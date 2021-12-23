Allegretto
Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 23 décembre 2021
1h 28mn

Jingle Bells for ever

Avec Georges Crumb, Pete Seeger, Libby Larsen, Bohuslav Martinu, John Rutter, Leo Watson, Gustav Holst, Marin Marais, Bing Crosby, Glenn Miller...

Ecoliers dans une chorale le 25 décembre 1975, © Getty / Denver Post

La programmation musicale :
  • Jingle Bells - Bing Crosby
    Bing Crosby

    Jingle Bells

    James Pierpont : compositeur, The Andrews Sisters
    Album Christmas voices Label Nocturne
  • A young Austrian went yodelling - pour choeur d'enfants et orchestre
    Traditionnelcompositeur

    A young Austrian went yodelling - pour choeur d'enfants et orchestre

    Christopher Bell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Choeur De Jeunes De L'Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Stephen Doughty : auteur
    Album A Christmas festival Label Linn Records (CKD580) Année 2016
  • Ring the Bells - pour choeur d'enfants et orchestre
    Libby Larsencompositeur

    Ring the Bells - pour choeur d'enfants et orchestre

    Christopher Bell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Choeur De Jeunes De L'Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Paul Bateman : auteur
    Album A Christmas festival Label Linn Records (CKD580) Année 2016
  • Silent night holy night
    Franz Grubercompositeur

    Silent night holy night

    James O'Donnell : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Abbaye De Westminster, Christopher Bowers-Broadbent : auteur
    Album A christmas caroll from Westminster abbey Label Hyperion (CDA67716) Année 2008
  • Nativity Carol - Martin Ford
    John Ruttercompositeur

    Nativity Carol

    Jeremy Backhouse : chef d'orchestre, Vasari Singers, Martin Ford : Orgue
    Album A Winter's Light - A Christmas Collection Label Naxos (8573030) Année 2012
  • Carol Medley - Martin Ford
    Jonathan Rathbonecompositeur

    Carol Medley

    Jeremy Backhouse : chef d'orchestre, Vasari Singers, Martin Ford : Orgue
    Album A Winter's Light - A Christmas Collection Label Naxos (8573030) Année 2012
  • A Little Suite for Christmas A.D. 1979 - 7. Carol of the bell - Kent Fuat
    George Crumbcompositeur

    A Little Suite for Christmas A.D. 1979 - 7. Carol of the bell

    Kent Fuat : Piano
    Album George Crumb : Music for a summer evening Label Clen (WWE1CD 20023)
  • Jingle Bells - Carla Bley
    Carla BleyPiano

    Jingle Bells

    James Pierpont : compositeur, Steve Swallow : Contrebasse, Tobias Weiding Quintet, Tobias Weiding : Trompette, Axel Schlosser : Trompette, Christine Champman : Cor, Adrian Mears : Trombone, Ed Partyka : Trombone
    Album Carla's Christmas Carols Label Watt Works (WATT/35) Année 2009
  • Mary had a baby - Pete Seeger
    Pete Seeger

    Mary had a baby

    Anonyme : compositeur
    Album Traditional christmas carols Label Smithsonian Folkways Records (CD SF 40024) Année 1989
  • Masters in this hall - Pete Seeger
    Pete Seeger

    Masters in this hall

    Anonyme : compositeur
    Album Traditional christmas carols Label Smithsonian Folkways Records (CD SF 40024) Année 1989
  • Alcyone : Suite n°4 (Alcione : Airs pour les matelots et les tritons) : Marche pour les matelots
    Marin Maraiscompositeur

    Alcyone : Suite n°4 (Alcione : Airs pour les matelots et les tritons) : Marche pour les matelots

    Jordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert Des Nations
    Album Marin Marais : Alcione Suites des airs à joüer Label Alia Vox (AVSA9903) Année 2014
  • Pastorale on a Christmas Plainsong ""Pastorale sur un chant grégorien de Noël"" - pour orgue - Carolyn Shuster
    Virgil Thomsoncompositeur

