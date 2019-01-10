Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Hummel, Mendelssohn, Satie

On vous offre des places

Gagnez des places pour le concert de la violoniste Stéphanie-Marie Degand et de la pianiste Christie Julien le vendredi 18 janvier à 20h30 à La Salle Gaveau à Paris.

Programme :

Tchaïkovski : Souvenir d’un lieu cher op. 42

Rachmaninov : Transcriptions & paraphrases

Prokofiev : Sonates n°1 en fa mineur op. 80 & n° 2 en ré majeur op. 94a

Programmation musicale

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach

Concerto en Fa Maj Wq 46 H 408 : Allegro assai - version pour 2 pianoforte 2 cors cordes et basse continue

Manfred Huss, Alexei Lubimov : Pianoforte

Yury Martynov : Pianoforte

Haydn Sinfonietta De Vienne

Direction, Manfred Huss

LABEL : BIS BIS-2098 - 2014

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Abendempfindung an Laura K 523

Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-soprano

Melvin Tan : Pianoforte

LABEL : ARCHIV PRODUKTION 447106-2 - 1995

Felix Mendelssohn

Sonate en Mi bemol Maj : Adagio - Allegro moderato; Andante - pour clarinette et pianoforte

Pierre André Taillard : Clarinette

Edoardo Torbianelli : Pianoforte

LABEL : PAN CLASSICS PC 10204 - 2008

Gabriele Leone

Sonate pour mandoline et pianoforte n°2 en La Maj op 2 : 2. Languido; 3. Finale con Chiaro

Anna Torge : Mandoline

Gérald Hambitzer : Pianoforte

LABEL : CPO CPO5551122 - 2018

Jan Ladislav Dussek

Concerto pour 2 pianos en Si bémol Maj op 63 : 3. Allegro moderato

Alexei Lubimov : Pianoforte

Olga Pashchenko : Pianoforte

Orchestre Baroque Finlandais

LABEL : ALPHA ALPHA416 - 2018

Ludwig Van Beethoven

Sonate n°3 en La Maj op 69 - I. Allegro ma non tanto / Pour violoncelle et pianoforte

Hidemi Suzuki : Violoncelle

Yoshiko Kojima : Pianoforte

LABEL : DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDI 05472 77396 2 - 1997

Domenico Cimarosa

Sonate en Ut Maj C 5 Sonate en Fa Maj C 84 Sonate en la min C 36

David Boldrini : Pianoforte

LABEL : BRILLIANT CLASSICS 95027 - 2015

Traditionnel Pays Basque

Agota - pour 2 voix et 2 pianoforte

Carlos Mena : Contre-ténor

Biscary Thierry : Ténor

Katia Labèque : Pianoforte

Marielle Labèque : Pianoforte

LABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 4817245 - 2018

Johann Nepomuk Hummel

Trio n°4 en Sol Maj op 65 pour pianoforte violon et violoncelle : Andante grazioso; Rondo

Andreas Staier : Pianoforte

Daniel Sepec : Violon

Jean Guihen Queyras : Violoncelle

LABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI hmc 901955 - 2007

Frédéric Chopin

Concerto n°1 en mi min op 11 : Rondo: Vivace

Frans Bruggen, Direction

Dang Thai Son : Pianoforte

Orchestre Du XVIIIeme Siecle

LABEL : NARODOWY INSTYTUT FYDERYKA CHOPINA NIFCCD 0200406

César Franck

Sonate en La Maj M 8 : Allegro ben moderato

Stéphanie Marie Degand : Violon

Christie Julien : Piano

LABEL : NOMADMUSIC NMM035 - 2016

Erik Satie

Gymnopédie n°1; n°2; n°3

Roberto Porroni : Guitare

LABEL : SIPARIO DISCHI CS 12 - 1986

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Adagio et fugue en ut min K 546/426 : Adagio; Fugue - pour orchestre à cordes

Peter Schreier, direction

Staatskapelle De Dresde

LABEL : PHILIPS (PHPS) 422764-2 - 1991

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Adagio et fugue en ut min K 546/426 : Fugue - version pour 2 pianoforte

Alexei Lubimov : Pianoforte

Yury Martynov : Pianoforte

LABEL : ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRES ZZT306 - 2011