Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 2 octobre 2019
Baleines et autres bêtes, avec Haydn, Cage, John Williams
Visite guidée chez les cétacés de Willy à Pinnochio en passant par les Dents de la mer....
- En lien avec l’exposition Baleinopolis, Les sociétés secrètes des cétacés jusqu’au 7 juin 2020 à l’Aquarium tropical de la Porte Dorée
L’exposition transporte le visiteur dans les profondeurs des océans, dans le monde secret et inaccessible d’extraordinaires mammifères marins. En présentant quatre espèces bien connues du public : la baleine à bosse, le cachalot, l’orque et le dauphin, Baleinopolis nous familiarise avec l’organisation de sociétés au fonctionnement complexe et nous sensibilise aux conséquences des activités humaines sur celles-ci. Objets, vidéos, dispositifs interactifs, programmation cinématographique, sonore et artistique, nous amènent aux portes d'un monde méconnu.
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00Bruno Riou-Maillardcompositeur, Bruno Riou-MaillardClaviers
L'été des baleinesBruno Letort : PercussionsAlbum Seaborg Label Cube (CUBE 1 802) Année 2003
- 11h01Alan Hovhanesscompositeur
And God created great whales op 229 n°1Gerard Schwarz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De SeattleAlbum American Mystic / Music Of Alan Hovhaness Label Delos (DE 3421) Année 2011
- 11h08Geri Allen, Charlie Haden & Paul Motian
Song for the whalesGeri Allen : Piano, Charlie Haden : Contrebasse, Paul Motian : BatterieAlbum Live At The Village Vanguard Label Diw Records (DIW-847) Année 1991
- 11h09Geri Allen, Charlie Haden & Paul Motian
Song for the whalesGeri Allen : Piano, Charlie Haden : Contrebasse, Paul Motian : BatterieAlbum Live At The Village Vanguard Label Diw Records (DIW-847) Année 1991
- 11h14Bernard Herrmanncompositeur
Moby Dick : And God created great whales (Choeur) - pour solistes choeur d'hommes et orchestreMichael Schonwandt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Danoise, Choeur De La Radio Danoise, Poul Emborg : Ténor, Rasmus Gravers-Nielsen : Ténor, Uffe Henriksen : Baryton (voix), Richard Edgar-Wilson : Ténor, David Wilson-Johnson : Baryton (voix)Album Bernard Herrmann : Moby Dick Et Sinfonietta Label Chandos (CHSA 5095) Année 2011
- 11h15Bernard Herrmanncompositeur
Moby Dick : Send everyone aft mastheads there come down (Ahab et choeur) - pour solistes choeur d'hommes et orchestreMichael Schonwandt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Danoise, Choeur De La Radio Danoise, Poul Emborg : Ténor, Rasmus Gravers-Nielsen : Ténor, Uffe Henriksen : Baryton (voix), Richard Edgar-Wilson : Ténor, David Wilson-Johnson : Baryton (voix)Album Bernard Herrmann : Moby Dick Et Sinfonietta Label Chandos (CHSA 5095) Année 2011
- 11h20Armand Amarcompositeur
WhalesAdele CarlierAlbum Bof / Home Label Euroco (K1659) Année 2009
- 11h21Kennel HansCor
Waves and whalesMytha, Carlos Baumann : Cor, Marcel Huonder : Cor, Bill Holden : Cor, Stefan Schlegel : CorAlbum How It All Started Label Hatology (HATOLOGY 648) Année 2007
- 11h25Jonathan Dovecompositeur
A brief history of Creation : 10. Whales return to the sea - pour choeur d'enfants et orchestreMark Elder : chef d'orchestre, Shirley Court : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Hallé, Choeur HalleAlbum Jonathan Dove : A Brief History Of Creation Et Gaia Theory Label Nmc Recordings (NMCD233)
- 11h32Joseph Haydncompositeur
La creation (2eme partie) scene 1 : And god created great whalesChristopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy of Ancient Music, Academy Of Ancient Music, Emma Kirby : Soprano, Anthony Rolfe-Johnson : Ténor, George Michael : Basse (voix)Album Joseph Haydn : The Creation Label Oiseau Lyre (430397-2)
- 11h35Joseph Haydncompositeur
La creation (2eme partie) scene 1 : And the angels struck their immortal harpsChristopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy of Ancient Music, Academy Of Ancient Music, Emma Kirby : Soprano, Anthony Rolfe-Johnson : Ténor, George Michael : Basse (voix)Album Joseph Haydn : The Creation Label Oiseau Lyre (430397-2)
- 11h35Joseph Haydncompositeur
La creation (2eme partie) scene 1 : Most beautiful appearChristopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy of Ancient Music, Academy Of Ancient Music, Emma Kirby : Soprano, Anthony Rolfe-Johnson : Ténor, George Michael : Basse (voix)Album Joseph Haydn : The Creation Label Oiseau Lyre (430397-2)
- 11h43John Cagecompositeur
Litany for the whale / Vocalise pour 2 voix a cappellaPaul Hillier : VoixAlbum John Cage : Litany For The Whale Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 907187)
- 11h47Peter Scott Lewiscompositeur
3 songs from Ish river : Going out o meet the moon whales - pour soprano et guitare acosutiqueSusan Narucki : Soprano, Colin Mac Allister : Guitare, Paule Barton : auteurAlbum Peter Scott Lewis : The Four Circles Label Naxos (8559815) Année 2016
- 11h51Christopher Gunningcompositeur
When the whales came (film)Rumon Gamba : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC, Nicole Tibbels : Soprano, Craig Ogden : Guitare, Martin Robertson : Saxophone, Yuri Torchinsky : Violon, Julia Bradshaw : Violoncelle, Matthew Compton : AccordéonAlbum The Film And Tv Music Of Christopher Gunning Label Chandos Année 2010
- 11h56John Williamscompositeur
Les dents de la mer : Main title and first victimJohn Williams & OrchestraAlbum Bof / Les Dents De La Mer (Edition Collector) Label Decca
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 1 octobre 2019
émission suivantejeudi 3 octobre 2019