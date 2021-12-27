Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 27 décembre 2021
En passant par Broadway
Une émission sur les notes du grand Cole Porter mais aussi sur celles de Benjamin Britten, Magnus Lindberg, Andre Previn et Louis Armstrong...
Des places à gagner !
via contactez-nous
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00André PrevinPiano
Just One of Those ThingsCole Porter : compositeur, Al Viola : Guitare, Lloyd Pratt : Contrebasse, Jackie Mills : PercussionsAlbum Andre Previn plays My Fair Lady & a dozen great standards Label Living Era (CD AJA 5656) Année 2007
- 11h05Cole Portercompositeur
Can-can : Garden of Eden balletLehman Engel : chef d'orchestre, Lehman Engel & His OrchestraAlbum Ballet on Broadway and Nantucket Label Painted Smiles Records (PSCD149) Année 1994
- 11h08Frank Sinatra
I Love ParisCole Porter : compositeurAlbum Frank Sinatra : Live in Paris Label Reprise (REPR 9362-45487-2) Année 1994
- 11h12Cole Portercompositeur
Paris loves loversNon Identifié, Fred Astaire : Voix, Peter Lorre : Voix, Joseph Buloff : Voix, Jules Munshin : Voix, Carol Richards : Voix, Janis Paige : Voix, Cyd Charisse : VoixAlbum Bof / La belle de Moscou Label Cbs (CDCBS 70290) Année 1957
- 11h16Cole Porterauteur
Night and DayEttore Stratta : chef d'orchestre, London Studio Orchestra, Chanticleer, Don Haas TrioAlbum Chanticleer : Lost in the stars Label Teldec (0630-13132-2) Année 1996
- 11h20Cole Portercompositeur
Fifty million frenchmen : The snake in the grassJohn Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Non Identifie : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
- 11h29Vincent D' Indycompositeur
Lied pour alto et piano op 19Pierre Henri Xuereb : Alto (instrument), Gerhardt Laufner : PianoAlbum Ysaÿe et Primrose : Inédits pour violon et alto Label Continuo Classics (CC777745) Année 2021
- 11h39Cole Portercompositeur
Within the quota : 1. OpeningJohn Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
- 11h43Cole Portercompositeur
Within the quota : 2. HeiressJohn Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
- 11h44Cole Portercompositeur
Within the quota : 3. Heiress reformerJohn Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
- 11h46Cole Portercompositeur
Within the quota : 4. Colored gentlemanJohn Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
- 11h47Cole Portercompositeur
Within the quota : 5. Colered gentleman reformerJohn Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
- 11h48Cole Portercompositeur
Within the quota : 6. Jazz-babyJohn Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
- 11h50Cole Portercompositeur
Within the quota : 7. Jazz-baby reformerJohn Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
- 11h51Cole Portercompositeur
Within the quota : 8. CowboyJohn Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
- 11h53Cole Portercompositeur
Within the quota : 9. Sweetheart of the worldJohn Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
- 11h54Cole Portercompositeur
Within the quota : 10. FinaleJohn Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
- 11h56Cole Portercompositeur
Fifty million Frenchmen : At Longchamps today (Acte I) EnsembleEvans Haile : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Nouvelle Angleterre, Jq And The Bandits, Howard Mac Gillin : Voix, Peter Forbes, Susan Powell : Voix, Looloo Carroll, Jason Graae : Voix, Michael Cummins, Kim Criswell : Voix, May DeVere, Scott Waara : Voix, Billy Baxter, James Harder : Voix, Mr. Emmit Carroll, Karem Ziemba : Voix, Joyce Wheeler, Peggy Cass : Voix, Mrs. Gladys Carroll, Kay Mac Clelland : Voix, Violet Hildegaarde, Jean Le Clerc : Voix, Mouis PernasseAlbum Fifty million Frenchmen Label New World Rec (804172) Année 1991
- 11h59Cole Portercompositeur
Fifty million Frenchmen : You don't know Paree (Acte I) Peter ForbesEvans Haile : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Nouvelle Angleterre, Howard Mac Gillin : Voix, Peter ForbesAlbum Fifty million Frenchmen Label New World Rec (804172) Année 1991
- 12h02Cole Portercompositeur
Fifty million Frenchmen : Find me a primitive man (Acte I) May DeVere, QuartetEvans Haile : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Nouvelle Angleterre, Jq And The Bandits, Kim Criswell : Voix, May DeVereAlbum Fifty million Frenchmen Label New World Rec (804172) Année 1991
- 12h06Cole PorterPiano
Who said gay paree?Album Cole Sings Porter Label Kori (3-7171-2H1) Année 1994
- 12h10Benjamin Brittencompositeur
A ceremony of carols op 28 : Procession. Hodie Christus natus estGeorge Guest : chef d'orchestre, Choeur Du College Saint-John De Cambridge, John Bennett : Sopraniste, Michael Matthews : Sopraniste, Michael Turner : Sopraniste, Marisa Robles : HarpeAlbum Benjamin Britten : Ceremony of carols, Rejoice in the lamb et Missa brevis Label Decca Année 1966
- 12h14Magnus Lindbergcompositeur, Magnus Lindbergchef d'orchestre
Jubilees : Jubilee I - pour ensemble instrumentalTapiola SinfoniettaAlbum Magnus Lindberg : Concerto pour violon Jubilees et Souvenir Label Ondine (ODE 1175-2) Année 2013
- 12h19Louis Armstrong And His Hot Five
You're the topCole Porter : compositeurAlbum Cole Porter : Greatest songs Label Cristal. (CR 341)
- 12h23Cole Portercompositeur, Cole Porterchant
You're the topAlbum Bof / De-lovely Label Columbia (CK 90640) Année 2004
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Taïssia FroidureRéalisation
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Joseph HascalCollaboration
- Maud NouryCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 24 décembre 2021
émission suivantemardi 28 décembre 2021