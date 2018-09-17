Hommage à Montserrat Caballé (4/5)

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Giuseppe Giordani Caro mio ben Montserrat Caballé : Soprano Miguel Zanetti : Piano LONDON RECORDS 1979

Fernando Obradors

- Del cabello mas sutil- El molondron- El vito- Aquel sombrero de monte Montserrat Caballé : Soprano Miguel Zanetti : Piano DECCA

Gaetano Donizetti

Lucia di Lammermoor (2ème partie - Acte II) - Il dolce suono (Air de Lucia) - Ardon gli incensi (Lucia, Normanno, Raimondo et le chœur) Montserrat Caballé : Soprano (Lucia) Ambrosian Opera Chorus New Philharmonia Orchestra Jésus Lopez-Cobos, direction DECCA

Giuseppe Verdi

Luisa Miller (Acte III) - Ah l'ultima pregheria (Rodolfo et Luisa) - Piangi piangi il tuo dolore - ­Donna per noi terribile- Padre ricevi l'estremo addi (Miller, Luisa et Rodolfo) Montserrat Caballe : Soprano (Luisa) Richard Tucker : Ténor (Rodolfo) Sherrill Milnes : Baryton (Miller) Orchestre du Metropolitan Opera de New York Thomas Schippers, direction MEMORIES

Giuseppe Verdi

Luisa Miller (Acte III) Ah l'ultima preghiera (Luisa / Rodolfo) M'ardon le vene (Rodolfo, Luisa et Miller) Padre ricevi l'estremo addio (Luisa, Miller, Rodolfo, le chœur et Walter) Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Rodolfo Montserrat Caballe : Soprano, Luisa National Philharmonic Orchestra Peter Maag, direction DECCA 1976

Richard Strauss

Arabella (Acte III) - Das war sehr gut, Mandryka (Arabella) - So wahr aus diesem glas da keiner trinken wird nach mir (Mandryka et Arabella Montserrat Caballé : Soprano (Arabella) Siegmund Nimsgern : Baryton-basse (Mandryka) Chœur et Orchestre Symphonique de la Rai de Rome Wolfgang Rennert, direction OPERA D'ORO

Richard Strauss

5 Lieder op 41 TrV 195 : 1. Wiegenlied6 Lieder op 37 TrV 187 : 2. Ich liebe dich4 Lieder op 27 TrV 170 : 4. Morgen Montserrat Caballe : Soprano Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein, direction DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 2016

Giacomo Puccini

Tosca (Acte III) - Introduction- E lucevan le stelle (Cavaradossi et Tosca) - Ah franchigia a Floria Tosca- O dolci mani mansuete e pure- Senti l'ora è vicina- Amaro sol per te m'era il morire- E non giungono- L'ora (Le geôlier, Cavaradossi et Tosca) - Com'è lunga l'attesa (Tosca) - Presto su Mario (Tosca / Sciarrone et Spoletta) Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden Colin Davis, direction PHILIPS