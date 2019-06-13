Programmation musicale
Jeudi 13 juin 2019
Le pianiste Emanuel Ax, de A à X (4/5)
La programmation musicale :
- 14h00Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Grande valse brillante en la min op 34 n°2Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Pour Piano N°1 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony (SK 60771) Année 1999
- 14h07Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Quel casinetto e mio - la ci darem la mano - don giovanniCharles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Ecosse, Bryn Terfel : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Duncan Williams, David Watkin, Divers, Lorenzo Da Ponte : auteurAlbum Bryn Terfel : Tutto Mozart Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (00289 477 5886) Année 2006
- 14h12Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Variations en Si bémol Maj sur La ci darem la mano du Don Juan de Mozart op 2 - pour piano et orchestreCharles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Siècle des Lumières, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Pour Piano N°1 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony (SK 60771) Année 1999
- 14h31Franz Schubertcompositeur
Die Forelle op 32 D 550 - pour soprano et pianoEmanuel Ax : Piano, Barbara Bonney : Soprano, Christian Friedrich Daniel Schubart : auteurAlbum Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
- 14h34Franz Schubertcompositeur
Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 : Die Forelle : 4. Thème et variationsYo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano, Edgar Meyer : Contrebasse, Rebecca Young : Alto (instrument), Pamela Frank : ViolonAlbum Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
- 14h43Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Introduction - ThèmeEmanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h47Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°1Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h48Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°2Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h49Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°3Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h49Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°4Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h50Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°5Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
