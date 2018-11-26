Mitsuko Uchida (70 ans - 1/5)
Cette disciple de Wilhelm Kempff, Stefan Ashkenase et Maria Curcio est devenue l’une des plus fines interprètes de Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, mais aussi Berg ou encore Debussy.
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fantaisie pour piano en ré min K 397
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 412 123-2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 :
1 Allegro maestoso
2 Andante
3 Allegro vivace assai
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre de Chambre Anglais
Jeffrey Tate
PHILIPS 416381-2
Frederic Chopin Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : 1. Grave Doppio movimento
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4209492
Robert Schumann
Carnaval pour piano op 9 :
13 Chopin
14 Estrella
15 Reconnaissance
16 Pantalon et Colombine
17 Valse allemande - Intermezzo. Paganini
18 Aveu
19 Promenade
20 Pause
21 Marche des Davidsbündler contre les Philistins
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4427772
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ch'io mi scordi di te / Non temer amato bene K 505 - récitatif et air pour soprano piano et orchestre
Kiri Te Kanawa : Soprano et Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre de Chambre Anglais
Jeffrey Tate
PHILIPS 4209502
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano en Fa Maj K 280 : 2. Adagio
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4201862
Franz Schubert
Impromptu pour piano en ut min op 90 n°1 D 899 n°1
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 456245-2
Alban Berg
7 frühe Lieder :
1 Schilflied
2 Traumgekrönt
Dorothea Röschmann : Soprano et Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
DECCA 4788439
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate n°28 en La Maj op 101 : 1. Etwas lebhaft und mit der innigsten Empfindung
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 475 8662
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 15 : 2. Largo
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Simon Rattle
BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS BPHR1802412010
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration