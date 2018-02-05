Grandes héroïnes de la mythologie (4/10) : Clytemnestre et Electre

Christoph Willibald Von GluckIphigénie en Aulide : Par un père cruel (Acte II, scène 4 - Air de Clytemnestre) Anne Sofie von Otter, soprano (Clytemnestre)

Chœur Monteverdi

Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon

John Eliot Gardiner, direction

Musifrance 245003-2

Hector BerliozLes Troyens : Les Grecs ont disparu (Acte I - Air de Cassandre) Véronique Gens, soprano (Cassandre)

Les Talens Lyriques

Christophe Rousset, direction

Virgin Classics 5099921657429

Ildebrando PizzettiClytemnestre : Prélude Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Thessalonique

Myron Michailidis, direction

Naxos 8.572013

Christoph Willibald Von GluckIphigénie en Aulide : Jupiter lance la foudre (Acte III, scène 6 - Air de Clytemnestre) Marie Nicole Lemieux, contralto (Clytemnestre)

Les Violons du Roy

Bernard Labadie, direction

Naïve Records V 5264

Luigi CherubiniClytemnestre - pour soprano et orchestre :

Plein de la tendre impatience (Air) Cet hymen est l'objet de leurs vœux (Récitatif) Mais si ma fureur est un crime (Air) Mailys De Villoutreys, soprano (Clytemnestre)

Kolner Akademie

Michael Alexander Willens, direction

CPO 777 776-2

Andre WormserClytemnestre : Qu'Apollon soit loué (Air de Clytemnestre) Gaëlle Arquez, soprano (Clytemnestre)

Orchestre National Bordeaux-Aquitaine

Paul Daniel, direction

DGG 4816425

Richard StraussElektra : Ich will nichts hören (Clytemnestre)

Ich habe keine guten Nächte (Clytemnestre et Electre)

Wenn das rechte Blutopfer (Electre et Clytemnestre)

Was bluten muss (Electre et Clytemnestre)

Jean Madeira, mezzo-soprano (Clytemnestre)

Staatskapelle de Dresde

Karl Boehm, direction

Deutsche Grammophon 431737-2

Alphons Diepenbrock / Eduard Reeser, arrangeur

Elektra (suite symphonique) : Andante agitato - Adagio

Presto - Andantino moderato - Presto

Lento - Sostenuto e agitato - Largamente

Allegro agitato - Maestoso

Orchestre Residentie de la Haye

Hans Vonk, direction

Chandos Chan 8821

Darius MilhaudLes choéphores opus 24 : Vocifération funèbre (Chœur, Electre et soprano) Hélène Bouvier, soprano (Electre)

Genevieve Moizan, soprano

Chorale de L'Université

Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux

Igor Markevitch, direction

Forlane For 17012

Wolfgang Amadeus MozartIdoménée roi de Crète K 366 : Idol mio, se ritroso (Acte II, scène 4 - Air d'Electre)

Odo da lunge armonioso suono (Acte II, scène 4 - Marche et récitatif d'Electre)

Sidonie sponde ! (Acte II, scène 5 - Récitatif Electre)

Placido è il mar, andiamo (Acte II, scène 5 et 6 - Chœur, Idoménée, Idamante et Electre)

Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano (Electre)

Anthony Rolfe-Johnson, ténor (Idoménée)

Anne Sofie Von Otter, mezzo-soprano (Idamante)

Chœur Monteverdi

Solistes Baroques Anglais

Sir John Eliot Gardiner, direction

Archiv Produktion 431674-2

Chrysanthi DouziClytemnestra's Entrance Arild Andersen Group :

Chrysanthi Douzi, chant

Arve Henriksen, trompette

Paolo Vinaccia, percussions

Eivind Aarset, guitare

Arild Andersen, contrebasse

ECM 9824337