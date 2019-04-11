Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 11 avril 2019
1h 58mn

Albert Roussel, compositeur - 150 ans de sa naissance (4/5)

"Concerto opus 36", "Petite suite opus 39", en passant par la "Symphonie n°3" dirigée par Bernstein, "Bacchus et Ariane" et le "Trio pour flûte, alto et violoncelle opus 40" : les années 30 des compositions d'Albert Roussel.

Albert Roussel, compositeur - 150 ans de sa naissance (4/5)
"Passant, ramasse ce mouchoir tombé d’un sein tiède (...) et qui se cache sous le lierre (...). Il te livrera, pour secrets le parfum d'une gorge nue et la bouche d'une inconnue" (Extrait de "Jazz dans la nuit opus 38" d'Albert Roussel), © Getty / Milk and Honey Creative
La programmation musicale :
    14:01
    Albert Roussel

    L'éventail de Jeanne : 6. Sarabande

    Geoffrey Simon, Philharmonia OrchestraLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1985
    L'éventail de Jeanne : 6. Sarabande
    14:06
    Albert Roussel

    Concerto en Sol Maj op 36 : 1. Allegro molto - pour piano et orchestre

    David Stern, Ensemble Orchestral De Paris, Alexandre TharaudLABEL : VALOISANNÉE : 1999
    Concerto en Sol Maj op 36 : 1. Allegro molto - pour piano et orchestre
    14:10
    Albert Roussel

    Concerto en Sol Maj op 36 : 2. Adagio - pour piano et orchestre

    David Stern, Ensemble Orchestral De Paris, Alexandre TharaudLABEL : VALOISANNÉE : 1999
    Concerto en Sol Maj op 36 : 2. Adagio - pour piano et orchestre
    14:18
    Albert Roussel

    Concerto en Sol Maj op 36 : 3. Allegro con spirito - pour piano et orchestre

    David Stern, Ensemble Orchestral De Paris, Alexandre TharaudLABEL : VALOISANNÉE : 1999
    Concerto en Sol Maj op 36 : 3. Allegro con spirito - pour piano et orchestre
    14:25
    Albert Roussel

    Psaume 80 op 37

    Bramwell Tovey, Orchestre Philharmonique Du Luxembourg, Europa Chor Akademie, Benjamin ButterfieldLABEL : TIMPANIANNÉE : 2004
    Psaume 80 op 37
    14:46
    Albert Roussel

    Jazz dans la nuit OP 38

    Paul Derenne, Henri SauguetLABEL : INAANNÉE : 1994
    Jazz dans la nuit OP 38
    14:51
    Albert Roussel

    Trio pour flûte, alto et violoncelle op 40 L 51 : 3. Allegro non troppo

    Patrick Gallois, Michel Michalakakos, Jean GroutLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2019
    Trio pour flûte, alto et violoncelle op 40 L 51 : 3. Allegro non troppo
    14:57
    Albert Roussel

    Petite suite op 39 : 1. Aubade - pour orchestre

    Ernest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2013
    Petite suite op 39 : 1. Aubade - pour orchestre
    15:00
    Albert Roussel

    Petite suite op 39 : 2. Pastorale - pour orchestre

    Ernest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2013
    Petite suite op 39 : 2. Pastorale - pour orchestre
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 10 avril 2019
1h 58mn
Albert Roussel, compositeur - 150 ans de sa naissance (3/5)
émission suivante
vendredi 12 avril 2019
1h 58mn
Albert Roussel, compositeur - 150 ans de sa naissance (5/5)