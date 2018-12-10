Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Mozart, Adam, Strauss fils
On vous offre des places
Gagnez des places pour le concert du Nouvel An le mercredi 2 janvier à 20h au Grand Théâtre d’Aix en Provence avec l’Orchestre National de France dirigé par Emmanuel Krivine.
Pour ce concert exceptionnel du Nouvel An, l'Orchestre National de France a concocté un menu entièrement swing, composé des airs et intermèdes symphoniques écrits par George Gershwin dans les années 1920-1930 : Porgy and Bess, Un Américain à Paris et Girl Crazy Suite.
Au programme :
George Gershwin :
Girl Crazy Suite
Porgy and Bess
Un américain à Paris
Valses et danses
L'Agenda des Régions
L’Orchestre de l’Opéra de Reims n’attendra pas les douze coups de minuit pour se mettre sur son trente-et-un et accompagner les brillants lauréats du Concours Voix Nouvelles 2018 dans les grandes oeuvres du répertoire !
Parmi les lauréats, vous aurez ainsi le plaisir de découvrir lors de ce concert, les sopranos Hélène Carpentier et Caroline Jestaedt, la mezzo : Eva Zaïcik, le ténor : Kevin Amiel et le baryton Anas Séguin.
- Concert du Nouvel an à l’Opéra de Montpellier ce soir lundi 31 décembre à 18h et demain, mardi 1er janvier à 12h avec l’Orchestre national Montpellier Occitanie dirigé par Michael Schønwandt.
Au programme :
Johann Strauss fils : Une Nuit à Venise - Ouverture
Julius Fucik : L’Entrée des gladiateurs opus 68
Edvard Grieg : Mélodies élégiaques opus 34
Johann Strauss fils : Eljen a Magyar – polka opus 332
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski : Le Lac des Cygnes – Valse, Danse Russe
Emmanuel Chabrier : Habanera
Johann Strauss : Chineser Galopp opus .20
Arturo Marquez : Danzon n° 2
Dmitri Chostakovitch : Tahiti Trot opus 16
Alexandre Borodine : Le Prince Igor – Dances polovtsiennes (sans chœur)
Programmation musicale
Johann Strauss Fils
Le cavalier Pasman op 441 : Pasman csardas The Philharmonics
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 4810276
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto nº26 en Ré Maj K 537 pour piano et orchestre : Allegretto Daniel Barenboim : Piano
Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin
Daniel Barenboim, direction
EMI 9031-72024-2
Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski
Valse-scherzo en Ut Maj op 34 - pour violon et orchestre Julia Fischer : Violon
Yakov Kreizberg, direction
Orchestre National De Russie
PENTA TONE CLASSICS PTC 5186 095
Adam Adolphe
Le postillon de Lonjumeau : Mes amis écoutez l'histoire (Acte I) Air de Chapelou et choeur Juan Diego Florez : Ténor
Choeur Du Théâtre Communal De Bologne
Orchestre Du Théâtre Communal De Bologne
Roberto Abbado, direction
DECCA 478 5948
Georges Bizet
Symphonie en Ut Maj : Finale : Allegro vivace
Orchestre Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
Bernard Haitink, direction
PHILIPS 416437-2
Giuseppe Verdi
Un bal masqué : Prélude (Acte I Sc 1)
Orchestre Du Théâtre De La Scala De Milan
Claudio Abbado, direction
BELLA VOCE BLV 107.236
Giuseppe Verdi
Don Carlos : Edessa un detto un sol (Acte V) Carlo et Elisabetta
Placido Domingo : Ténor
Montserrat Caballé : Soprano
Orchestre De L'Opéra Royal De Covent Garden
Carlo Maria Giulini, direction
EMI CDS 7477018
Szymon Laks
L'Hirondelle inattendue : Qu'est-elle (Ensemble); Ah laissez-moi parler enfin (le Journaliste Procne et choeur) Agnieszka Makowka, Anna Karansinska, Eduardo Melo, Eugenie Danglade, Grzegorz Pazik, Patrick Agard, Kévin Amiel
Choeur De La Radio Polonaise De Cracovie
Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Pologne
Lukasz Borowicz, direction
EDA RECORDS
Tomaso Albinoni
Adagio - improvisation pour piano sur l'Adagio de Tomaso Albinoni Gabriela Montero : Piano
EMI 5002342
Heitor Villa-Lobos
Bachianas brasileiras nr.5 : Aria (cantilena): Adagio Renée Fleming : Soprano
New World Symphony
Michael Tilson-Thomas, direction
RCA 09026 68538 2
Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski
Casse-Noisette op 71 : Acte II Sc 12 : Divertissement : Chocolat Danse espagnole; Café Danse arabe; Thé Danse chinoise; Trepak Danse russe; Danse des mirlitons; Mère Gigogne et les polichinelles
Nouveau Choeur D'Enfants De Londres
Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres
Mariss Jansons, direction
EMI 7546002
Gaetano Donizetti
Le convenienze e le inconvenienze teatrali : Lazzarune scalzacane (Acte I) Mamma Agata et Maestro Biscroma Paolo Bordogna : Baryton
Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini
Francesco Lanzillotta, direction
DECCA 4811685
Johann Strauss Fils / Georges Cziffra
La chauve-souris paraphrase pour piano d'après johann Strauss fils Georges Cziffra : Piano
HUNGAROTON HUNG HCD 31569
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don giovanni : Recitative (Acte I); La ci darem la mano (Acte I) Duo Zerline et Don Juan
La flûte enchantée (die zauberflote) : Papagena weibchen taubchen (Acte II) duo papagena papageno
Cecilia Bartoli : Mezzo-soprano
Bryn Terfel : Baryton-basse
Orchestre De L’académie Sainte Cécile De Rome
Myung Whun Chung, direction
DECCA 458928-2
Giacomo Puccini
Turandot : Nessun dorma (Acte III) Air de Calaf
Luciano Pavarotti Zubin Mehta, direction
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON / DECCA 4827402
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Phantom of the opera (com mus) : Musik der Nacht
Florian Vogt : Ténor
Orchestre De La Radio De Munich
Gerrit Priessnitz, direction
SONY CLASSICAL 88843035382
David Lang
The little match girl passion "La passion de la petite fille aux allumettes" : 1 - In the dawn of morning; We sit and cry Theatre Of Voices Else Torp : Soprano
Miriam Andersen : Contralto
Christopher Watson : Ténor
Jespersen Jacob Bloch : Basse
Ars Nova De Copenhague
Paul Hillier, direction
HARMONIA MUNDI HMU 807496
George Gershwin
Un Américain à Paris
Orchestre national de France
Direction, Emmanuel Krivine
Enregistré au Festival de Radio France Montpellier le 20 juillet 2018 au Corum
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Philippe PetitRéalisation
- Marion GuillemetCollaboration