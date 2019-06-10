Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Lundi 10 juin 2019
Le pianiste Emanuel Ax, de A à X (1/5)
La programmation musicale :
- 14h01Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Nocturne n°17 en Si Maj op 62 n°1 pour pianoEmanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Recital : Emanuel Ax Interprete Frederic Chopin Cd2 Label Rca (RCA 82876725542) Année 2005
- 14h10Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 2. LarghettoEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concertos Pour Piano Label Rca (74321 17892 2) Année 1984
- 14h19Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 3. Allegro vivaceEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concertos Pour Piano Label Rca (74321 17892 2) Année 1984
- 14h30Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
La flûte enchantée : Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen (Acte II) air de PapagenoOtto Klemperer : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Berry Walter : Baryton (voix), Papageno, Emanuel Schikaneder : auteurAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : La Flûte Enchantée K 620 (Extraits) Label Emi (7634512) Année 1964
- 14h36Yo-Yo MaVioloncelle
12 Variations en Fa Majeur sur "" ein Mädchen oder Weibchen "" de la flûte enchantée de Mozart op 66Ludwig Van Beethoven : compositeur, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Beethoven The Five Sonatas For Piano And Cello Label Cbs (M2K42446)
- 14h49Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°5 en Ré Maj op 102 n°2 : 1. Allegro con brioYo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Beethoven : Sonates Pour Violoncelle Et Piano Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/12) Année 2009
- 14h55Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et pianon°5 en Ré Maj op 102 n°2 : 2. Adagio con moto sentimento d'affettoYo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Beethoven : Sonates Pour Violoncelle Et Piano Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/12) Année 2009
- 15h06Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°5 en Ré Maj op 102 n°2 : 3. Allegro fugatoYo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Beethoven : Sonates Pour Violoncelle Et Piano Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/12) Année 2009
- 15h12Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Grand duo concertant pour clarinette et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 48 J 204 : Andante con motoRichard Stoltzman : Clarinette, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Richard Stoltzman : The Complete Rca Album Collection / Cd 11 : Weber Schubert Label Sony Classical (8895389642) Année 2017
- 15h20Robert Schumanncompositeur
8 Fantasiestücke op 12 : 1. Des AbendsEmanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Robert Schumann : Humoresque Et Fantasiestücke Label Newton (8802084) Année 1982
- 15h24Robert Schumanncompositeur
8 Fantasiestücke op 12 : 2. AufschwungEmanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Robert Schumann : Humoresque Et Fantasiestücke Label Newton (8802084) Année 1982
- 15h27Robert Schumanncompositeur
8 Fantasiestücke op 12 : 3. Warum?Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Robert Schumann : Humoresque Et Fantasiestücke Label Newton (8802084) Année 1982
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
