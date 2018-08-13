Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Lundi 3 septembre 2018
1h 58mn

Evgeny Svetlanov, chef d'orchestre (1/5)

Evgeny Svetlanov, chef d'orchestre (1/5)
Evgeny Svetlanov (en 1965), © Getty / Erich Auerbach / Hulton Archive

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Nicolas Rimski-Korsakov
La Pskovitaine : Chasse du tsar dans les bois et orage - pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
REGIS RRC 1145   

Mikhail Glinka
Rouslan et Ludmilla : Ouverture - pour orchestre
Orchestre du Théâtre Bolchoï
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
CDK MUSIC CDKM 1014   

Mikhail Glinka
Prière - version pour ténor, chœur et orchestre
Ivan Kozlovski, ténor
Chœur et Orchestre du Théâtre Bolchoï
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
MELODIYA MEL CD 10 00167   

Alexandre Dargomijski
Rusalka - pour orchestre :  
- Danse slave
- Danse gitane
Orchestre du Théâtre Bolchoï
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
MELODIYA MEL CD 1002480/4   

Evgueni Svetlanov
Symphonie nº1 en si min op 13 : 1. Allegro moderato
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
RUSSIAN DISC RD CD 11042
 

Dimitri Chostakovitch
Concerto n°1 en la min op 77 : 4. Burlesque Allegro con brio
Leonid Kogan, violon
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
ARLECCHINO ARL 6   

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°5 en ut dièse min : 4. Adagietto
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
LE CHANT DU MONDE RUS 288134   

Alexandre Scriabine
Le poème de l'extase op 54
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
BBC WORLDWIDE BBCL 4121-2   

Serge Prokofiev
Cendrillon op 87 : Adagio de Cendrillon et du prince : Adagio : Pas de deux
Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Russie
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
BRILLIANT CLASSICS 9238
 

L'équipe de l'émission :
