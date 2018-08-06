Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16h
Jeudi 30 août 2018
1h 58mn

Hommage à Christian Ivaldi (4/5)

A l'occasion de ses 80 ans le 02 septembre 2018

Christian Ivaldi, © Lyodoh Kaneko

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Clara Schumann
4 pièces fugitives Op. 15 : Pièce fugitive en ré majeur n°3 - pour piano
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
ARION ARN 268603

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano à 4 mains en fa majeur K 497 :
  1. Adagio - Allegro di molto
  2. Andante
  3. Allegro
Christian Ivaldi et Noël Lee : Piano
ARION ARN 2681361

Stanislaw Moniuszko
Grajek (Le ménétrier) - pour soprano et piano
Teresa Zylis-Gara, Soprano
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
RODOLPHE PRODUCTIONS RP 3242

Edouard Lalo
3 Mélodies pour soprano et piano : 2. L'esclave
Teresa Zylis-Gara, Soprano
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
RODOLPHE PRODUCTIONS RPC 32473

Edouard Lalo
L'esclave
François Le Roux, Baryton
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
PASSAVANT  PAS 225095

Claude Debussy
Sonate en sol mineur L 140 :
  1. Allegro vivo
  2. Intermède
  3. Final
Emmanuel Krivine, Violon
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
L'ESCARGOT  ESC 381

Franz Schubert
Rondo en ré majeur Op. 138 D 608
Noël Lee et Christian Ivaldi : Piano
ARION ARN 268152

Franz Schubert
Ganymed op 19 n°3 D 544 - pour baryton et piano
Udo Reinemann, Baryton
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
ARION ARN 38 424

Richard Strauss
Quatuor pour trio à cordes et piano en ut mineur Op. 13 TrV 137 : 2. Scherzo. Presto
Quatuor Ivaldi :
  Sylvie Gazeau, Violon
  Gérard Caussé, Alto
  Alain Meunier, Violoncelle
  Christian Ivaldi, Piano
ERATO  NUM 75 146

Richard Strauss
Krämerspiegel Op. 66 TrV 236 - pour ténor et piano :
  6. O lieber Künstler sei ermahnt
  7. Unser Feind ist, grosser Gott
  8. Von Händlern wird die Kunst bedroht
  9. Es war mal eine Wanze
  10. Die Künstler sind die Schöpfer
Jean-Paul Fouchécourt, Ténor
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
ADES 14177-2

Gabriel Pierné
Quintette en ré bémol majeur Op. 41 pour piano et quatuor à cordes : Lent - allegro vivo ed agitato
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
  Quatuor Louvigny :
  Philippe Koch, Fabian Perdichizzi : Violons
  Ilan Schneider, Alto
  Aleksandr Khramouchin, Violoncelle
TIMPANI 2C1110

Stanislaw Moniuszko
Przasniczka (La fileuse) - pour soprano et piano
Teresa Zylis-Gara, Soprano
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
RODOLPHE PRODUCTIONS RP 32424

