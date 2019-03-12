Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Schubert, Verdi, Grieg
Aujourd'hui, nous fêtons l'anniversaire de Simon Boccanegra créé le 12 mars 1857, un opéra où Verdi donna le rôle principal à un baryton. Et si vous aimez les barytons, nous vous proposons des places pour assister au concert de Victor Torres accompagné d'Alphonse Cemin au Théâtre de l’Athénée.
On vous offre des places
Gagnez des places pour le concert du pianiste Alphonse Cemin et du baryton Victor Torres le lundi 18 mars à 20h au Théâtre de l’Athénée à Paris dans le cadre des Lundis Musicaux.
Éphéméride
Simon Boccanegra de Giuseppe Verdi créé le 12 mars 1857 au Teatro La Fenice à Venise.
Scarlatti
- La Sonate K64 en ré mineur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Olivier Baumont enregistrée au Château de Flamarens.
- La Sonate K 65 en la Majeur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Miklos Spanyi enregistrée à La Salle Pasteur à Montpellier.
- La Sonate K 66 en si bémol Majeur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Cristiano Gaudio enregistrée au Château de Bournazel.
Programmation musicale
Gabriel Fauré
Mélodies op 27 : Chanson d'amour; La fée aux chansons - pour soprano et piano
Barbara Bonney : Soprano
Jones Warren : Piano
RCA 09026 68659 2
Johannes Brahms
Danse hongroise n°5 en fa dièse min WoO 1 - arrangement pour violon et piano Yehudi Menuhin : Violon
Gerald Moore : Piano
WARNER CLASSICS 5054196957353
Franz Schubert
Du bist die ruh D 776 op 59 nº3 pour baryton et piano Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton
Gerald Moore : Piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 463502-2
Maurice Ravel
2 mélodies hébraïques : Kaddish - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano Pierre Fournier : Violoncelle
Gerald Moore : Piano
EMI 5697122
Robert Schumann
Ich grolle nicht op 48 n°7 - pour voix d'homme et piano Gerald Moore : voix
Victoria De Los Angeles : Piano
TESTAMENT 0749677117627
Robert Schumann
Dichterliebe op 48 : Ich grolle nicht op 48 n°7 Victoria De Los Angeles : Soprano
Gerald Moore : Piano
TESTAMENT SBT 1087
Edouard Grieg
Poèmes en forme de chansons op 19 : Nunca olvida / Pour ténor et piano Nicolai Gedda : Ténor
Gerald Moore : Piano
EMI 5656852
Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra : Che dicesti (Prologue) Paolo Simon les marins et les artisans Thomas Hampson : Baryton
Choeur De L'Academie De Vienne
Orchestre Symphonique De Vienne
Massimo Zanetti, direction
DECCA 478 5354
Bela Bartok / Zoltan Kocsis
2 images op 10 BB 59 Sz 46 : 2. Danse villageoise - arrangement pour 2 pianos Jean Francois Heisser : Piano
Marie Josephe Jude : Piano
PRAGA PRD/DSD 250184
Johannes Brahms
Sonate n°1 en mi min op 38 : Allegro non troppo Alain Meunier : Violoncelle
Anne Le Bozec : Piano
EDITIONS HORTUS HORTUS 703
Reynaldo Hahn
5 petites chansons : Mon petit bateau; Un bon petit garçon Francoise Masset : Soprano
Anne Le Bozec : Piano
EDITIONS HORTUS HORTUS716
Franz Schubert
Lieder - abschied von der erde D 829 (pratobevera) Ian Bostridge : Ténor
Leif Ove Andsnes : Piano
EMI 5579012
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Concerto n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : Rondo vivace Leif Ove Andsnes : Piano et direction
Orchestre De Chambre Mahler
SONY CLASSIC 88883705482
Leo Ferré
On s'aimera
Patricia Petibon : voix
Susan Manoff : Piano
Nemanja Radulovic : Violon
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 4792465
Johannes Brahms
4 duos op 61 : No1 - die schwestern; Die boten der liebe Ann Murray : Mezzo-soprano
Felicity Lott : Soprano
Graham Johnson : Piano
EMI EMI 7499302
Francis Poulenc
Poèmes d'Apollinaire/L'anguille/Carte postale/Avant le cinéma Chansons gaillardes/Sérénade/Madrigal
Pierre Bernac, baryton
Francis Poulenc : Piano
ULTRAPHONE BP 1 531
Henry Purcell
The Indian Queen Z 630 : I attempt from love's sickness to fly (Acte III) Air de Mrs Cross A fool’s preferment Z 571 : I'll sail upon the dog-star Rule a wife and have a wife Z 587 : There's not a swain of the plain
Peter Pears : Ténor
Benjamin Britten : Piano
BBC WORLDWIDE MUSIC BBCB 8006-2
Ernest Chausson
Chanson perpétuelle op 37 - pour mezzo soprano quatuor à cordes et piano Quatuor Van Kuijk
Kate Lindsey : Mezzo-soprano
Alphonse Cemin : Piano
ALPHA 172200
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Marion GuillemetCollaboration