Claudio Scimone (1934-2018) - (4/5)

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Orlando : Fammicombattere (Acte I, scène 9 - Air d'Orlando)

Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano

I Solisti Veneti

Claudio Scimone, direction

ERATO ECD 88034

Antonio Vivaldi

Concerto pour violon cordes et basse continue en fa min op 8 n°4 RV 297 " l'hiver " :

1. Allegro non molto

2. Largo

3. Allegro

Piero Toso, violon

I Solisti Veneti

Claudio Scimone, direction

ERATO ECD 88003

Jules Massenet

Thaïs : Voilà donc la terrible cité (Acte I Sc 2) Air d'Athanaël

José Van Dam, basse

Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo

Claudio Scimone, direction

ERATO NUM 75 023

Antonio Salieri

Concerto pour piano en Ré Maj :

1. Allegro

2. Larghetto

3. Andantino

Aldo Ciccolini, piano

I Solisti Veneti

Claudio Scimone, direction

SOUND 3415

Giacomo Puccini

Messa di Gloria : Agnus Dei

José Carreras, ténor

Hermann Prey, baryton

Ambrosian Singers

Philharmonia Orchestra

Claudio Scimone, direction

ERATO ECD 88022

Giovanni Battista Pergolese

Stabat Mater en fa min :

- Fac ut portem Christi mortem (Air de contralto)

- Inflammatus et accensus (Duo)

- Quando corpus morietur (Duo)

Ileana Cotrubas, soprano

Lucia Valentini Terrani, contralto

I Solisti Veneti

Claudio Scimone, direction

EMI 7629092

Andre Ernest Modeste Gretry

Guillaume Tell : Ouverture

Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Wallonie

Claudio Scimone, direction

MUSIQUE EN WALLONIE MEW 1370

Andre Ernest Modeste Gretry

Guillaume Tell (fin Acte II) :

- Seigneur Seigneur miséricorde (Madame Tell, Gessler, Marie, le jeune Tell et les officiers)

- Ciel quel coup du Ciel ah vive Tell (Madame Tell, Marie, le jeune Tell, Guillaume Tell et choeur de villageois)

- Guillaume Tell je ne peux qu'applaudir à ton adresse (Gessler, Guillaume Tell et 2 officiers)

- Nous vivons et nous souffrons de telles ignominies (Choeur de villageois et villageoises)

- Entracte (instrumental)

Anne Catherine Gillet, soprano (Madame Tell)

Liesbeth Devos, soprano (Marie)

Natacha Kowalski, soprano (Le Jeune Tell)

Marc Laho, ténor (Guillaume Tell)

Lionel Lhote, basse (Gessler)

Chœur et Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Wallonie

Claudio Scimone, direction

MUSIQUE EN WALLONIE MEW 1370

Antonio Vivaldi

Concerto en mi mineur pour basson, cordes & clavecin RV 484 :

I. Allegro poco

II. Andante

III. Allegro

Maurice Allard, basson

I Solisti Veneti

Claudio Scimone, direction

ERATO ECD 88 009

Gioacchino Rossini

Petite messe solennelle : Gloria (extrait)

Katia Ricciarelli, soprano

Margarita Zimmerman, contralto

José Carreras, ténor

Samuel Ramey, basse

Ambrosian Singers

Graig Sheppard, Paul Berkowitz, piano

Richard Nunn, Harmonium

Claudio Scimone, direction

PHILIPS 412548-2

Charles Gounod

Faust : Vous qui faites l'endormie (Acte IV - Air de Méphistophélès)

José Van Dam, basse

Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo

Claudio Scimone, direction

ERATO NUM 75 023

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Agrippine : Bel piacere (Acte III, scène 10 - Air de Poppée)

Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano

I Solisti Veneti

Claudio Scimone, direction

ERATO ECD 88034

