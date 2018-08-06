Hommage à Christian Ivaldi (4/5)
A l'occasion de ses 80 ans le 02 septembre 2018
♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫
Clara Schumann
4 pièces fugitives Op. 15 : Pièce fugitive en ré majeur n°3 - pour piano
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
ARION ARN 268603
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano à 4 mains en fa majeur K 497 :
1. Adagio - Allegro di molto
2. Andante
3. Allegro
Christian Ivaldi et Noël Lee : Piano
ARION ARN 2681361
Stanislaw Moniuszko
Grajek (Le ménétrier) - pour soprano et piano
Teresa Zylis-Gara, Soprano
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
RODOLPHE PRODUCTIONS RP 3242
Edouard Lalo
3 Mélodies pour soprano et piano : 2. L'esclave
Teresa Zylis-Gara, Soprano
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
RODOLPHE PRODUCTIONS RPC 32473
Edouard Lalo
L'esclave
François Le Roux, Baryton
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
PASSAVANT PAS 225095
Claude Debussy
Sonate en sol mineur L 140 :
1. Allegro vivo
2. Intermède
3. Final
Emmanuel Krivine, Violon
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
L'ESCARGOT ESC 381
Franz Schubert
Rondo en ré majeur Op. 138 D 608
Noël Lee et Christian Ivaldi : Piano
ARION ARN 268152
Franz Schubert
Ganymed op 19 n°3 D 544 - pour baryton et piano
Udo Reinemann, Baryton
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
ARION ARN 38 424
Richard Strauss
Quatuor pour trio à cordes et piano en ut mineur Op. 13 TrV 137 : 2. Scherzo. Presto
Quatuor Ivaldi :
Sylvie Gazeau, Violon
Gérard Caussé, Alto
Alain Meunier, Violoncelle
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
ERATO NUM 75 146
Richard Strauss
Krämerspiegel Op. 66 TrV 236 - pour ténor et piano :
6. O lieber Künstler sei ermahnt
7. Unser Feind ist, grosser Gott
8. Von Händlern wird die Kunst bedroht
9. Es war mal eine Wanze
10. Die Künstler sind die Schöpfer
Jean-Paul Fouchécourt, Ténor
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
ADES 14177-2
Gabriel Pierné
Quintette en ré bémol majeur Op. 41 pour piano et quatuor à cordes : Lent - allegro vivo ed agitato
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
Quatuor Louvigny :
Philippe Koch, Fabian Perdichizzi : Violons
Ilan Schneider, Alto
Aleksandr Khramouchin, Violoncelle
TIMPANI 2C1110
Stanislaw Moniuszko
Przasniczka (La fileuse) - pour soprano et piano
Teresa Zylis-Gara, Soprano
Christian Ivaldi, Piano
RODOLPHE PRODUCTIONS RP 32424
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration