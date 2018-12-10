Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Mozart, Adam, Strauss fils

On vous offre des places

Gagnez des places pour le concert du Nouvel An le mercredi 2 janvier à 20h au Grand Théâtre d’Aix en Provence avec l’Orchestre National de France dirigé par Emmanuel Krivine.

Pour ce concert exceptionnel du Nouvel An, l'Orchestre National de France a concocté un menu entièrement swing, composé des airs et intermèdes symphoniques écrits par George Gershwin dans les années 1920-1930 : Porgy and Bess, Un Américain à Paris et Girl Crazy Suite.

Au programme :

George Gershwin :

Girl Crazy Suite

Porgy and Bess

Un américain à Paris

Valses et danses

L'Agenda des Régions

L’Orchestre de l’Opéra de Reims n’attendra pas les douze coups de minuit pour se mettre sur son trente-et-un et accompagner les brillants lauréats du Concours Voix Nouvelles 2018 dans les grandes oeuvres du répertoire !

Parmi les lauréats, vous aurez ainsi le plaisir de découvrir lors de ce concert, les sopranos Hélène Carpentier et Caroline Jestaedt, la mezzo : Eva Zaïcik, le ténor : Kevin Amiel et le baryton Anas Séguin.

Au programme :

Johann Strauss fils : Une Nuit à Venise - Ouverture

Julius Fucik : L’Entrée des gladiateurs opus 68

Edvard Grieg : Mélodies élégiaques opus 34

Johann Strauss fils : Eljen a Magyar – polka opus 332

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski : Le Lac des Cygnes – Valse, Danse Russe

Emmanuel Chabrier : Habanera

Johann Strauss : Chineser Galopp opus .20

Arturo Marquez : Danzon n° 2

Dmitri Chostakovitch : Tahiti Trot opus 16

Alexandre Borodine : Le Prince Igor – Dances polovtsiennes (sans chœur)

Programmation musicale

Johann Strauss Fils

Le cavalier Pasman op 441 : Pasman csardas The Philharmonics

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 4810276

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Concerto nº26 en Ré Maj K 537 pour piano et orchestre : Allegretto Daniel Barenboim : Piano

Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin

Daniel Barenboim, direction

EMI 9031-72024-2

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski

Valse-scherzo en Ut Maj op 34 - pour violon et orchestre Julia Fischer : Violon

Yakov Kreizberg, direction

Orchestre National De Russie

PENTA TONE CLASSICS PTC 5186 095

Adam Adolphe

Le postillon de Lonjumeau : Mes amis écoutez l'histoire (Acte I) Air de Chapelou et choeur Juan Diego Florez : Ténor

Choeur Du Théâtre Communal De Bologne

Orchestre Du Théâtre Communal De Bologne

Roberto Abbado, direction

DECCA 478 5948

Georges Bizet

Symphonie en Ut Maj : Finale : Allegro vivace

Orchestre Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam

Bernard Haitink, direction

PHILIPS 416437-2

Giuseppe Verdi

Un bal masqué : Prélude (Acte I Sc 1)

Orchestre Du Théâtre De La Scala De Milan

Claudio Abbado, direction

BELLA VOCE BLV 107.236

Giuseppe Verdi

Don Carlos : Edessa un detto un sol (Acte V) Carlo et Elisabetta

Placido Domingo : Ténor

Montserrat Caballé : Soprano

Orchestre De L'Opéra Royal De Covent Garden

Carlo Maria Giulini, direction

EMI CDS 7477018

Szymon Laks

L'Hirondelle inattendue : Qu'est-elle (Ensemble); Ah laissez-moi parler enfin (le Journaliste Procne et choeur) Agnieszka Makowka, Anna Karansinska, Eduardo Melo, Eugenie Danglade, Grzegorz Pazik, Patrick Agard, Kévin Amiel

Choeur De La Radio Polonaise De Cracovie

Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Pologne

Lukasz Borowicz, direction

EDA RECORDS

Tomaso Albinoni

Adagio - improvisation pour piano sur l'Adagio de Tomaso Albinoni Gabriela Montero : Piano

EMI 5002342

Heitor Villa-Lobos

Bachianas brasileiras nr.5 : Aria (cantilena): Adagio Renée Fleming : Soprano

New World Symphony

Michael Tilson-Thomas, direction

RCA 09026 68538 2

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski

Casse-Noisette op 71 : Acte II Sc 12 : Divertissement : Chocolat Danse espagnole; Café Danse arabe; Thé Danse chinoise; Trepak Danse russe; Danse des mirlitons; Mère Gigogne et les polichinelles

Nouveau Choeur D'Enfants De Londres

Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres

Mariss Jansons, direction

EMI 7546002

Gaetano Donizetti

Le convenienze e le inconvenienze teatrali : Lazzarune scalzacane (Acte I) Mamma Agata et Maestro Biscroma Paolo Bordogna : Baryton

Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini

Francesco Lanzillotta, direction

DECCA 4811685

Johann Strauss Fils / Georges Cziffra

La chauve-souris paraphrase pour piano d'après johann Strauss fils Georges Cziffra : Piano

HUNGAROTON HUNG HCD 31569

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Don giovanni : Recitative (Acte I); La ci darem la mano (Acte I) Duo Zerline et Don Juan

La flûte enchantée (die zauberflote) : Papagena weibchen taubchen (Acte II) duo papagena papageno

Cecilia Bartoli : Mezzo-soprano

Bryn Terfel : Baryton-basse

Orchestre De L’académie Sainte Cécile De Rome

Myung Whun Chung, direction

DECCA 458928-2

Giacomo Puccini

Turandot : Nessun dorma (Acte III) Air de Calaf

Luciano Pavarotti Zubin Mehta, direction

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON / DECCA 4827402

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Phantom of the opera (com mus) : Musik der Nacht

Florian Vogt : Ténor

Orchestre De La Radio De Munich

Gerrit Priessnitz, direction

SONY CLASSICAL 88843035382

David Lang

The little match girl passion "La passion de la petite fille aux allumettes" : 1 - In the dawn of morning; We sit and cry Theatre Of Voices Else Torp : Soprano

Miriam Andersen : Contralto

Christopher Watson : Ténor

Jespersen Jacob Bloch : Basse

Ars Nova De Copenhague

Paul Hillier, direction

HARMONIA MUNDI HMU 807496

George Gershwin

Un Américain à Paris

Orchestre national de France

Direction, Emmanuel Krivine

Enregistré au Festival de Radio France Montpellier le 20 juillet 2018 au Corum