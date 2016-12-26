Carl Schuricht, cinquantenaire de la disparition du chef d'orchestre (4/5)
♫ Programmation musicale ♫
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Majeur, opus 55 (Héroïque) : Scherzo
Orchestre National de la RTF
Carl Schuricht, direction
Disques Montaigne TCE 8841
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Coriolan ouverture, opus 62
Orchestre National de la RTF
Carl Schuricht, direction
Radio France INA FRF021
Johannes Brahms
Concerto pour violon, en Ré Majeur, opus 77 : Adagio
Christian Ferras, violon
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Carl Schuricht, direction
Testament SBT 1293
Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°2 en Ré Majeur, opus 73 : Adagio non troppo
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Carl Schuricht, direction
Relief CR 1883
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Concerto n°3 pour piano, en ut mineur, opus 37
- Allegro
- Largo
- Rondo
Claudio Arrau, piano
Orchestre National de France
Carl Schuricht, direction
Tahra TAH 678-679
Carl Maria Von Weber
Euryanthe : Ouverture
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Baden-Baden
Carl Schuricht, direction
Theorema TH 121214
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La flûte enchantée : Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön (Acte I - Air de Tamino)
Fritz Wunderlich, ténor (Tamino)
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Stuttgart
Carl Schuricht, direction
Acanta 43267
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n°38 en Ré Majeur, K 504 (Prague) : Adagio - Allegro
Orchestre du Théâtre National de L'Opéra de Paris
Carl Schuricht, direction
Guilde Internationale du Disque SMS 2 326
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n°5 en La Majeur, K 219 : Rondo
Orchestre National de France
Carl Schuricht, direction
Tahra 668-669
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°7 en La Majeur, opus 92 : Allegretto
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire
Carl Schuricht, direction
EMI 7 62910 2
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
- Céline ParfenoffCollaboration