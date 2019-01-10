Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Hummel, Mendelssohn, Satie
Programme :
- Tchaïkovski : Souvenir d’un lieu cher op. 42
- Rachmaninov : Transcriptions & paraphrases
- Prokofiev : Sonates n°1 en fa mineur op. 80 & n° 2 en ré majeur op. 94a
Programmation musicale
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Concerto en Fa Maj Wq 46 H 408 : Allegro assai - version pour 2 pianoforte 2 cors cordes et basse continue
Manfred Huss, Alexei Lubimov : Pianoforte
Yury Martynov : Pianoforte
Haydn Sinfonietta De Vienne
Direction, Manfred Huss
LABEL : BIS BIS-2098 - 2014
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Abendempfindung an Laura K 523
Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-soprano
Melvin Tan : Pianoforte
LABEL : ARCHIV PRODUKTION 447106-2 - 1995
Felix Mendelssohn
Sonate en Mi bemol Maj : Adagio - Allegro moderato; Andante - pour clarinette et pianoforte
Pierre André Taillard : Clarinette
Edoardo Torbianelli : Pianoforte
LABEL : PAN CLASSICS PC 10204 - 2008
Gabriele Leone
Sonate pour mandoline et pianoforte n°2 en La Maj op 2 : 2. Languido; 3. Finale con Chiaro
Anna Torge : Mandoline
Gérald Hambitzer : Pianoforte
LABEL : CPO CPO5551122 - 2018
Jan Ladislav Dussek
Concerto pour 2 pianos en Si bémol Maj op 63 : 3. Allegro moderato
Alexei Lubimov : Pianoforte
Olga Pashchenko : Pianoforte
Orchestre Baroque Finlandais
LABEL : ALPHA ALPHA416 - 2018
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate n°3 en La Maj op 69 - I. Allegro ma non tanto / Pour violoncelle et pianoforte
Hidemi Suzuki : Violoncelle
Yoshiko Kojima : Pianoforte
LABEL : DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDI 05472 77396 2 - 1997
Domenico Cimarosa
Sonate en Ut Maj C 5 Sonate en Fa Maj C 84 Sonate en la min C 36
David Boldrini : Pianoforte
LABEL : BRILLIANT CLASSICS 95027 - 2015
Traditionnel Pays Basque
Agota - pour 2 voix et 2 pianoforte
Carlos Mena : Contre-ténor
Biscary Thierry : Ténor
Katia Labèque : Pianoforte
Marielle Labèque : Pianoforte
LABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 4817245 - 2018
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Trio n°4 en Sol Maj op 65 pour pianoforte violon et violoncelle : Andante grazioso; Rondo
Andreas Staier : Pianoforte
Daniel Sepec : Violon
Jean Guihen Queyras : Violoncelle
LABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI hmc 901955 - 2007
Frédéric Chopin
Concerto n°1 en mi min op 11 : Rondo: Vivace
Frans Bruggen, Direction
Dang Thai Son : Pianoforte
Orchestre Du XVIIIeme Siecle
LABEL : NARODOWY INSTYTUT FYDERYKA CHOPINA NIFCCD 0200406
César Franck
Sonate en La Maj M 8 : Allegro ben moderato
Stéphanie Marie Degand : Violon
Christie Julien : Piano
LABEL : NOMADMUSIC NMM035 - 2016
Erik Satie
Gymnopédie n°1; n°2; n°3
Roberto Porroni : Guitare
LABEL : SIPARIO DISCHI CS 12 - 1986
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Adagio et fugue en ut min K 546/426 : Adagio; Fugue - pour orchestre à cordes
Peter Schreier, direction
Staatskapelle De Dresde
LABEL : PHILIPS (PHPS) 422764-2 - 1991
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Adagio et fugue en ut min K 546/426 : Fugue - version pour 2 pianoforte
Alexei Lubimov : Pianoforte
Yury Martynov : Pianoforte
LABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRES ZZT306 - 2011
