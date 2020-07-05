A Chicago au temps de la prohibition
Chicago, en pleine prohibition, la ville s'enivre d'un tempo nouveau : c'est le hot jazz, défendu par Joe Oliver, Lil Hardin et Louis Armstrong. Au même moment, Sergueï Prokofiev vient créer un nouvel opéra, "l'Amour des trois oranges", dans la Windy City, la ville ouverte à tous les vents...
Programmation musicale
Jelly Roll Morton
Side Walk blues (take 2)
Jelly Roll Morton and his Red Hot Peppers
CD EPM Records
Jelly Roll Morton
Tiger Rag
Jelly Roll Morton, piano et voix
Alan Lomax, voix
CD Rounders Records
Edward Mac Dowell
Danse des sorcières
Guiomar Novaes, piano
CD Musica & Arts
Jelly Roll Morton
The Dirty dozen
Jelly Roll Morton, piano et voix
Alan Lomax, voix
CD Rounders Records
Jelly Roll Morton
Tin Roof Bleues Jelly Roll Morton, piano
CD Musidisc
Charley Patton
Down the dirt road
Charley Patton, voix et guitare
CD Nocturne
Serge Prokofiev
Symphonie n°1 en ré Majeur op.25 (allegro)
Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago
Direction : James Levine
Serge Prokofiev
Sonate pour piano n°4 en ré mineur op.14
Pieter Dimitriev, piano
CD Arte Nova Classics
Serge Prokofiev
L'Amour des trois oranges (scherzo)
Jascha Heifetz, violon
Smith Brooks, piano
CD Sonny Classical
Serge Prokofiev
L'Amour des trois oranges (scherzo)
Orchestre Symphonique de Sao Polo
Direction : Marin Alsop
CD Naxos
Serge Prokofiev
Ouverture sur des thèmes juifs op.34
Quatuor Parrenin
Michel Portal, clarinette
Michel Beroff, piano
CD EMI
Original Dixieland Jazz Band
Livery Stable Blues
Original Dixieland Jazz Band
CD Frémeaux et Associés
Vincent Youmans
I know that you know
Jimmie Noone's Apex Club Orchestra
CD Frémeaux et Associés
Joe "King" Oliver
Chimes Blues
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
CD Master of Jazz
Joe Oliver et Lil Hardin
Working man blues
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
CD Master of Jazz
Arthur Kassell et Victor Burton
Sobbin'blues
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
CD Master of Jazz
Joe "King" Oliver
Snake rag
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
CD Master of Jazz
Bix Beiderbecke
Royal Garden Blues
Bix Beiderbecke and his orchestra
CD Act Music
Claude Debussy
Pelléas et Mélisande
Mes longs cheveux descendent
Claude Debussy, piano
Mary Garden, soprano
CD Warner Classics
Serge Prokofiev
L'Amour des trois oranges (Prologue)
Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon
Direction : Kent Nagano
Serge Prokofiev
L'Amour des trois oranges (Kha, Kha, acte II scène 2)
Mikhail Kit, basse
Evgueni Akimov, ténor
Orchestre du Théâtre du Kirov
Direction : Valery Gergiev
CD Philips
Serge Prokofiev
Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°3 (andante)
Martha Argerich, piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Direction : Claudio Abbado
CD DGG
Joe "King" Oliver et Louis Armstrong
Dipper mouth blues
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
CD Master of Jazz
Louis Armstrong
Sweet little papa
Louis Armstrong & his hot five
Vinyle Odeon
Louis Armstrong
Big butter and egg man
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
CD Master of Jazz
Ethel Waters
No man's mama
Coleman Hawkins, saxophone basse
Joe Smith, cornet
Pearl Wright, piano
Vinyle Rosetta Records
Gertrude "Ma" Rainey
Barrel House Bleues
Ma Rainey
Vinyle Biograph
Albert Ammons
Boogie woogie stomp
Albert Ammons, piano
CD EMI
Albert AmmonsWoo woo
Boogie woogie Trio
Vinyle Storyville
J. Yellen
Static strut tate
Erskine Tate's Vendome Orchestra
CD Frémeaux et Associés
