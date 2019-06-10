Arabesques
Lundi 10 juin 2019
1h 58mn

Le pianiste Emanuel Ax, de A à X (1/5)

Le pianiste Emanuel Ax, de A à X (1/5)
Emmanuel Ax, © Lisa Marie Mazzucco
La programmation musicale :
  • 14h01
    Nocturne n°17 en Si Maj op 62 n°1 pour piano - EMANUEL AX
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Nocturne n°17 en Si Maj op 62 n°1 pour piano

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Recital : Emanuel Ax Interprete Frederic Chopin Cd2 Label Rca (RCA 82876725542) Année 2005
  • 14h10
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 2. Larghetto - EMANUEL AX
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 2. Larghetto

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concertos Pour Piano Label Rca (74321 17892 2) Année 1984
  • 14h19
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 3. Allegro vivace - EMANUEL AX
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 3. Allegro vivace

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concertos Pour Piano Label Rca (74321 17892 2) Année 1984
  • 14h30
    La flûte enchantée : Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen (Acte II) air de Papageno - BERRY WALTER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    La flûte enchantée : Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen (Acte II) air de Papageno

    Otto Klemperer : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Berry Walter : Baryton (voix), Papageno, Emanuel Schikaneder : auteur
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : La Flûte Enchantée K 620 (Extraits) Label Emi (7634512) Année 1964
  • 14h36
    Variations en Fa Maj sur ein madchen oder weibchen de la flute enchantee de Mozart op 66 (12) - YO-YO MA
    Yo-Yo MaVioloncelle

    12 Variations en Fa Majeur sur "" ein Mädchen oder Weibchen "" de la flûte enchantée de Mozart op 66

    Ludwig Van Beethoven : compositeur, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Beethoven The Five Sonatas For Piano And Cello Label Cbs (M2K42446)
  • 14h49
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°5 en Ré Maj op 102 n°2 : 1. Allegro con brio - YO-YO MA
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°5 en Ré Maj op 102 n°2 : 1. Allegro con brio

    Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Beethoven : Sonates Pour Violoncelle Et Piano Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/12) Année 2009
  • 14h55
    Sonate pour violoncelle et pianon°5 en Ré Maj op 102 n°2 : 2. Adagio con moto sentimento d'affetto - YO-YO MA
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et pianon°5 en Ré Maj op 102 n°2 : 2. Adagio con moto sentimento d'affetto

    Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Beethoven : Sonates Pour Violoncelle Et Piano Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/12) Année 2009
  • 15h06
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°5 en Ré Maj op 102 n°2 : 3. Allegro fugato - YO-YO MA
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°5 en Ré Maj op 102 n°2 : 3. Allegro fugato

    Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Beethoven : Sonates Pour Violoncelle Et Piano Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/12) Année 2009
  • 15h12
    Grand duo concertant pour clarinette et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 48 J 204 : Andante con moto - RICHARD STOLTZMAN
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Grand duo concertant pour clarinette et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 48 J 204 : Andante con moto

    Richard Stoltzman : Clarinette, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Richard Stoltzman : The Complete Rca Album Collection / Cd 11 : Weber Schubert Label Sony Classical (8895389642) Année 2017
  • 15h20
    8 Fantasiestücke op 12 (intégrale) : Des Abends - EMANUEL AX
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    8 Fantasiestücke op 12 : 1. Des Abends

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Robert Schumann : Humoresque Et Fantasiestücke Label Newton (8802084) Année 1982
  • 15h24
    8 Fantasiestücke op 12 (intégrale) : Aufschwung - EMANUEL AX
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    8 Fantasiestücke op 12 : 2. Aufschwung

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Robert Schumann : Humoresque Et Fantasiestücke Label Newton (8802084) Année 1982
  • 15h27
    8 Fantasiestücke op 12 (intégrale) : Warum - EMANUEL AX
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    8 Fantasiestücke op 12 : 3. Warum?

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Robert Schumann : Humoresque Et Fantasiestücke Label Newton (8802084) Année 1982
