Jeudi 7 décembre 2017
Happy B-day Joshua Bell ! (4/5)
Arabesques du jeudi 07 décembre 2017
La programmation musicale :
14:02
John Corigliano
Sonate pour violon et piano : 1. AllegroJoshua Bell, Jeremy DenkALBUM : John Corigliano : Oeuvres pour violonLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2007
14:07
John Corigliano
Concerto pour violon et orchestre the red concerto : 1. ChaconneMarin Alsop, Orchestre Symphonique De Baltimore, Joshua BellALBUM : John Corigliano : Oeuvres pour violonLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2007
14:26
Edouard Grieg
Sonate n°3 en ut min op 45 : Allegretto espressivo alla romanzaJoshua Bell, Serge RachmaninovALBUM : At home with friendsLABEL : SONY MUSICANNÉE : 2009
14:34
Cesar Franck
Sonate en La Maj M 8 : 1. Allegretto ben moderatoJoshua Bell, Jeremy DenkALBUM : French ImpressionsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
14:41
Cesar Franck
Sonate en La Maj M 8 : 2. AllegroJoshua Bell, Jeremy DenkALBUM : French ImpressionsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
14:49
Cesar Franck
Sonate en La Maj M 8 : 3. Recitativo fantasiaJoshua Bell, Jeremy DenkALBUM : French ImpressionsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
14:56
Cesar Franck
Sonate en La Maj M 8 : 4. Allegretto poco mossoJoshua Bell, Jeremy DenkALBUM : French ImpressionsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2012
15:03
Chen Qigang
Love theme I (opening credits)Yi Zhang, China Philharmonic Orchestra, Joshua BellALBUM : BOF / The flowers of warLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2011
