Grandes héroïnes de la mythologie (4/10) : Clytemnestre et Electre
Oeuvres de Gluck, Berlioz, Pizzetti, Cherubini, Wormser, Strauss, Diepenbrock, Milhaud, Mozart et Douzi.
Christoph Willibald Von GluckIphigénie en Aulide : Par un père cruel (Acte II, scène 4 - Air de Clytemnestre) Anne Sofie von Otter, soprano (Clytemnestre)
Chœur Monteverdi
Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon
John Eliot Gardiner, direction
Musifrance 245003-2
Hector BerliozLes Troyens : Les Grecs ont disparu (Acte I - Air de Cassandre) Véronique Gens, soprano (Cassandre)
Les Talens Lyriques
Christophe Rousset, direction
Virgin Classics 5099921657429
Ildebrando PizzettiClytemnestre : Prélude Orchestre Symphonique d'Etat de Thessalonique
Myron Michailidis, direction
Naxos 8.572013
Christoph Willibald Von GluckIphigénie en Aulide : Jupiter lance la foudre (Acte III, scène 6 - Air de Clytemnestre) Marie Nicole Lemieux, contralto (Clytemnestre)
Les Violons du Roy
Bernard Labadie, direction
Naïve Records V 5264
Luigi CherubiniClytemnestre - pour soprano et orchestre :
Plein de la tendre impatience (Air) Cet hymen est l'objet de leurs vœux (Récitatif) Mais si ma fureur est un crime (Air) Mailys De Villoutreys, soprano (Clytemnestre)
Kolner Akademie
Michael Alexander Willens, direction
CPO 777 776-2
Andre WormserClytemnestre : Qu'Apollon soit loué (Air de Clytemnestre) Gaëlle Arquez, soprano (Clytemnestre)
Orchestre National Bordeaux-Aquitaine
Paul Daniel, direction
DGG 4816425
Richard StraussElektra : Ich will nichts hören (Clytemnestre)
Ich habe keine guten Nächte (Clytemnestre et Electre)
Wenn das rechte Blutopfer (Electre et Clytemnestre)
Was bluten muss (Electre et Clytemnestre)
Jean Madeira, mezzo-soprano (Clytemnestre)
Staatskapelle de Dresde
Karl Boehm, direction
Deutsche Grammophon 431737-2
Alphons Diepenbrock / Eduard Reeser, arrangeur
Elektra (suite symphonique) : Andante agitato - Adagio
Presto - Andantino moderato - Presto
Lento - Sostenuto e agitato - Largamente
Allegro agitato - Maestoso
Orchestre Residentie de la Haye
Hans Vonk, direction
Chandos Chan 8821
Darius MilhaudLes choéphores opus 24 : Vocifération funèbre (Chœur, Electre et soprano) Hélène Bouvier, soprano (Electre)
Genevieve Moizan, soprano
Chorale de L'Université
Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux
Igor Markevitch, direction
Forlane For 17012
Wolfgang Amadeus MozartIdoménée roi de Crète K 366 : Idol mio, se ritroso (Acte II, scène 4 - Air d'Electre)
Odo da lunge armonioso suono (Acte II, scène 4 - Marche et récitatif d'Electre)
Sidonie sponde ! (Acte II, scène 5 - Récitatif Electre)
Placido è il mar, andiamo (Acte II, scène 5 et 6 - Chœur, Idoménée, Idamante et Electre)
Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano (Electre)
Anthony Rolfe-Johnson, ténor (Idoménée)
Anne Sofie Von Otter, mezzo-soprano (Idamante)
Chœur Monteverdi
Solistes Baroques Anglais
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, direction
Archiv Produktion 431674-2
Chrysanthi DouziClytemnestra's Entrance Arild Andersen Group :
Chrysanthi Douzi, chant
Arve Henriksen, trompette
Paolo Vinaccia, percussions
Eivind Aarset, guitare
Arild Andersen, contrebasse
ECM 9824337
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration