Programmation musicale
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16h
Jeudi 13 juin 2019
1h 58mn

Le pianiste Emanuel Ax, de A à X (4/5)

Emmanuel Ax, © Jerry Beznos
La programmation musicale :
  • 14h00
    Grande valse brillante en la min op 34 n°2 - EMANUEL AX
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Grande valse brillante en la min op 34 n°2

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Pour Piano N°1 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony (SK 60771) Année 1999
  • 14h07
    Quel casinetto e mio - la ci darem la mano - don giovanni - BRYN TERFEL
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Quel casinetto e mio - la ci darem la mano - don giovanni

    Charles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Ecosse, Bryn Terfel : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Duncan Williams, David Watkin, Divers, Lorenzo Da Ponte : auteur
    Album Bryn Terfel : Tutto Mozart Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (00289 477 5886) Année 2006
  • 14h12
    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur La ci darem la mano du Don Juan de Mozart op 2 - pour piano et orchestre - EMANUEL AX
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur La ci darem la mano du Don Juan de Mozart op 2 - pour piano et orchestre

    Charles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Siècle des Lumières, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Pour Piano N°1 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony (SK 60771) Année 1999
  • 14h31
    Die Forelle op 32 D 550 - pour soprano et piano - EMANUEL AX
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Die Forelle op 32 D 550 - pour soprano et piano

    Emanuel Ax : Piano, Barbara Bonney : Soprano, Christian Friedrich Daniel Schubart : auteur
    Album Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
  • 14h34
    Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 : Die Forelle : Thème et variations - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse et piano - YO-YO MA
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 : Die Forelle : 4. Thème et variations

    Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano, Edgar Meyer : Contrebasse, Rebecca Young : Alto (instrument), Pamela Frank : Violon
    Album Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
  • 14h43
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Introduction - Thème - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Introduction - Thème

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h47
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°1 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°1

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h48
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°2 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°2

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h49
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°3 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°3

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h49
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°4 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°4

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h50
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°5 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°5

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
