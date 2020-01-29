Allegretto
Programmation musicale
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 29 janvier 2020
1h 54mn

Porgy & Bess, un des opéras les plus populaires au monde,

avec Schulhoff, Bach, Janis Joplin... et Gershwin bien sûr !

Porgy and Bess de George Gershwin. Mise en scène de Jack O'Brien, Paris : Théâtre du Châtelet 10-11-1987 , © Daniel Cande, BnF Gallica

programmation élaborée à  l'occasion de la projection  Porgy & Bessde George et Ira Gershwin, en direct depuis le MET de New-york, le 1er février à 18h55 dans lescinémas Pathé 

Quelle musique voyez-vous sur "La Grève au Creusot" de Jules Adler ?

ules Adler : La Grève au Creusot, 1899 Huile sur toile Pau, musée des Beaux-Arts
ules Adler : La Grève au Creusot, 1899 Huile sur toile Pau, musée des Beaux-Arts, © ADAGP, Paris 2019
  • Participez à la programmation musicale du vendredi 17 janvier en vous inspirant de "La Grève au Creusot",visible dans l'exposition "Jules Adler. Peintre du peuple" au mahJ (Musée d'art et d'histoire du judaïsme à Paris) jusqu'au 23 février.
La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    Acte I - Scene 1 - Introduction - WILLARD WHITE
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Porgy and bess : Acte I - Scene 1 - Introduction

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Willard White, Cynthia Haymon
    Album Porgy and bess / Gershwin, 1989 Label Emi (7495682) Année 1989
  • 11h05
    Acte I - Summertime and the livin' is easy - WILLARD WHITE
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Porgy and bess : Acte I - Summertime and the livin' is easy

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Willard White, Cynthia Haymon
    Album Porgy and bess / Gershwin, 1989 Label Emi (7495682) Année 1989
  • 11h09
    Summertime ( From Porgy & Bess ) - JANIS JOPLIN
    Janis Joplin

    Summertime ( From Porgy & Bess )

    Album Bof / Chacun sa guerre Label Mca Records (MCD 11160) Année 1994
  • 11h13
    Prelude en ut min BWV 847 pour piano - ROSALYN TURECK
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Prelude en ut min BWV 847 pour piano

    Rosalyn Tureck : Piano
    Album Bach / Clavier bien tempere 1 et 2 / Tureck Label Deutsche Grammophon (463305-2) Année 1953
  • 11h16
    Porgy and Bess : Oh nobody knows when de Lord is gonna call (Acte I Sc 1) - DONNIE RAY ALBERT
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Porgy and Bess : Oh nobody knows when de Lord is gonna call (Acte I Sc 1)

    John Demain : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Grand Opéra de Houston, Choeur du Grand Opéra De Houston, Donnie Ray Albert : Ténor, Porgy, Clamma Dale : Soprano, Bess, Andrew Smith : Basse (voix), Crown, Wilma Shakesnider : Mezzo-soprano, Serena, Alexander B Smalls : Baryton (voix), Jake, Betty Lane : Mezzo-soprano, Clara, Larry Marshall : Ténor, Sporting life, Bernard Thacker : Ténor, Mingo
    Album George Gershwin : Porgy and Bess Label Rca (RD 82109) Année 1977
  • 11h24
    I want to stay here - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    George Gershwincompositeur

    I want to stay here

    Russell Garcia : chef d'orchestre, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Ira Gershwin : auteur, Du Bose Heyward : auteur
    Album Armstrong-Fitzgerald/ Porgy & Bess Label Verve (VERV 810 049-2) Année 1965
  • 11h29
    Porgy and Bess : I got plenty o'nuttin' - FAZIL SAY
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Porgy and Bess : I got plenty o'nuttin'

    Fazil Say : Piano, Stanley Drucker : Clarinette, Albert Regni : Saxophone alto, William Blossom : Contrebasse, Joseph Pereira : Percussions, James Sapporito : Batterie
    Album Fazil Say joue Gershwin Label Teldec (3984-26202-2) Année 1999
  • 11h34
    The Killing of Robbins - COMPANY
    George Gershwincompositeur

    The Killing of Robbins

    Company
    Album Com.Mus./Porgy and Bess /CD 1 Label Ps Classics (PS-1206) Année 2012
  • 11h39
    Go tell it on the mountain - FANNIE LOU HAMER
    Fannie Lou Hamer

    Go tell it on the mountain

    Album Classic African American gospel Label Smithonian Folkways (SFW CD 40194) Année 2008
  • 11h43
    6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : Rag - CAROLINE WEICHERT
    Erwin Schulhoffcompositeur

    6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : Rag

    Caroline Weichert : Piano
    Album Erwin Schulhoff : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol.2 Label Grand Piano (GP631) Année 2013
  • 11h45
    6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : Boston - CAROLINE WEICHERT
    Erwin Schulhoffcompositeur

    6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : Boston

    Caroline Weichert : Piano
    Album Erwin Schulhoff : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol.2 Label Grand Piano (GP631) Année 2013
  • 11h49
    6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : Blues - CAROLINE WEICHERT
    Erwin Schulhoffcompositeur

    6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : Blues

    Caroline Weichert : Piano
    Album Erwin Schulhoff : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol.2 Label Grand Piano (GP631) Année 2013
  • 11h52
    6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : Charleston - CAROLINE WEICHERT
    Erwin Schulhoffcompositeur

    6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : Charleston

    Caroline Weichert : Piano
    Album Erwin Schulhoff : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol.2 Label Grand Piano (GP631) Année 2013
  • 11h55
    Porgy and Bess : I got plenty o' nuttin' (Acte II Sc 1) Porgy et choeur - NENAD MARINKOVIC
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Porgy and Bess : I got plenty o' nuttin' (Acte II Sc 1) Porgy et choeur

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Nenad Marinkovic : Ténor, Jonathan Lemalu : Baryton-basse (voix), Porgy, Isabelle Kabatu : Soprano, Bess, Bibiana Nwobilo : Soprano, Clara, Michael Forest : Ténor, Sporting Life, Rodney Clarke : Baryton (voix), Jake, Divers
    Album Porgy and Bess (intégrale) Label Sony (88697591762) Année 2009
  • 11h56
    Porgy and Bess : Oh what you want wid Bess (Acte II Sc 2) Bess et Crown - DIVERS
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Porgy and Bess : Oh what you want wid Bess (Acte II Sc 2) Bess et Crown

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Chamber Orchestra Of Europe, Arnold Schoenberg Chor,, Divers
    Album Porgy and Bess (intégrale) Label Sony (88697591762) Année 2009
  • 12h01
    Morning : Catfish row
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Morning : Catfish row

    André Prévin : chef d'orchestre
    Album Porgy and bess Label Cbs (60 002) Année 1959
  • 12h03
    I can't sit down
    George Gershwincompositeur

    I can't sit down

    André Prévin : chef d'orchestre
    Album Porgy and bess Label Cbs (60 002) Année 1959
L'équipe de l'émission :
