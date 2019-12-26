Ah ! Vous dirais-je Maman
D’abord récit d’une jeune fille perdant son pucelage, cette chanson s’est imposée dans nombre de partitions du répertoire, et pas seulement dans les variations écrites par Mozart. Inspirant aussi Adolphe Adam, Ernö Dohnanyi ou Walter Gieseking, elle se chante dans toutes les langues.
Programmation musicale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ah vous dirai-je maman - arrangement pour soprano pianoforte et orchestre
Sabine Devieilhe, Soprano
Arnaud de Pasquale, pianoforte
Pygmalion
Raphael Pichon, chef
Label : PARLOPHONE
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
12 variations en Ut Maj sur "Ah vous dirai-je maman" K 265 (intégrale) - pour piano
Clara Haskil, piano
Label : DECCA
Adolphe Adam
Le Toréador : Ah! vous dirai-je maman
Sumi Jo, soprano
Michel Trempont, baryton
John Aller, ténor
Orchestre de l’Opéra National du Pays De Galles
Richard Bonynge, chef
Label : DECCA
Erno Dohnanyi
11 variations sur une chanson enfantine op 25
Andras Schiff, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago
Georg Solti, chef
Label : DECCA
Twinkle twinkle little star
Olivia Newton-John
Label : MERCURY
Walter Gieseking
Spiel umeinKinderlied pour piano à 4 mains / d'après Ah vous dirais-je maman
Karen Haid, piano
Label : NIMBUS
Franz Liszt
Feuille d'album s 163b - pour piano / d'après la mélodie populaire ah vous dirai-je maman
Leslie Howard, piano
Label : HYPERION
Creolebo-bo (ah! vous dirai-je maman)
Kid Ory
Label : SAGA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Variations en Ut Maj sur ah vous dirai-je maman k 265
Swingle Singers
Ward Swingle, chef
Label : PHILIPS
Ah ! vous dirai-je maman
Le Poème Harmonique
Label : ALPHA
Ah ! vous dirai-je maman
Colette Renard
Label : VOGUE
Francesco de Masi
Baabaa black sheep (public domain)
Orchestre non identifie
Francesco De Masi, chef
Label : QUARTET RECORDS
Manuel Hermia
Ah vous dirais-je maman
Manuel Hermia, saxophone
Pascal Mohy, piano
Sam Gerstmans, contrebasse
Label : JACKAL PRODUCTIONS
