Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 9 mai 2019
1h 58mn

Le pianiste Nelson Goerner fête ses 50 ans ! (4/5)

Le pianiste Nelson Goerner fête ses 50 ans ! (4/5)
Nelson Goerner, © Jean-Baptiste Millot
La programmation musicale :
    14:01
    Frédéric Chopin

    17 chants polonais op 74 : 3. Trübe Wellen (Triste rivière)

    Dorothee Mields, Nelson GoernerLABEL : NARODOWY INSTYTUT FYDERYKA CHOPINAANNÉE : 2011
    17 chants polonais op 74 : 3. Trübe Wellen (Triste rivière)
    14:05
    Frédéric Chopin

    17 chants polonais op 74 : 17. Polens Grabgesang (Chant de la tombe)

    Dorothee Mields, Nelson GoernerLABEL : NARODOWY INSTYTUT FYDERYKA CHOPINAANNÉE : 2011
    17 chants polonais op 74 : 17. Polens Grabgesang (Chant de la tombe)
    14:11
    Claude Debussy

    L'isle joyeuse L 106 - pour piano

    Nelson GoernerALBUM : Claude Debussy par Nelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2013
    L'isle joyeuse L 106 - pour piano
    14:18
    Claude Debussy

    Estampes L 100 : 1. Pagodes

    Nelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2013
    Estampes L 100 : 1. Pagodes
    14:23
    Claude Debussy

    Estampes L 100 : 2. La soirée dans Grenade

    Nelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2013
    Estampes L 100 : 2. La soirée dans Grenade
    14:28
    Claude Debussy

    Estampes L 100 : 3. Jardins sous la pluie

    Nelson GoernerALBUM : CLAUDE DEBUSSY PAR NELSON GOERNERLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2013
    Estampes L 100 : 3. Jardins sous la pluie
    14:33
    Robert Schumann

    Toccata en Ut Maj op 7 - pour piano

    Nelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2014
    Toccata en Ut Maj op 7 - pour piano
    14:42
    Robert Schumann

    12 études symphoniques op 13 : 11. Variation n°9

    Nelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2014
    12 études symphoniques op 13 : 11. Variation n°9
    14:44
    Robert Schumann

    12 études symphoniques op 13 : 12. Finale

    Nelson GoernerLABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRESANNÉE : 2014
    12 études symphoniques op 13 : 12. Finale
    14:52
    Jozef Krogulski

    Octuor en ré min op 6 : 2. Adagio - pour piano flûte clarinette 2 violons alto violoncelle et contrebasse

    Nelson Goerner, Erzhan Kulibaev, Lena Neudauer, Katarzyna Budnik-galazka, Marcin Zdunik, Slawomir Rozlach, Jan Krzeszowiec, Radoslaw SorokaLABEL : NARODOWY INSTYTUT FYDERYKA CHOPINAANNÉE : 2016
    Octuor en ré min op 6 : 2. Adagio - pour piano flûte clarinette 2 violons alto violoncelle et contrebasse
    14:59
    Jozef Nowakowski

    Quintette en Mi bémol Maj op 17 : 2. Presto vivace - pour piano et cordes

    Nelson Goerner, Lena Neudauer, Katarzyna Budnik-galazka, Marcin Zdunik, Slawomir RozlachLABEL : NARODOWY INSTYTUT FYDERYKA CHOPINAANNÉE : 2016
    Quintette en Mi bémol Maj op 17 : 2. Presto vivace - pour piano et cordes
    15:09
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate n°29 en Si bémol Maj op 106 Hammerklavier : 1. Allegro

    Nelson GoernerLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
    Sonate n°29 en Si bémol Maj op 106 Hammerklavier : 1. Allegro
    15:22
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Bagatelle en si min op 126 n°4

    Nelson GoernerLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
    Bagatelle en si min op 126 n°4
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 8 mai 2019
1h 58mn
Le pianiste Nelson Goerner fête ses 50 ans ! (3/5)
émission suivante
vendredi 10 mai 2019
1h 58mn
Fred Astaire a 120 ans !