Mardi 12 mars 2019
1h 58mn

Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Schubert, Verdi, Grieg

Aujourd'hui, nous fêtons l'anniversaire de Simon Boccanegra créé le 12 mars 1857, un opéra où Verdi donna le rôle principal à un baryton. Et si vous aimez les barytons, nous vous proposons des places pour assister au concert de Victor Torres accompagné d'Alphonse Cemin au Théâtre de l’Athénée.

Ludovic Tézier dans Simon Boccanegra en 2018, © Agathe_Poupeney Opera_national_de_Paris

On vous offre des places

Gagnez des places pour le concert du pianiste Alphonse Cemin et du baryton Victor Torres le lundi 18 mars à 20h au Théâtre de l’Athénée à Paris dans le cadre des Lundis Musicaux.

Éphéméride

Simon Boccanegra de Giuseppe Verdi créé le 12 mars 1857 au Teatro La Fenice à Venise.

Scarlatti

  • La Sonate K64 en ré mineur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Olivier Baumont enregistrée au Château de Flamarens.
  • La Sonate K 65 en la Majeur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Miklos Spanyi enregistrée à La Salle Pasteur à Montpellier.
  • La Sonate K 66 en si bémol Majeur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Cristiano Gaudio enregistrée au Château de Bournazel.

Gabriel Fauré
Mélodies op 27 : Chanson d'amour; La fée aux chansons - pour soprano et piano
Barbara Bonney : Soprano
Jones Warren : Piano
RCA 09026 68659 2

Johannes Brahms
Danse hongroise n°5 en fa dièse min WoO 1 - arrangement pour violon et piano Yehudi Menuhin : Violon
Gerald Moore : Piano
WARNER CLASSICS 5054196957353

Franz Schubert
Du bist die ruh D 776 op 59 nº3 pour baryton et piano Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton
Gerald Moore : Piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 463502-2

Maurice Ravel
2 mélodies hébraïques : Kaddish - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano Pierre Fournier : Violoncelle
Gerald Moore : Piano
EMI 5697122

Robert Schumann
Ich grolle nicht op 48 n°7 - pour voix d'homme et piano Gerald Moore : voix
Victoria De Los Angeles : Piano
TESTAMENT 0749677117627

Robert Schumann
Dichterliebe op 48 : Ich grolle nicht op 48 n°7 Victoria De Los Angeles : Soprano
Gerald Moore : Piano
TESTAMENT SBT 1087

Edouard Grieg
Poèmes en forme de chansons op 19 : Nunca olvida / Pour ténor et piano Nicolai Gedda : Ténor
Gerald Moore : Piano
EMI 5656852

Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra : Che dicesti (Prologue) Paolo Simon les marins et les artisans Thomas Hampson : Baryton
Choeur De L'Academie De Vienne
Orchestre Symphonique De Vienne
Massimo Zanetti, direction
DECCA 478 5354

Bela Bartok / Zoltan Kocsis
2 images op 10 BB 59 Sz 46 : 2. Danse villageoise - arrangement pour 2 pianos Jean Francois Heisser : Piano
Marie Josephe Jude : Piano
PRAGA PRD/DSD 250184

Johannes Brahms
Sonate n°1 en mi min op 38 : Allegro non troppo Alain Meunier : Violoncelle
Anne Le Bozec : Piano
EDITIONS HORTUS HORTUS 703

Reynaldo Hahn
5 petites chansons : Mon petit bateau; Un bon petit garçon Francoise Masset : Soprano
Anne Le Bozec : Piano
EDITIONS HORTUS HORTUS716

Franz Schubert
Lieder - abschied von der erde D 829 (pratobevera) Ian Bostridge : Ténor
Leif Ove Andsnes : Piano
EMI 5579012

Ludwig Van Beethoven
Concerto n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : Rondo vivace Leif Ove Andsnes : Piano et direction
Orchestre De Chambre Mahler
SONY CLASSIC 88883705482 

Leo Ferré
On s'aimera
Patricia Petibon : voix
Susan Manoff : Piano
Nemanja Radulovic : Violon
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 4792465

Johannes Brahms
4 duos op 61 : No1 - die schwestern; Die boten der liebe Ann Murray : Mezzo-soprano
Felicity Lott : Soprano
Graham Johnson : Piano
EMI EMI 7499302

Francis Poulenc
Poèmes d'Apollinaire/L'anguille/Carte postale/Avant le cinéma   Chansons gaillardes/Sérénade/Madrigal
Pierre Bernac, baryton
Francis Poulenc : Piano
ULTRAPHONE BP 1 531

Henry Purcell
The Indian Queen Z 630 : I attempt from love's sickness to fly (Acte III) Air de Mrs Cross   A fool’s preferment Z 571 : I'll sail upon the dog-star   Rule a wife and have a wife Z 587 : There's not a swain of the plain
Peter Pears : Ténor
Benjamin Britten : Piano
BBC WORLDWIDE MUSIC BBCB 8006-2

Ernest Chausson
Chanson perpétuelle op 37 - pour mezzo soprano quatuor à cordes et piano Quatuor Van Kuijk
Kate Lindsey : Mezzo-soprano
Alphonse Cemin : Piano
ALPHA 172200

Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate K64 en ré mineur (Allegro)
Olivier Baumont, clavecin

Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate K 65 en la Majeur (Allegro)
Miklos Spanyi, clavecin

Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate K 66 en si bémol Majeur (Allegro)
Cristiano Gaudio, clavecin

