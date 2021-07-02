Allegretto
Programmation musicale
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Vendredi 2 juillet 2021
1h 54mn

L’été, de toute beauté

Les splendeurs de l'été, avec Jean Françaix, Reynaldo Hahn, Vivaldi, Albéniz, Piazzolla, Peteris Vasks, Rodrigo, Gotthard Odermatt...

Champ de lavande en fleur, sud de la France, © Getty / Matteo Colombo

Jean Françaix : L'horloge de Flore pour hautbois et orchestre
5 heures - Cupidone bleue
10 heures - Cierge à grandes fleurs
12 heures - Nyctanthe de Malabar
Decca 4782565
Albrecht Mayer, hautbois
Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
Mathias Monius, direction

Reynaldo Hahn : A Chloris - arrangement pour cor anglais et orchestre
Albrecht Mayer, cor anglais
Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
Mathias Monius, direction
Decca 4782565

Isaac Albéniz : Les Saisons op 201, 2. L'Eté - pour piano
Antonio Ruiz-Pipo, piano
Schwann

Antonio Vivaldi : Concerto en sol min op 8 n°2 RV 315 P 336 (L'été) : 1. Allegro non molto - 2. Adagio - Presto -3. Presto arrangement pour violoncelle, cordes et basse continue
Luka Sulic, violoncelle
Orchestre de l'Académie Sainte Cécile de Rome
Luigi Piovano, direction
Sony Classical 19075986352

Antonio Vivaldi : L'été op. 8 n° 2 RV 315, III. Presto
Joseph Silverstein, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Seiji Ozawa, direction
Telarc TELA CD 80 070 

Astor Piazzolla / Roberto Molinelli : Las cuatro estaciones porteñas « Verano porteño » (L'été de Buenos Aires) - arrangement pour violon bandonéon cordes et clavecin
Andrés Gabetta, violon
Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, bandonéon
Cappella Gabetta
Sony 19075925492

Peteris Vasks : Vasaras dejas (Danses estivales) :
1. Broadly, sonorously
2. Underscoring the character
3. Unhurriedly
4. Energetically
5. Sadly
6. Joyfully
7. Broadly, sonorously
Vadim Gluzman, violon
Sandis Steinbergs, violon
BIS BIS2352 7318599923529-1-9

Salamanca - Prado Mambo : Mambo été
Benny More, voix
Perez PradoeEt Son Orchestre
Perez Prado, direction
Tumbao TCD-010

Joaquin Rodrigo : Concierto de Aranjuez, 2. Adagio - pour guitare et orchestre
Narciso Yepes, guitare
Orchestre National d'Espagne
Ataulfo Argenta, direction
Scribendum SC815/4

Gotthard Odermatt : 3 images op 18, « Eté op 18 n°1 » - pour hautbois et orchestre
Albrecht Mayer, hautbois
Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
Mathias Monius, direction
Decca 4782565

August Soderman : Jungfrun i rosengard ; Ballade - pour mezzo-soprano et piano
Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano
Bengt Forsberg, piano
BIS BIS-SACD-1867

Olivier Messiaen : I. Liturgie de cristal
 Myung Whun Chung : Piano
Gil Shaham, violon
Paul Meyer, clarinette
Jian Wang, violoncelle
Deutsche Grammophon 469052-2

Agustin Bardi : Tango primeur (Alborada del tango), « Qué noche ! »
Cuarteto Cedron
Juan Cedron, voix, guitare
Gabriel Rivano, bandonéon
Miguel Praino, alto
Roman Cedron, contrebasse
Roberto Moyano, guitare
Luis Rigou, flûte traversière
Chant du Monde 5742193.97

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Les Noces de Figaro, « L'ho perduta, me meschina » (Acte III) Air de Barberine
Lea Desandre, mezzo-soprano
Insula Orchestra
Laurence Equilbey, direction
Erato 190295261979 

Hector Berlioz : Harold en Italie op 16, 4. « Orgie de brigands » - pour alto et orchestre
Tabea Zimmermann, alto
Orchestre Les Siècles François
Xavier Roth, direction
Harmonia Mundi 902634DI 

