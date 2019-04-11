Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Jeudi 11 avril 2019
Albert Roussel, compositeur - 150 ans de sa naissance (4/5)
"Concerto opus 36", "Petite suite opus 39", en passant par la "Symphonie n°3" dirigée par Bernstein, "Bacchus et Ariane" et le "Trio pour flûte, alto et violoncelle opus 40" : les années 30 des compositions d'Albert Roussel.
La programmation musicale :
14:01
Albert Roussel
L'éventail de Jeanne : 6. SarabandeGeoffrey Simon, Philharmonia OrchestraLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1985
14:06
Albert Roussel
Concerto en Sol Maj op 36 : 1. Allegro molto - pour piano et orchestreDavid Stern, Ensemble Orchestral De Paris, Alexandre TharaudLABEL : VALOISANNÉE : 1999
14:10
Albert Roussel
Concerto en Sol Maj op 36 : 2. Adagio - pour piano et orchestreDavid Stern, Ensemble Orchestral De Paris, Alexandre TharaudLABEL : VALOISANNÉE : 1999
14:18
Albert Roussel
Concerto en Sol Maj op 36 : 3. Allegro con spirito - pour piano et orchestreDavid Stern, Ensemble Orchestral De Paris, Alexandre TharaudLABEL : VALOISANNÉE : 1999
14:25
Albert Roussel
Psaume 80 op 37Bramwell Tovey, Orchestre Philharmonique Du Luxembourg, Europa Chor Akademie, Benjamin ButterfieldLABEL : TIMPANIANNÉE : 2004
14:46
Albert Roussel
Jazz dans la nuit OP 38Paul Derenne, Henri SauguetLABEL : INAANNÉE : 1994
14:51
Albert Roussel
Trio pour flûte, alto et violoncelle op 40 L 51 : 3. Allegro non troppoPatrick Gallois, Michel Michalakakos, Jean GroutLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2019
14:57
Albert Roussel
Petite suite op 39 : 1. Aubade - pour orchestreErnest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2013
15:00
Albert Roussel
Petite suite op 39 : 2. Pastorale - pour orchestreErnest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2013
