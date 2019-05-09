Programmation musicale
Jeudi 9 mai 2019
Le pianiste Nelson Goerner fête ses 50 ans ! (4/5)
14:01
Frédéric Chopin
17 chants polonais op 74 : 3. Trübe Wellen (Triste rivière)Dorothee Mields, Nelson GoernerLABEL : NARODOWY INSTYTUT FYDERYKA CHOPINAANNÉE : 2011
14:05
Frédéric Chopin
17 chants polonais op 74 : 17. Polens Grabgesang (Chant de la tombe)Dorothee Mields, Nelson GoernerLABEL : NARODOWY INSTYTUT FYDERYKA CHOPINAANNÉE : 2011
14:11
Claude Debussy
L'isle joyeuse L 106 - pour pianoNelson GoernerALBUM : Claude Debussy par Nelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2013
14:18
Claude Debussy
Estampes L 100 : 1. PagodesNelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2013
14:23
Claude Debussy
Estampes L 100 : 2. La soirée dans GrenadeNelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2013
14:28
Claude Debussy
Estampes L 100 : 3. Jardins sous la pluieNelson GoernerALBUM : CLAUDE DEBUSSY PAR NELSON GOERNERLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2013
14:33
Robert Schumann
Toccata en Ut Maj op 7 - pour pianoNelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2014
14:42
Robert Schumann
12 études symphoniques op 13 : 11. Variation n°9Nelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2014
14:44
Robert Schumann
12 études symphoniques op 13 : 12. FinaleNelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2014
14:52
Jozef Krogulski
Octuor en ré min op 6 : 2. Adagio - pour piano flûte clarinette 2 violons alto violoncelle et contrebasseNelson Goerner, Erzhan Kulibaev, Lena Neudauer, Katarzyna Budnik-galazka, Marcin Zdunik, Slawomir Rozlach, Jan Krzeszowiec, Radoslaw SorokaLABEL : NARODOWY INSTYTUT FYDERYKA CHOPINAANNÉE : 2016
14:59
Jozef Nowakowski
Quintette en Mi bémol Maj op 17 : 2. Presto vivace - pour piano et cordesNelson Goerner, Lena Neudauer, Katarzyna Budnik-galazka, Marcin Zdunik, Slawomir RozlachLABEL : NARODOWY INSTYTUT FYDERYKA CHOPINAANNÉE : 2016
15:09
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate n°29 en Si bémol Maj op 106 Hammerklavier : 1. AllegroNelson GoernerLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
15:22
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Bagatelle en si min op 126 n°4Nelson GoernerLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
