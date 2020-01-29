Porgy & Bess, un des opéras les plus populaires au monde,

George Gershwin compositeur

Porgy and Bess : Oh nobody knows when de Lord is gonna call (Acte I Sc 1)

John Demain : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Grand Opéra de Houston, Choeur du Grand Opéra De Houston, Donnie Ray Albert : Ténor, Porgy, Clamma Dale : Soprano, Bess, Andrew Smith : Basse (voix), Crown, Wilma Shakesnider : Mezzo-soprano, Serena, Alexander B Smalls : Baryton (voix), Jake, Betty Lane : Mezzo-soprano, Clara, Larry Marshall : Ténor, Sporting life, Bernard Thacker : Ténor, Mingo