Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 23 décembre 2021
Jingle Bells for ever
Avec Georges Crumb, Pete Seeger, Libby Larsen, Bohuslav Martinu, John Rutter, Leo Watson, Gustav Holst, Marin Marais, Bing Crosby, Glenn Miller...
Des places à gagner !
via contactez-nous
La programmation musicale :
- Bing Crosby
Jingle BellsJames Pierpont : compositeur, The Andrews SistersAlbum Christmas voices Label Nocturne
- Traditionnelcompositeur
A young Austrian went yodelling - pour choeur d'enfants et orchestreChristopher Bell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Choeur De Jeunes De L'Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Stephen Doughty : auteurAlbum A Christmas festival Label Linn Records (CKD580) Année 2016
- Libby Larsencompositeur
Ring the Bells - pour choeur d'enfants et orchestreChristopher Bell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Choeur De Jeunes De L'Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Paul Bateman : auteurAlbum A Christmas festival Label Linn Records (CKD580) Année 2016
- Franz Grubercompositeur
Silent night holy nightJames O'Donnell : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Abbaye De Westminster, Christopher Bowers-Broadbent : auteurAlbum A christmas caroll from Westminster abbey Label Hyperion (CDA67716) Année 2008
- John Ruttercompositeur
Nativity CarolJeremy Backhouse : chef d'orchestre, Vasari Singers, Martin Ford : OrgueAlbum A Winter's Light - A Christmas Collection Label Naxos (8573030) Année 2012
- Jonathan Rathbonecompositeur
Carol MedleyJeremy Backhouse : chef d'orchestre, Vasari Singers, Martin Ford : OrgueAlbum A Winter's Light - A Christmas Collection Label Naxos (8573030) Année 2012
- George Crumbcompositeur
A Little Suite for Christmas A.D. 1979 - 7. Carol of the bellKent Fuat : PianoAlbum George Crumb : Music for a summer evening Label Clen (WWE1CD 20023)
- Carla BleyPiano
Jingle BellsJames Pierpont : compositeur, Steve Swallow : Contrebasse, Tobias Weiding Quintet, Tobias Weiding : Trompette, Axel Schlosser : Trompette, Christine Champman : Cor, Adrian Mears : Trombone, Ed Partyka : TromboneAlbum Carla's Christmas Carols Label Watt Works (WATT/35) Année 2009
- Pete Seeger
Mary had a babyAnonyme : compositeurAlbum Traditional christmas carols Label Smithsonian Folkways Records (CD SF 40024) Année 1989
- Pete Seeger
Masters in this hallAnonyme : compositeurAlbum Traditional christmas carols Label Smithsonian Folkways Records (CD SF 40024) Année 1989
- Marin Maraiscompositeur
Alcyone : Suite n°4 (Alcione : Airs pour les matelots et les tritons) : Marche pour les matelotsJordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert Des NationsAlbum Marin Marais : Alcione Suites des airs à joüer Label Alia Vox (AVSA9903) Année 2014
- Virgil Thomsoncompositeur
Pastorale on a Christmas Plainsong ""Pastorale sur un chant grégorien de Noël"" - pour orgueCarolyn Shuster : OrgueAlbum In Memoriam Nadia Boulanger Label Ligia Digital (LIDI 0109206-09) Année 2010
- Tradit Angleterrecompositeur
Sussex carol on Christmas night - pour soprano choeurs et accompagnementJeannette Sorrell : chef d'orchestre, Sylvain Bergeron : chef d'orchestre, Apollo'S Fire, Apollo'S Singers, La Nef, Meredith Hall : SopranoAlbum Sacrum mysterium /A celtic Christmas vespers/ Au carrefour sacré de l'art et de la tradition Label Avie (AV2269) Année 2012
- Turlough O'Carolancompositeur
O'Carolan's cup - pour violon et ensemble instrumentalJeannette Sorrell : chef d'orchestre, Sylvain Bergeron : chef d'orchestre, Apollo'S Fire, La Nef, Olivier Brault : ViolonAlbum Sacrum mysterium /A celtic Christmas vespers/ Au carrefour sacré de l'art et de la tradition Label Avie (AV2269) Année 2012
- Turlough O'Carolancompositeur
O'Carolan's favorite Jig - pour violon et ensemble instrumentalJeannette Sorrell : chef d'orchestre, Sylvain Bergeron : chef d'orchestre, Apollo'S Fire, La Nef, Julie Andrijeski : ViolonAlbum Sacrum mysterium /A celtic Christmas vespers/ Au carrefour sacré de l'art et de la tradition Label Avie (AV2269) Année 2012
- James Pierpontcompositeur
Jingle BellsLeo Watson & The Vic Dickenson Quintet, Leo Watson : Chant, Vic Dickenson : Trombone, Arv Garrison : Guitare, Leonard Feather : Piano, Vivien Garry : Contrebasse, Harold Doc West : BatterieAlbum Wizard of the six string : classic and rare recordings 1945-1948 Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD1104) Année 2021
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Sonate n°12 en Fa Maj K 332 pour piano : AllegroPierre Barbizet : PianoAlbum Inédits de Pierre Barbizet Label Lyrinx (LYR 272) Année 2010
- John Ruttercompositeur
Carol y gannwyllTecwyn Evans : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera National Du Pays De Galles, Cordydd, Bryn Terfel : Baryton-basse (voix), Sioned JamesAlbum Bryn Terfel : Carols & christmas songs Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (477 8768)
- Gustav Holstcompositeur
Ganol gaeaf noethlwmTecwyn Evans : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera National Du Pays De Galles, Bryn Terfel : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Bryn Terfel : Carols & christmas songs Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (477 8768)
- Georges Bizetcompositeur
Roma : Scherzo - fantaisie symphoniqueJean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De LilleAlbum Jean Claude Casadesus dirige Georges Bizet Label Musifrance (245016-2) Année 1990
- James Pierpontcompositeur
Jingle BellsGlenn Miller Orchestra, James Pierpont : auteurAlbum Christmas with Glenn miller orchestra Label Noel (NL 25246) Année 1996
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Joseph HascalCollaboration
- Maud NouryCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 22 décembre 2021
émission suivantevendredi 24 décembre 2021