soprano piano et orchestre
Kiri Te Kanawa : Soprano et Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre de Chambre Anglais
Jeffrey Tate
PHILIPS 4209502   

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano en Fa Maj K 280 : 2. Adagio
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4201862   

Franz Schubert
Impromptu pour piano en ut min op 90 n°1 D 899 n°1
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 456245-2   

Alban Berg
7 frühe Lieder :  
1  Schilflied
2  Traumgekrönt
Dorothea Röschmann :  Soprano et Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
DECCA 4788439   

Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate n°28 en La Maj op 101 : 1. Etwas lebhaft und mit der innigsten Empfindung
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 475 8662   

Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 15 : 2. Largo
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Simon Rattle
BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS BPHR1802412010
 

