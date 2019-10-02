Allegretto
Programmation musicale
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11h
Mercredi 2 octobre 2019
1h 54mn

Baleines et autres bêtes, avec Haydn, Cage, John Williams

Visite guidée chez les cétacés de Willy à Pinnochio en passant par les Dents de la mer....

Détail de l'affiche "Baleinopolis" jusqu'au 8 juin 2020 à l'Aquarium Tropical de la Porte Dorée

L’exposition transporte le visiteur dans les profondeurs des océans, dans le monde secret et inaccessible d’extraordinaires mammifères marins. En présentant quatre espèces bien connues du public : la baleine à bosse, le cachalot, l’orque et le dauphin, Baleinopolis nous familiarise avec l’organisation de sociétés au fonctionnement complexe et nous sensibilise aux conséquences des activités humaines sur celles-ci. Objets, vidéos, dispositifs interactifs, programmation cinématographique, sonore et artistique, nous amènent aux portes d'un monde méconnu. 

La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    L'été des baleines - BRUNO RIOU-MAILLARD
    Bruno Riou-Maillardcompositeur, Bruno Riou-MaillardClaviers

    L'été des baleines

    Bruno Letort : Percussions
    Album Seaborg Label Cube (CUBE 1 802) Année 2003
  • 11h01
    And God created great whales op 229 n°1
    Alan Hovhanesscompositeur

    And God created great whales op 229 n°1

    Gerard Schwarz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Seattle
    Album American Mystic / Music Of Alan Hovhaness Label Delos (DE 3421) Année 2011
  • 11h08
    Song for the whales - GERI ALLEN, CHARLIE HADEN & PAUL MOTIAN
    Geri Allen, Charlie Haden & Paul Motian

    Song for the whales

    Geri Allen : Piano, Charlie Haden : Contrebasse, Paul Motian : Batterie
    Album Live At The Village Vanguard Label Diw Records (DIW-847) Année 1991
  • 11h09
  • 11h14
    Moby Dick : And God created great whales (Choeur) - pour solistes choeur d'hommes et orchestre - POUL EMBORG
    Bernard Herrmanncompositeur

    Moby Dick : And God created great whales (Choeur) - pour solistes choeur d'hommes et orchestre

    Michael Schonwandt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Danoise, Choeur De La Radio Danoise, Poul Emborg : Ténor, Rasmus Gravers-Nielsen : Ténor, Uffe Henriksen : Baryton (voix), Richard Edgar-Wilson : Ténor, David Wilson-Johnson : Baryton (voix)
    Album Bernard Herrmann : Moby Dick Et Sinfonietta Label Chandos (CHSA 5095) Année 2011
  • 11h15
    Moby Dick : Send everyone aft mastheads there come down (Ahab et choeur) - pour solistes choeur d'hommes et orchestre - POUL EMBORG
    Bernard Herrmanncompositeur

    Moby Dick : Send everyone aft mastheads there come down (Ahab et choeur) - pour solistes choeur d'hommes et orchestre

    Michael Schonwandt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Danoise, Choeur De La Radio Danoise, Poul Emborg : Ténor, Rasmus Gravers-Nielsen : Ténor, Uffe Henriksen : Baryton (voix), Richard Edgar-Wilson : Ténor, David Wilson-Johnson : Baryton (voix)
    Album Bernard Herrmann : Moby Dick Et Sinfonietta Label Chandos (CHSA 5095) Année 2011
  • 11h20
    Whales - ADELE CARLIER
    Armand Amarcompositeur

    Whales

    Adele Carlier
    Album Bof / Home Label Euroco (K1659) Année 2009
  • 11h21
    Waves and whales - KENNEL HANS
    Kennel HansCor

    Waves and whales

    Mytha, Carlos Baumann : Cor, Marcel Huonder : Cor, Bill Holden : Cor, Stefan Schlegel : Cor
    Album How It All Started Label Hatology (HATOLOGY 648) Année 2007
  • 11h25
    A brief history of Creation : 10. Whales return to the sea - pour choeur d'enfants et orchestre
    Jonathan Dovecompositeur

    A brief history of Creation : 10. Whales return to the sea - pour choeur d'enfants et orchestre

    Mark Elder : chef d'orchestre, Shirley Court : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Hallé, Choeur Halle
    Album Jonathan Dove : A Brief History Of Creation Et Gaia Theory Label Nmc Recordings (NMCD233)
  • 11h32
    La creation (2eme partie) scene 1 : And god created great whales - EMMA KIRBY
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    La creation (2eme partie) scene 1 : And god created great whales

    Christopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy of Ancient Music, Academy Of Ancient Music, Emma Kirby : Soprano, Anthony Rolfe-Johnson : Ténor, George Michael : Basse (voix)
    Album Joseph Haydn : The Creation Label Oiseau Lyre (430397-2)
  • 11h35
    La creation (2eme partie) scene 1 : And the angels struck their immortal harps - EMMA KIRBY
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    La creation (2eme partie) scene 1 : And the angels struck their immortal harps

    Christopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy of Ancient Music, Academy Of Ancient Music, Emma Kirby : Soprano, Anthony Rolfe-Johnson : Ténor, George Michael : Basse (voix)
    Album Joseph Haydn : The Creation Label Oiseau Lyre (430397-2)
  • 11h35
    La creation (2eme partie) scene 1 : Most beautiful appear - EMMA KIRBY
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    La creation (2eme partie) scene 1 : Most beautiful appear

    Christopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy of Ancient Music, Academy Of Ancient Music, Emma Kirby : Soprano, Anthony Rolfe-Johnson : Ténor, George Michael : Basse (voix)
    Album Joseph Haydn : The Creation Label Oiseau Lyre (430397-2)
  • 11h43
    Litany for the whale / Vocalise pour 2 voix a cappella - Paul Hillier
    John Cagecompositeur

    Litany for the whale / Vocalise pour 2 voix a cappella

    Paul Hillier : Voix
    Album John Cage : Litany For The Whale Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 907187)
  • 11h47
    3 songs from Ish river : Going out o meet the moon whales - pour soprano et guitare acosutique - SUSAN NARUCKI
    Peter Scott Lewiscompositeur

    3 songs from Ish river : Going out o meet the moon whales - pour soprano et guitare acosutique

    Susan Narucki : Soprano, Colin Mac Allister : Guitare, Paule Barton : auteur
    Album Peter Scott Lewis : The Four Circles Label Naxos (8559815) Année 2016
  • 11h51
    When the whales came (film) - NICOLE TIBBELS
    Christopher Gunningcompositeur

    When the whales came (film)

    Rumon Gamba : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC, Nicole Tibbels : Soprano, Craig Ogden : Guitare, Martin Robertson : Saxophone, Yuri Torchinsky : Violon, Julia Bradshaw : Violoncelle, Matthew Compton : Accordéon
    Album The Film And Tv Music Of Christopher Gunning Label Chandos Année 2010
  • 11h56
    Les dents de la mer : Main title and first victim - JOHN WILLIAMS & ORCHESTRA
    John Williamscompositeur

    Les dents de la mer : Main title and first victim

    John Williams & Orchestra
    Album Bof / Les Dents De La Mer (Edition Collector) Label Decca
L'équipe de l'émission :
