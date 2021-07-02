L’été, de toute beauté
Les splendeurs de l'été, avec Jean Françaix, Reynaldo Hahn, Vivaldi, Albéniz, Piazzolla, Peteris Vasks, Rodrigo, Gotthard Odermatt...
Programmation musicale
Jean Françaix : L'horloge de Flore pour hautbois et orchestre
5 heures - Cupidone bleue
10 heures - Cierge à grandes fleurs
12 heures - Nyctanthe de Malabar
Decca 4782565
Albrecht Mayer, hautbois
Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
Mathias Monius, direction
Reynaldo Hahn : A Chloris - arrangement pour cor anglais et orchestre
Albrecht Mayer, cor anglais
Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
Mathias Monius, direction
Decca 4782565
Isaac Albéniz : Les Saisons op 201, 2. L'Eté - pour piano
Antonio Ruiz-Pipo, piano
Schwann
Antonio Vivaldi : Concerto en sol min op 8 n°2 RV 315 P 336 (L'été) : 1. Allegro non molto - 2. Adagio - Presto -3. Presto arrangement pour violoncelle, cordes et basse continue
Luka Sulic, violoncelle
Orchestre de l'Académie Sainte Cécile de Rome
Luigi Piovano, direction
Sony Classical 19075986352
Antonio Vivaldi : L'été op. 8 n° 2 RV 315, III. Presto
Joseph Silverstein, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Seiji Ozawa, direction
Telarc TELA CD 80 070
Astor Piazzolla / Roberto Molinelli : Las cuatro estaciones porteñas « Verano porteño » (L'été de Buenos Aires) - arrangement pour violon bandonéon cordes et clavecin
Andrés Gabetta, violon
Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, bandonéon
Cappella Gabetta
Sony 19075925492
Peteris Vasks : Vasaras dejas (Danses estivales) :
1. Broadly, sonorously
2. Underscoring the character
3. Unhurriedly
4. Energetically
5. Sadly
6. Joyfully
7. Broadly, sonorously
Vadim Gluzman, violon
Sandis Steinbergs, violon
BIS BIS2352 7318599923529-1-9
Salamanca - Prado Mambo : Mambo été
Benny More, voix
Perez PradoeEt Son Orchestre
Perez Prado, direction
Tumbao TCD-010
Joaquin Rodrigo : Concierto de Aranjuez, 2. Adagio - pour guitare et orchestre
Narciso Yepes, guitare
Orchestre National d'Espagne
Ataulfo Argenta, direction
Scribendum SC815/4
Gotthard Odermatt : 3 images op 18, « Eté op 18 n°1 » - pour hautbois et orchestre
Albrecht Mayer, hautbois
Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
Mathias Monius, direction
Decca 4782565
August Soderman : Jungfrun i rosengard ; Ballade - pour mezzo-soprano et piano
Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano
Bengt Forsberg, piano
BIS BIS-SACD-1867
Olivier Messiaen : I. Liturgie de cristal
Myung Whun Chung : Piano
Gil Shaham, violon
Paul Meyer, clarinette
Jian Wang, violoncelle
Deutsche Grammophon 469052-2
Agustin Bardi : Tango primeur (Alborada del tango), « Qué noche ! »
Cuarteto Cedron
Juan Cedron, voix, guitare
Gabriel Rivano, bandonéon
Miguel Praino, alto
Roman Cedron, contrebasse
Roberto Moyano, guitare
Luis Rigou, flûte traversière
Chant du Monde 5742193.97
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Les Noces de Figaro, « L'ho perduta, me meschina » (Acte III) Air de Barberine
Lea Desandre, mezzo-soprano
Insula Orchestra
Laurence Equilbey, direction
Erato 190295261979
Hector Berlioz : Harold en Italie op 16, 4. « Orgie de brigands » - pour alto et orchestre
Tabea Zimmermann, alto
Orchestre Les Siècles François
Xavier Roth, direction
Harmonia Mundi 902634DI
