Années 20, musiques folles
Programmation musicale
Années 20, musiques folles
Par Priscille Lafitte
les samedis et dimanches de 11h à 12h30 (juillet 2020)Musique classique
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 5 juillet 2020
1h 30mn

A Chicago au temps de la prohibition

Chicago, en pleine prohibition, la ville s'enivre d'un tempo nouveau : c'est le hot jazz, défendu par Joe Oliver, Lil Hardin et Louis Armstrong. Au même moment, Sergueï Prokofiev vient créer un nouvel opéra, "l'Amour des trois oranges", dans la Windy City, la ville ouverte à tous les vents...

A Chicago au temps de la prohibition
King Oliver And His Creole Jazz Band, Chicago 1923, © Getty / Gilles Petard/Redferns

Programmation musicale

Jelly Roll Morton
Side Walk blues (take 2)
Jelly Roll Morton and his Red Hot Peppers
CD EPM Records

Jelly Roll Morton
Tiger Rag
Jelly Roll Morton, piano et voix
Alan Lomax, voix
CD Rounders Records

Edward Mac Dowell
Danse des sorcières
Guiomar Novaes, piano
CD Musica & Arts

Jelly Roll Morton
The Dirty dozen
Jelly Roll Morton, piano et voix
Alan Lomax, voix
CD Rounders Records

Jelly Roll Morton
Tin Roof Bleues Jelly Roll Morton, piano
CD Musidisc

Charley Patton
Down the dirt road
Charley Patton, voix et guitare
CD Nocturne

Serge Prokofiev
Symphonie n°1 en ré Majeur op.25 (allegro)
Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago
Direction : James Levine

Serge Prokofiev
Sonate pour piano n°4 en ré mineur op.14
Pieter Dimitriev, piano
CD Arte Nova Classics

Serge Prokofiev
L'Amour des trois oranges (scherzo)
Jascha Heifetz, violon
Smith Brooks, piano
CD Sonny Classical

Serge Prokofiev
L'Amour des trois oranges (scherzo)
Orchestre Symphonique de Sao Polo
Direction : Marin Alsop
CD Naxos

Serge Prokofiev
Ouverture sur des thèmes juifs op.34
Quatuor Parrenin
Michel Portal, clarinette
Michel Beroff, piano
CD EMI

Original Dixieland Jazz Band
Livery Stable Blues
Original Dixieland Jazz Band
CD Frémeaux et Associés

Vincent Youmans
I know that you know
Jimmie Noone's Apex Club Orchestra
CD Frémeaux et Associés

Joe "King" Oliver
Chimes Blues
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
CD Master of Jazz

Joe Oliver et Lil Hardin
Working man blues
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
CD Master of Jazz

Arthur Kassell et Victor Burton
Sobbin'blues
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band  
CD Master of Jazz

Joe "King" Oliver
Snake rag
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band   
CD Master of Jazz

Bix Beiderbecke
Royal Garden Blues
Bix Beiderbecke and his orchestra
CD Act Music

Claude Debussy
Pelléas et Mélisande
Mes longs cheveux descendent
Claude Debussy, piano
Mary Garden, soprano
CD Warner Classics

Serge Prokofiev
L'Amour des trois oranges (Prologue)
Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon
Direction : Kent Nagano

Serge Prokofiev
L'Amour des trois oranges (Kha, Kha, acte II scène 2)
Mikhail Kit, basse
Evgueni Akimov, ténor
Orchestre du Théâtre du Kirov
Direction : Valery Gergiev
CD Philips

Serge Prokofiev
Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°3 (andante)
Martha Argerich, piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Direction : Claudio Abbado
CD DGG

Joe "King" Oliver et Louis Armstrong
Dipper mouth blues
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band    
CD Master of Jazz

Louis Armstrong
Sweet little papa
Louis Armstrong & his hot five
Vinyle Odeon

Louis Armstrong
Big butter and egg man
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band      
CD Master of Jazz

Ethel Waters
No man's mama
Coleman Hawkins, saxophone basse
Joe Smith, cornet
Pearl Wright, piano
Vinyle Rosetta Records

Gertrude "Ma" Rainey
Barrel House Bleues
Ma Rainey
Vinyle Biograph

Albert Ammons
Boogie woogie stomp
Albert Ammons, piano
CD EMI

Albert AmmonsWoo woo
Boogie woogie Trio
Vinyle Storyville

J. Yellen
Static strut tate
Erskine Tate's Vendome Orchestra
CD Frémeaux et Associés

Bibliographie

« Réflexions et souvenirs », Sergueï Rachmaninov, Buchet-Chastel
« Sergei Rachmaninoff, A Lifetime in Music », Sergei Bertensson, Muriwai Books
« Les grands violonistes du XXe siècle », Jean-Michel Molkhou, Buchet-Chastel
« Sergei Prokofiev : Autobiography, Articles, Reminiscences », University Press of the Pacific, Hawaï
« Le jazz dans tous ses états », Franck Bergerot, Larousse
« L’histoire du jazz, le premier jazz, des origines à 1930 », Gunther Schuller, PUF
« Ecoutez-moi ça : l’histoire du jazz racontée par ceux qui l’ont faite », Buchet-Chastel
« George Gershwin », Franck Médioni, Folio biographies
Archives du New York Times, du Metropolitan Opera et de Carnegie Hall

1h 30mn
émission précédente
New York (1918-1923)
samedi 4 juillet 2020 New York (1918-1923)