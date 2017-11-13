Arabesques
Jeudi 7 décembre 2017
1h 58mn

Happy B-day Joshua Bell ! (4/5)

Joshua Bell aux 25 ans de la fondation AIDS d'Elton John - Cathédrale Saint-Jean le Théologien de New York (7/11/2017), © Getty / Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Arabesques du jeudi 07 décembre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    John Corigliano

    Sonate pour violon et piano : 1. Allegro

    Joshua Bell, Jeremy DenkALBUM : John Corigliano : Oeuvres pour violonLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2007
    14:07
    John Corigliano

    Concerto pour violon et orchestre the red concerto : 1. Chaconne

    Marin Alsop, Orchestre Symphonique De Baltimore, Joshua BellALBUM : John Corigliano : Oeuvres pour violonLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2007
    14:26
    Edouard Grieg

    Sonate n°3 en ut min op 45 : Allegretto espressivo alla romanza

    Joshua Bell, Serge RachmaninovALBUM : At home with friendsLABEL : SONY MUSICANNÉE : 2009
    14:34
    Cesar Franck

    Sonate en La Maj M 8 : 1. Allegretto ben moderato

    Joshua Bell, Jeremy DenkALBUM : French ImpressionsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
    14:41
    Cesar Franck

    Sonate en La Maj M 8 : 2. Allegro

    Joshua Bell, Jeremy DenkALBUM : French ImpressionsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
    14:41
    Cesar Franck

    Sonate en La Maj M 8 : 2. Allegro

    Joshua Bell, Jeremy DenkALBUM : French ImpressionsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
    14:49
    Cesar Franck

    Sonate en La Maj M 8 : 3. Recitativo fantasia

    Joshua Bell, Jeremy DenkALBUM : French ImpressionsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
    14:56
    Cesar Franck

    Sonate en La Maj M 8 : 4. Allegretto poco mosso

    Joshua Bell, Jeremy DenkALBUM : French ImpressionsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
    15:03
    Chen Qigang

    Love theme I (opening credits)

    Yi Zhang, China Philharmonic Orchestra, Joshua BellALBUM : BOF / The flowers of warLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2011
