Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Schubert, Verdi, Grieg

On vous offre des places

Gagnez des places pour le concert du pianiste Alphonse Cemin et du baryton Victor Torres le lundi 18 mars à 20h au Théâtre de l’Athénée à Paris dans le cadre des Lundis Musicaux.

Éphéméride

Simon Boccanegra de Giuseppe Verdi créé le 12 mars 1857 au Teatro La Fenice à Venise.

Scarlatti

La Sonate K64 en ré mineur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Olivier Baumont enregistrée au Château de Flamarens.

La Sonate K 65 en la Majeur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Miklos Spanyi enregistrée à La Salle Pasteur à Montpellier.

La Sonate K 66 en si bémol Majeur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Cristiano Gaudio enregistrée au Château de Bournazel.

Programmation musicale

Gabriel Fauré

Mélodies op 27 : Chanson d'amour; La fée aux chansons - pour soprano et piano

Barbara Bonney : Soprano

Jones Warren : Piano

RCA 09026 68659 2

Johannes Brahms

Danse hongroise n°5 en fa dièse min WoO 1 - arrangement pour violon et piano Yehudi Menuhin : Violon

Gerald Moore : Piano

WARNER CLASSICS 5054196957353

Franz Schubert

Du bist die ruh D 776 op 59 nº3 pour baryton et piano Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton

Gerald Moore : Piano

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 463502-2

Maurice Ravel

2 mélodies hébraïques : Kaddish - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano Pierre Fournier : Violoncelle

Gerald Moore : Piano

EMI 5697122

Robert Schumann

Ich grolle nicht op 48 n°7 - pour voix d'homme et piano Gerald Moore : voix

Victoria De Los Angeles : Piano

TESTAMENT 0749677117627

Robert Schumann

Dichterliebe op 48 : Ich grolle nicht op 48 n°7 Victoria De Los Angeles : Soprano

Gerald Moore : Piano

TESTAMENT SBT 1087

Edouard Grieg

Poèmes en forme de chansons op 19 : Nunca olvida / Pour ténor et piano Nicolai Gedda : Ténor

Gerald Moore : Piano

EMI 5656852

Giuseppe Verdi

Simon Boccanegra : Che dicesti (Prologue) Paolo Simon les marins et les artisans Thomas Hampson : Baryton

Choeur De L'Academie De Vienne

Orchestre Symphonique De Vienne

Massimo Zanetti, direction

DECCA 478 5354

Bela Bartok / Zoltan Kocsis

2 images op 10 BB 59 Sz 46 : 2. Danse villageoise - arrangement pour 2 pianos Jean Francois Heisser : Piano

Marie Josephe Jude : Piano

PRAGA PRD/DSD 250184

Johannes Brahms

Sonate n°1 en mi min op 38 : Allegro non troppo Alain Meunier : Violoncelle

Anne Le Bozec : Piano

EDITIONS HORTUS HORTUS 703

Reynaldo Hahn

5 petites chansons : Mon petit bateau; Un bon petit garçon Francoise Masset : Soprano

Anne Le Bozec : Piano

EDITIONS HORTUS HORTUS716

Franz Schubert

Lieder - abschied von der erde D 829 (pratobevera) Ian Bostridge : Ténor

Leif Ove Andsnes : Piano

EMI 5579012

Ludwig Van Beethoven

Concerto n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : Rondo vivace Leif Ove Andsnes : Piano et direction

Orchestre De Chambre Mahler

SONY CLASSIC 88883705482

Leo Ferré

On s'aimera

Patricia Petibon : voix

Susan Manoff : Piano

Nemanja Radulovic : Violon

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 4792465

Johannes Brahms

4 duos op 61 : No1 - die schwestern; Die boten der liebe Ann Murray : Mezzo-soprano

Felicity Lott : Soprano

Graham Johnson : Piano

EMI EMI 7499302

Francis Poulenc

Poèmes d'Apollinaire/L'anguille/Carte postale/Avant le cinéma Chansons gaillardes/Sérénade/Madrigal

Pierre Bernac, baryton

Francis Poulenc : Piano

ULTRAPHONE BP 1 531

Henry Purcell

The Indian Queen Z 630 : I attempt from love's sickness to fly (Acte III) Air de Mrs Cross A fool’s preferment Z 571 : I'll sail upon the dog-star Rule a wife and have a wife Z 587 : There's not a swain of the plain

Peter Pears : Ténor

Benjamin Britten : Piano

BBC WORLDWIDE MUSIC BBCB 8006-2

Ernest Chausson

Chanson perpétuelle op 37 - pour mezzo soprano quatuor à cordes et piano Quatuor Van Kuijk

Kate Lindsey : Mezzo-soprano

Alphonse Cemin : Piano

ALPHA 172200

