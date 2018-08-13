Evgeny Svetlanov, chef d'orchestre (1/5)
Nicolas Rimski-Korsakov
La Pskovitaine : Chasse du tsar dans les bois et orage - pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
REGIS RRC 1145
Mikhail Glinka
Rouslan et Ludmilla : Ouverture - pour orchestre
Orchestre du Théâtre Bolchoï
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
CDK MUSIC CDKM 1014
Mikhail Glinka
Prière - version pour ténor, chœur et orchestre
Ivan Kozlovski, ténor
Chœur et Orchestre du Théâtre Bolchoï
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
MELODIYA MEL CD 10 00167
Alexandre Dargomijski
Rusalka - pour orchestre :
- Danse slave
- Danse gitane
Orchestre du Théâtre Bolchoï
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
MELODIYA MEL CD 1002480/4
Evgueni Svetlanov
Symphonie nº1 en si min op 13 : 1. Allegro moderato
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
RUSSIAN DISC RD CD 11042
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Concerto n°1 en la min op 77 : 4. Burlesque Allegro con brio
Leonid Kogan, violon
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
ARLECCHINO ARL 6
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°5 en ut dièse min : 4. Adagietto
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
LE CHANT DU MONDE RUS 288134
Alexandre Scriabine
Le poème de l'extase op 54
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
BBC WORLDWIDE BBCL 4121-2
Serge Prokofiev
Cendrillon op 87 : Adagio de Cendrillon et du prince : Adagio : Pas de deux
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
BRILLIANT CLASSICS 9238
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration