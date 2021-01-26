Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Mardi 26 janvier 2021
Des compositeurs tchèques oubliés
Kirill Rudenko
La programmation musicale :
- 11h01Pavel Josef Vejvanovskycompositeur
Sonata natalis - pour 2 violons 4 altos 2 trompettes et basse continueHannes Rux : chef d'orchestre, Concerto KölnAlbum Christmas album / Le Concerto Köln interprète des noëls pour instruments Label Berlin Classics (0300276BC) Année 2011
- 11h08Josef Myslivecekcompositeur
Antigone : Saro qual e il torrento (Acte II Sc 13) air de CrèonMichel Swierczewski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Prague, Magdalena Kozena : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Le belle immagini Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 471334-2) Année 2001
- 11h17Adalbert Gyrowetzcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 29 n°1 : AllegrettoQuatuor Pleyel De Cologne, Ingeborg Scheerer : Violon, Milena Schuster : Violon, Andreas Gerhardus : Alto (instrument), Nicholas Selo : VioloncelleAlbum Adalbert Gyrowetz : Quatuors à cordes Label Cpo (CPO 777 770-2) Année 2013
- 11h25Frantisek Vaclav Micacompositeur
Sinfonia en Ré Maj : AllegroRafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Philharmonie Tchèque de PragueAlbum Rafael Kubelik et les anciens maitres tcheques Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU 3381-2) Année 1998
- 11h36Stanilas Vavrrinekauteur
Moi qui ai servi le roi d' Angleterre : Bloody moon rhapsodyAles Brezina : compositeur, The Film Symphony Orchestra De PragueAlbum BOF / Moi qui ai servi le roi d' Angleterre Label Milan (399 215-2) Année 2007
- 11h40Miloslav Kabelaccompositeur
8 inventions op 45 : Scherzo - pour 6 percussionnistesPercussions De StrasbourgAlbum Les percussions de Strasbourg : Edition du 50ème anniversaire / Musique de l'Est : Stibilj Silvestrov Denisov et Kabelac / cd 5 Label Universal Music (4806517) Année 2012
- 11h43Miloslav Kabelaccompositeur
Lamenti e risolini op 53 : Bagatelle op 53 n°8 - pour flûte traversière et harpeCarol Wincenc : Flûte traversière, Katerina Englichova : HarpeAlbum Musica per arpa Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU41852) Année 2015
- 11h45Miloslav Kabelaccompositeur
Lamenti e risolini op 53 : Bagatelle op 53 n°2 - pour flûte traversière et harpeCarol Wincenc : Flûte traversière, Katerina Englichova : HarpeAlbum Musica per arpa Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU41852) Année 2015
- 11h47Vaclav Pichlcompositeur
Symphonie pastorale en Ré Maj : Allegro poco prestoMarek Stryncl : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Chambre De PardubiceAlbum Jakub van Ryba : Messe de Noël tchèque et autres oeuvres Label Arcodiva Studios (UP 0142-2 131) Année 2011
- 11h51Vitezslava Kapralovacompositeur
Dubnova prerludia op 13 : 2. AndanteBengt Frosberg : PianoAlbum Bengt Forsberg : Neglected Works for Piano Label Db Productions (DBCD170) Année 2016
- 11h55Vitezslava Kapralovacompositeur
Dubnová preludia op 13 : 4. VivoBengt Frosberg : PianoAlbum Bengt Forsberg : Neglected Works for Piano Label Db Productions (DBCD170) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Laurent LefrançoisRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
