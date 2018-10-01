La comédie musicale américaine (4/5)
Cole Porter
Let's do it
Mary Martin : chant
Orchestre non identifié
SONY MUSIC FDM 46050 36968 2
Cole Porter
You do something to me
Marlene Dietrich
Orchestre non identifié
NOCTURNE CINE103
Cole Porter
The gay divorcee : Night and day
John Mac Glinn
London Sinfonietta
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295974930
Cole Porter
After you, who ?
Night and day
Fred Astaire
Orchestre non identifié
NAXOS 8.120519
George et Ira Gershwin
Pardon my English :
- Ouverture
- Pardon my English : Fatherland, mother of the band
Orchestre non identifié
Eric Stern
RHINO RECORDS - NONESUCH - WBR
Irving Berlin
How's Chances
Ella Fitzgerald
Paul Weston et son orchestre
VERVE 829535-2
Irving BerlinHeat wave
Ethel Waters
Orchestre non identifié
SAGA 066453-2
Irving Berlin
Easter parade
Johnny Green
Judy Gardland et Fred Astaire : Chant
Orchestre non identifié
SONY CLASSICAL 88697638362
Cole Porter
You do something to me
George Siravo et Frank Sinatra
BDMUSIC 73095
Cole Porter
Anything goes : Ouverture
Lehman Engel et son orchestre
DRG RECORDS 19022
Cole Porter
Iget a kick out of you
Louis Armstrong : Chant
Oscar Peterson : Piano
Orchestre non identifié
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 06007533366252011
Cole Porter
All through the night
Bing Crosby
Joseph Lilley et son orchestre
CID 105 526
Cole Porter
Easy to Love
Billie Holiday : chant
Charlie Shavers : trompette
Flip Phillips : saxo tenor
Billy Kyle : piano
Everett Barksdale : guitar
Joe Benjamin : contrebasse
Jimmy Crawford : batterie
Billie Holiday et son orchestre
BDMUSIC 73079 2015
Cole Porter
C'est si facile de vous aimer
Josephine Baker : Chant et paroles
Orchestre non identifié
BDMUSIC 78472
Cole Porter
Anything goes : You're the top
Cole Porter : chant
COLUMBIA CK 90640
Cole Porter
Anything goes : You’re the top
Mary Martin
Lehman Engel et son orchestre
DRG RECORDS 19022
Cole Porter
It's de-lovely
King's Singers
David Hurley : Haute-contre
Timothy Wayne-Wright : Haute-contre
Paul Phoenix : Ténor
Christopher Bruerton et Jonathan Howard : Barytons
Christopher Gabbitas : Baryton-basse
SIGNUM SIGCD341
Cole Porter
It's de-lovely
Robert Ziegler et Robbie Williams
COLUMBIA CK 90640
Cole Porter
Anything goes
Cole Porter : chant et piano
LIVING ERA CD AJS 503
Cole Porter
Anything goes
Tony Bennett et Lady Gaga : chant
Orchestre non identifié
Columbia
Cole Porter
Anything goes
Erroll Garner : Piano
BDMUSIC 73085
Richard Rodgers
Ouverture
Orchestre non identifié sous la direction de John Mauceri
THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT RECORDS CD TER 1 063
Hart Rodgers
There's a small hotel
Betty Garrett
SONY MUSIC SPECIAL PRODUCTS AK 47711
