Mitsuko Uchida (70 ans - 4/5)
Cette disciple de Wilhelm Kempff, Stefan Ashkenase et Maria Curcio est devenue l’une des plus fines interprètes de Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, mais aussi Berg ou encore Debussy.
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Frederic Chopin
Sonate pour piano n°3 en si min op 58 : 4. Finale. Presto non tanto
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 4209492
Robert Schumann
Fantaisie pour piano en Ut Maj op 17 : 1. Durchaus fantastisch und leidenschaftlich vorzutragen
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
DECCA 478 2280
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintette pour piano et vents en Mi bémol Maj K 452 : 2. Larghetto
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Neil Black : Hautbois
Thea King : Clarinette
Frank Lloyd : Cor
Robin O'Neill : Basson
PHILIPS 422592-2
Alban Berg
Sonate pour piano op 1
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 468033-2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : 2. Andante con moto
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
Kurt Sanderling
PHILIPS 446082-2
Ludwig van Beethoven n
Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : 2. Andante con moto
Simon Rattle
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°31 en La bémol Maj op 110 :
1 Moderato cantabile molto espressivo
2 Allegro molto
3 Adagio ma non troppo
4 Fuga
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS B0006379-02
Robert Schumann
Waldszenen op 82 : 7. Vogel als Prophet - pour piano
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
DECCA 478 5393
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano n° 26 en Ré Maj K 537 : 1. Allegro
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Orchestre de Chambre Anglais
Jeffrey Tate
PHILIPS 4209512
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut min K 457 : 2. Adagio
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
PHILIPS 412617-2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintette en Si bémol Maj K 452a Anh 54 : Larghetto - pour hautbois, clarinette, cor de basset, basson et piano
Mitsuko Uchida : Piano
Neil Black : Hautbois
Thea King : Clarinette
Julian Farrell : Cor de basset
Robin O'Neill : Basson
PHILIPS 422 545-2
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration