La comédie musicale américaine (4/5)

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Cole Porter

Let's do it

Mary Martin : chant

Orchestre non identifié

SONY MUSIC FDM 46050 36968 2

Cole Porter

You do something to me

Marlene Dietrich

Orchestre non identifié

NOCTURNE CINE103

Cole Porter

The gay divorcee : Night and day

John Mac Glinn

London Sinfonietta

WARNER CLASSICS 0190295974930

Cole Porter

After you, who ?

Night and day

Fred Astaire

Orchestre non identifié

NAXOS 8.120519

George et Ira Gershwin

Pardon my English :

- Ouverture

- Pardon my English : Fatherland, mother of the band

Orchestre non identifié

Eric Stern

RHINO RECORDS - NONESUCH - WBR



Irving Berlin

How's Chances

Ella Fitzgerald

Paul Weston et son orchestre

VERVE 829535-2

Irving BerlinHeat wave

Ethel Waters

Orchestre non identifié

SAGA 066453-2

Irving Berlin

Easter parade

Johnny Green

Judy Gardland et Fred Astaire : Chant

Orchestre non identifié

SONY CLASSICAL 88697638362

Cole Porter

You do something to me

George Siravo et Frank Sinatra

BDMUSIC 73095

Cole Porter

Anything goes : Ouverture

Lehman Engel et son orchestre

DRG RECORDS 19022

Cole Porter

Iget a kick out of you

Louis Armstrong : Chant

Oscar Peterson : Piano

Orchestre non identifié

UNIVERSAL MUSIC 06007533366252011

Cole Porter

All through the night

Bing Crosby

Joseph Lilley et son orchestre

CID 105 526

Cole Porter

Easy to Love

Billie Holiday : chant

Charlie Shavers : trompette

Flip Phillips : saxo tenor

Billy Kyle : piano

Everett Barksdale : guitar

Joe Benjamin : contrebasse

Jimmy Crawford : batterie

Billie Holiday et son orchestre

BDMUSIC 73079 2015

Cole Porter

C'est si facile de vous aimer

Josephine Baker : Chant et paroles

Orchestre non identifié

BDMUSIC 78472

Cole Porter

Anything goes : You're the top

Cole Porter : chant

COLUMBIA CK 90640

Cole Porter

Anything goes : You’re the top

Mary Martin

Lehman Engel et son orchestre

DRG RECORDS 19022

Cole Porter

It's de-lovely

King's Singers

David Hurley : Haute-contre

Timothy Wayne-Wright : Haute-contre

Paul Phoenix : Ténor

Christopher Bruerton et Jonathan Howard : Barytons

Christopher Gabbitas : Baryton-basse

SIGNUM SIGCD341

Cole Porter

It's de-lovely

Robert Ziegler et Robbie Williams

COLUMBIA CK 90640

Cole Porter

Anything goes

Cole Porter : chant et piano

LIVING ERA CD AJS 503

Cole Porter

Anything goes

Tony Bennett et Lady Gaga : chant

Orchestre non identifié

Columbia

Cole Porter

Anything goes

Erroll Garner : Piano

BDMUSIC 73085

Word Online

Richard Rodgers

Ouverture

Orchestre non identifié sous la direction de John Mauceri

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT RECORDS CD TER 1 063

Hart Rodgers

There's a small hotel

Betty Garrett

SONY MUSIC SPECIAL PRODUCTS AK 47711



en savoir plus émission Arabesques La comédie musicale américaine (1/5)

en savoir plus émission Arabesques La comédie musicale américaine (2/5)

en savoir plus émission Arabesques La comédie musicale américaine (3/5)