    Pastorale on a Christmas Plainsong ""Pastorale sur un chant grégorien de Noël"" - pour orgue

    Carolyn Shuster : Orgue
    Album In Memoriam Nadia Boulanger Label Ligia Digital (LIDI 0109206-09) Année 2010
  • Sussex carol on Christmas night - pour soprano choeurs et accompagnement - La Nef
    Tradit Angleterrecompositeur

    Sussex carol on Christmas night - pour soprano choeurs et accompagnement

    Jeannette Sorrell : chef d'orchestre, Sylvain Bergeron : chef d'orchestre, Apollo'S Fire, Apollo'S Singers, La Nef, Meredith Hall : Soprano
    Album Sacrum mysterium /A celtic Christmas vespers/ Au carrefour sacré de l'art et de la tradition Label Avie (AV2269) Année 2012
  • O'Carolan's cup - pour violon et ensemble instrumental - La Nef
    Turlough O'Carolancompositeur

    O'Carolan's cup - pour violon et ensemble instrumental

    Jeannette Sorrell : chef d'orchestre, Sylvain Bergeron : chef d'orchestre, Apollo'S Fire, La Nef, Olivier Brault : Violon
    Album Sacrum mysterium /A celtic Christmas vespers/ Au carrefour sacré de l'art et de la tradition Label Avie (AV2269) Année 2012
  • O'Carolan's favorite Jig - pour violon et ensemble instrumental - La Nef
    Turlough O'Carolancompositeur

    O'Carolan's favorite Jig - pour violon et ensemble instrumental

    Jeannette Sorrell : chef d'orchestre, Sylvain Bergeron : chef d'orchestre, Apollo'S Fire, La Nef, Julie Andrijeski : Violon
    Album Sacrum mysterium /A celtic Christmas vespers/ Au carrefour sacré de l'art et de la tradition Label Avie (AV2269) Année 2012
  • Jingle Bells - Leo Watson
    James Pierpontcompositeur

    Jingle Bells

    Leo Watson & The Vic Dickenson Quintet, Leo Watson : Chant, Vic Dickenson : Trombone, Arv Garrison : Guitare, Leonard Feather : Piano, Vivien Garry : Contrebasse, Harold Doc West : Batterie
    Album Wizard of the six string : classic and rare recordings 1945-1948 Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD1104) Année 2021
  • Sonate n°12 en Fa Maj K 332 pour piano : Allegro - Pierre Barbizet
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Sonate n°12 en Fa Maj K 332 pour piano : Allegro

    Pierre Barbizet : Piano
    Album Inédits de Pierre Barbizet Label Lyrinx (LYR 272) Année 2010
  • Carol y gannwyll - Bryn Terfel
    John Ruttercompositeur

    Carol y gannwyll

    Tecwyn Evans : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera National Du Pays De Galles, Cordydd, Bryn Terfel : Baryton-basse (voix), Sioned James
    Album Bryn Terfel : Carols & christmas songs Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (477 8768)
  • Ganol gaeaf noethlwm - Bryn Terfel
    Gustav Holstcompositeur

    Ganol gaeaf noethlwm

    Tecwyn Evans : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera National Du Pays De Galles, Bryn Terfel : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Bryn Terfel : Carols & christmas songs Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (477 8768)
  • Roma : Scherzo - fantaisie symphonique
    Georges Bizetcompositeur

    Roma : Scherzo - fantaisie symphonique

    Jean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille
    Album Jean Claude Casadesus dirige Georges Bizet Label Musifrance (245016-2) Année 1990
  • Jingle Bells
    James Pierpontcompositeur

    Jingle Bells

    Glenn Miller Orchestra, James Pierpont : auteur
    Album Christmas with Glenn miller orchestra Label Noel (NL 25246) Année 1996
