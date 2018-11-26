Mitsuko Uchida (70 ans - 1/5)

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Fantaisie pour piano en ré min K 397

Mitsuko Uchida : Piano

PHILIPS 412 123-2

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Concerto pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 :

1 Allegro maestoso

2 Andante

3 Allegro vivace assai

Mitsuko Uchida : Piano

Orchestre de Chambre Anglais

Jeffrey Tate

PHILIPS 416381-2

Frederic Chopin Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : 1. Grave Doppio movimento

Mitsuko Uchida : Piano

PHILIPS 4209492

Robert Schumann

Carnaval pour piano op 9 :

13 Chopin

14 Estrella

15 Reconnaissance

16 Pantalon et Colombine

17 Valse allemande - Intermezzo. Paganini

18 Aveu

19 Promenade

20 Pause

21 Marche des Davidsbündler contre les Philistins

Mitsuko Uchida : Piano

PHILIPS 4427772

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ch'io mi scordi di te / Non temer amato bene K 505 - récitatif et air pour soprano piano et orchestre

Kiri Te Kanawa : Soprano et Mitsuko Uchida : Piano

Orchestre de Chambre Anglais

Jeffrey Tate

PHILIPS 4209502

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Sonate pour piano en Fa Maj K 280 : 2. Adagio

Mitsuko Uchida : Piano

PHILIPS 4201862

Franz Schubert

Impromptu pour piano en ut min op 90 n°1 D 899 n°1

Mitsuko Uchida : Piano

PHILIPS 456245-2

Alban Berg

7 frühe Lieder :

1 Schilflied

2 Traumgekrönt

Dorothea Röschmann : Soprano et Mitsuko Uchida : Piano

DECCA 4788439

Ludwig van Beethoven

Sonate n°28 en La Maj op 101 : 1. Etwas lebhaft und mit der innigsten Empfindung

Mitsuko Uchida : Piano

PHILIPS 475 8662

Ludwig van Beethoven

Concerto pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 15 : 2. Largo

Mitsuko Uchida : Piano

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Simon Rattle

BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS BPHR1802412010

