En passant par Broadway

Programmation musicale
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 27 décembre 2021
1h 28mn

Une émission sur les notes du grand Cole Porter mais aussi sur celles de Benjamin Britten, Magnus Lindberg, Andre Previn et Louis Armstrong...

Cole Porter (au piano) fait passer le casting à une série de femmes pour "Wait for Baby", la premièr, © Getty / Bettmann

La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    Just one of those things - ANDRE PREVIN
    André PrevinPiano

    Just One of Those Things

    Cole Porter : compositeur, Al Viola : Guitare, Lloyd Pratt : Contrebasse, Jackie Mills : Percussions
    Album Andre Previn plays My Fair Lady & a dozen great standards Label Living Era (CD AJA 5656) Année 2007
  • 11h05
    Can-can : Garden of Eden ballet - LEHMAN ENGEL & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Can-can : Garden of Eden ballet

    Lehman Engel : chef d'orchestre, Lehman Engel & His Orchestra
    Album Ballet on Broadway and Nantucket Label Painted Smiles Records (PSCD149) Année 1994
  • 11h08
    I love Paris - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    I Love Paris

    Cole Porter : compositeur
    Album Frank Sinatra : Live in Paris Label Reprise (REPR 9362-45487-2) Année 1994
  • 11h12
    Paris loves lovers - FRED ASTAIRE
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Paris loves lovers

    Non Identifié, Fred Astaire : Voix, Peter Lorre : Voix, Joseph Buloff : Voix, Jules Munshin : Voix, Carol Richards : Voix, Janis Paige : Voix, Cyd Charisse : Voix
    Album Bof / La belle de Moscou Label Cbs (CDCBS 70290) Année 1957
  • 11h16
    Night and day - DON HAAS TRIO
    Cole Porterauteur

    Night and Day

    Ettore Stratta : chef d'orchestre, London Studio Orchestra, Chanticleer, Don Haas Trio
    Album Chanticleer : Lost in the stars Label Teldec (0630-13132-2) Année 1996
  • 11h20
    Fifty million frenchmen : The snake in the grass
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Fifty million frenchmen : The snake in the grass

    John Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Non Identifie : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
  • 11h29
    Lied pour alto et piano op 19 - PIERRE HENRI XUEREB
    Vincent D' Indycompositeur

    Lied pour alto et piano op 19

    Pierre Henri Xuereb : Alto (instrument), Gerhardt Laufner : Piano
    Album Ysaÿe et Primrose : Inédits pour violon et alto Label Continuo Classics (CC777745) Année 2021
  • 11h39
    Within the quota : 1. Opening
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Within the quota : 1. Opening

    John Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
  • 11h43
    Within the quota : 2. Heiress
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Within the quota : 2. Heiress

    John Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
  • 11h44
    Within the quota : 3. Heiress reformer
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Within the quota : 3. Heiress reformer

    John Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
  • 11h46
    Within the quota : 4. Colored gentleman
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Within the quota : 4. Colored gentleman

    John Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
  • 11h47
    Within the quota : 5. Colered gentleman reformer
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Within the quota : 5. Colered gentleman reformer

    John Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
  • 11h48
    Within the quota : 6. Jazz-baby
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Within the quota : 6. Jazz-baby

    John Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
  • 11h50
    Within the quota : 7. Jazz-baby reformer
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Within the quota : 7. Jazz-baby reformer

    John Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
  • 11h51
    Within the quota : 8. Cowboy
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Within the quota : 8. Cowboy

    John Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
  • 11h53
    Within the quota : 9. Sweetheart of the world
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Within the quota : 9. Sweetheart of the world

    John Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
  • 11h54
    Within the quota : 10. Finale
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Within the quota : 10. Finale

    John Mac Glinn : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta De Londres, Charles Koechlin : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Ouvertures et musique de ballet Label Emi (7543002) Année 1991
  • 11h56
    Fifty million Frenchmen : At Longchamps today (Acte I) Ensemble - HOWARD MAC GILLIN
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Fifty million Frenchmen : At Longchamps today (Acte I) Ensemble

    Evans Haile : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Nouvelle Angleterre, Jq And The Bandits, Howard Mac Gillin : Voix, Peter Forbes, Susan Powell : Voix, Looloo Carroll, Jason Graae : Voix, Michael Cummins, Kim Criswell : Voix, May DeVere, Scott Waara : Voix, Billy Baxter, James Harder : Voix, Mr. Emmit Carroll, Karem Ziemba : Voix, Joyce Wheeler, Peggy Cass : Voix, Mrs. Gladys Carroll, Kay Mac Clelland : Voix, Violet Hildegaarde, Jean Le Clerc : Voix, Mouis Pernasse
    Album Fifty million Frenchmen Label New World Rec (804172) Année 1991
  • 11h59
    Fifty million Frenchmen : You don't know Paree (Acte I) Peter Forbes - HOWARD MAC GILLIN
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Fifty million Frenchmen : You don't know Paree (Acte I) Peter Forbes

    Evans Haile : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Nouvelle Angleterre, Howard Mac Gillin : Voix, Peter Forbes
    Album Fifty million Frenchmen Label New World Rec (804172) Année 1991
  • 12h02
    Fifty million Frenchmen : Find me a primitive man (Acte I) May DeVere, Quartet - KIM CRISWELL
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Fifty million Frenchmen : Find me a primitive man (Acte I) May DeVere, Quartet

    Evans Haile : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Nouvelle Angleterre, Jq And The Bandits, Kim Criswell : Voix, May DeVere
    Album Fifty million Frenchmen Label New World Rec (804172) Année 1991
  • 12h06
    Who said gay paree? - COLE PORTER
    Cole PorterPiano

    Who said gay paree?

    Album Cole Sings Porter Label Kori (3-7171-2H1) Année 1994
  • 12h10
    A ceremony of carols op 28 : Procession. Hodie Christus natus est - JOHN BENNETT
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    A ceremony of carols op 28 : Procession. Hodie Christus natus est

    George Guest : chef d'orchestre, Choeur Du College Saint-John De Cambridge, John Bennett : Sopraniste, Michael Matthews : Sopraniste, Michael Turner : Sopraniste, Marisa Robles : Harpe
    Album Benjamin Britten : Ceremony of carols, Rejoice in the lamb et Missa brevis Label Decca Année 1966
  • 12h14
    Jubilees : Jubilee I - pour ensemble instrumental
    Magnus Lindbergcompositeur, Magnus Lindbergchef d'orchestre

    Jubilees : Jubilee I - pour ensemble instrumental

    Tapiola Sinfonietta
    Album Magnus Lindberg : Concerto pour violon Jubilees et Souvenir Label Ondine (ODE 1175-2) Année 2013
  • 12h19
    You're the top - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    Louis Armstrong And His Hot Five

    You're the top

    Cole Porter : compositeur
    Album Cole Porter : Greatest songs Label Cristal. (CR 341)
  • 12h23
    You're the top - COLE PORTER
    Cole Portercompositeur, Cole Porterchant

    You're the top

    Album Bof / De-lovely Label Columbia (CK 90640) Année 2004
L'équipe de l'émission :
