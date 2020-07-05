A Chicago au temps de la prohibition

Chicago, en pleine prohibition, la ville s'enivre d'un tempo nouveau : c'est le hot jazz, défendu par Joe Oliver, Lil Hardin et Louis Armstrong. Au même moment, Sergueï Prokofiev vient créer un nouvel opéra, "l'Amour des trois oranges", dans la Windy City, la ville ouverte à tous les vents...

Programmation musicale

Jelly Roll Morton

Side Walk blues (take 2)

Jelly Roll Morton and his Red Hot Peppers

CD EPM Records

Jelly Roll Morton

Tiger Rag

Jelly Roll Morton, piano et voix

Alan Lomax, voix

CD Rounders Records

Edward Mac Dowell

Danse des sorcières

Guiomar Novaes, piano

CD Musica & Arts

Jelly Roll Morton

The Dirty dozen

Jelly Roll Morton, piano et voix

Alan Lomax, voix

CD Rounders Records

Jelly Roll Morton

Tin Roof Bleues Jelly Roll Morton, piano

CD Musidisc

Charley Patton

Down the dirt road

Charley Patton, voix et guitare

CD Nocturne

Serge Prokofiev

Symphonie n°1 en ré Majeur op.25 (allegro)

Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago

Direction : James Levine

Serge Prokofiev

Sonate pour piano n°4 en ré mineur op.14

Pieter Dimitriev, piano

CD Arte Nova Classics

Serge Prokofiev

L'Amour des trois oranges (scherzo)

Jascha Heifetz, violon

Smith Brooks, piano

CD Sonny Classical

Serge Prokofiev

L'Amour des trois oranges (scherzo)

Orchestre Symphonique de Sao Polo

Direction : Marin Alsop

CD Naxos

Serge Prokofiev

Ouverture sur des thèmes juifs op.34

Quatuor Parrenin

Michel Portal, clarinette

Michel Beroff, piano

CD EMI

Original Dixieland Jazz Band

Livery Stable Blues

Original Dixieland Jazz Band

CD Frémeaux et Associés

Vincent Youmans

I know that you know

Jimmie Noone's Apex Club Orchestra

CD Frémeaux et Associés

Joe "King" Oliver

Chimes Blues

King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band

CD Master of Jazz

Joe Oliver et Lil Hardin

Working man blues

King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band

CD Master of Jazz

Arthur Kassell et Victor Burton

Sobbin'blues

King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band

CD Master of Jazz

Joe "King" Oliver

Snake rag

King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band

CD Master of Jazz

Bix Beiderbecke

Royal Garden Blues

Bix Beiderbecke and his orchestra

CD Act Music

Claude Debussy

Pelléas et Mélisande

Mes longs cheveux descendent

Claude Debussy, piano

Mary Garden, soprano

CD Warner Classics

Serge Prokofiev

L'Amour des trois oranges (Prologue)

Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon

Direction : Kent Nagano

Serge Prokofiev

L'Amour des trois oranges (Kha, Kha, acte II scène 2)

Mikhail Kit, basse

Evgueni Akimov, ténor

Orchestre du Théâtre du Kirov

Direction : Valery Gergiev

CD Philips

Serge Prokofiev

Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°3 (andante)

Martha Argerich, piano

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Direction : Claudio Abbado

CD DGG

Joe "King" Oliver et Louis Armstrong

Dipper mouth blues

King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band

CD Master of Jazz

Louis Armstrong

Sweet little papa

Louis Armstrong & his hot five

Vinyle Odeon

Louis Armstrong

Big butter and egg man

King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band

CD Master of Jazz

Ethel Waters

No man's mama

Coleman Hawkins, saxophone basse

Joe Smith, cornet

Pearl Wright, piano

Vinyle Rosetta Records

Gertrude "Ma" Rainey

Barrel House Bleues

Ma Rainey

Vinyle Biograph

Albert Ammons

Boogie woogie stomp

Albert Ammons, piano

CD EMI

Albert AmmonsWoo woo

Boogie woogie Trio

Vinyle Storyville

J. Yellen

Static strut tate

Erskine Tate's Vendome Orchestra

CD Frémeaux et Associés

à réécouter dossier Qui était Louis Armstrong ?

Bibliographie

« Réflexions et souvenirs », Sergueï Rachmaninov, Buchet-Chastel

« Sergei Rachmaninoff, A Lifetime in Music », Sergei Bertensson, Muriwai Books

« Les grands violonistes du XXe siècle », Jean-Michel Molkhou, Buchet-Chastel

« Sergei Prokofiev : Autobiography, Articles, Reminiscences », University Press of the Pacific, Hawaï

« Le jazz dans tous ses états », Franck Bergerot, Larousse

« L’histoire du jazz, le premier jazz, des origines à 1930 », Gunther Schuller, PUF

« Ecoutez-moi ça : l’histoire du jazz racontée par ceux qui l’ont faite », Buchet-Chastel

« George Gershwin », Franck Médioni, Folio biographies

Archives du New York Times, du Metropolitan Opera et de Carnegie Hall