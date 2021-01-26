Allegretto
Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Mardi 26 janvier 2021
1h 54mn

Des compositeurs tchèques oubliés

Des compositeurs tchèques oubliés
Prague, la vieille ville. République tchèque, © Getty / Kirill Rudenko

Kirill Rudenko

La programmation musicale :
  • 11h01
    Sonata natalis - pour 2 violons 4 altos 2 trompettes et basse continue
    Hannes Rux : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln
    Album Christmas album / Le Concerto Köln interprète des noëls pour instruments Label Berlin Classics (0300276BC) Année 2011
  • 11h08
    Antigone : Saro qual e il torrento (Acte II Sc 13) air de Crèon - MAGDALENA KOZENA
    Michel Swierczewski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Prague, Magdalena Kozena : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Le belle immagini Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 471334-2) Année 2001
  • 11h17
    Quatuor à cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 29 n°1 : Allegretto - QUATUOR PLEYEL DE COLOGNE
    Quatuor Pleyel De Cologne, Ingeborg Scheerer : Violon, Milena Schuster : Violon, Andreas Gerhardus : Alto (instrument), Nicholas Selo : Violoncelle
    Album Adalbert Gyrowetz : Quatuors à cordes Label Cpo (CPO 777 770-2) Année 2013
  • 11h25
    Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Allegro
    Rafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Philharmonie Tchèque de Prague
    Album Rafael Kubelik et les anciens maitres tcheques Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU 3381-2) Année 1998
  • 11h36
    Moi qui ai servi le roi d' Angleterre : Bloody moon rhapsody
    Ales Brezina : compositeur, The Film Symphony Orchestra De Prague
    Album BOF / Moi qui ai servi le roi d' Angleterre Label Milan (399 215-2) Année 2007
  • 11h40
    8 inventions op 45 : Scherzo - pour 6 percussionnistes - PERCUSSIONS DE STRASBOURG
    Percussions De Strasbourg
    Album Les percussions de Strasbourg : Edition du 50ème anniversaire / Musique de l'Est : Stibilj Silvestrov Denisov et Kabelac / cd 5 Label Universal Music (4806517) Année 2012
  • 11h43
    Lamenti e risolini op 53 : Bagatelle op 53 n°8 - pour flûte traversière et harpe - CAROL WINCENC
    Carol Wincenc : Flûte traversière, Katerina Englichova : Harpe
    Album Musica per arpa Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU41852) Année 2015
  • 11h45
    Lamenti e risolini op 53 : Bagatelle op 53 n°2 - pour flûte traversière et harpe - CAROL WINCENC
    Carol Wincenc : Flûte traversière, Katerina Englichova : Harpe
    Album Musica per arpa Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU41852) Année 2015
  • 11h47
    Symphonie pastorale en Ré Maj : Allegro poco presto
    Marek Stryncl : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Chambre De Pardubice
    Album Jakub van Ryba : Messe de Noël tchèque et autres oeuvres Label Arcodiva Studios (UP 0142-2 131) Année 2011
  • 11h51
    Dubnova prerludia op 13 : 2. Andante - BENGT FROSBERG
    Bengt Frosberg : Piano
    Album Bengt Forsberg : Neglected Works for Piano Label Db Productions (DBCD170) Année 2016
  • 11h55
    Dubnová preludia op 13 : 4. Vivo - BENGT FROSBERG
    Bengt Frosberg : Piano
    Album Bengt Forsberg : Neglected Works for Piano Label Db Productions (DBCD170) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
