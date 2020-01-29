Programmation musicale
Mercredi 29 janvier 2020
Porgy & Bess, un des opéras les plus populaires au monde,
avec Schulhoff, Bach, Janis Joplin... et Gershwin bien sûr !
programmation élaborée à l'occasion de la projection Porgy & Bessde George et Ira Gershwin, en direct depuis le MET de New-york, le 1er février à 18h55 dans lescinémas Pathé
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00George Gershwincompositeur
Porgy and bess : Acte I - Scene 1 - IntroductionSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Willard White, Cynthia HaymonAlbum Porgy and bess / Gershwin, 1989 Label Emi (7495682) Année 1989
- 11h05George Gershwincompositeur
Porgy and bess : Acte I - Summertime and the livin' is easySimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Willard White, Cynthia HaymonAlbum Porgy and bess / Gershwin, 1989 Label Emi (7495682) Année 1989
- 11h09Janis Joplin
Summertime ( From Porgy & Bess )Album Bof / Chacun sa guerre Label Mca Records (MCD 11160) Année 1994
- 11h13Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Prelude en ut min BWV 847 pour pianoRosalyn Tureck : PianoAlbum Bach / Clavier bien tempere 1 et 2 / Tureck Label Deutsche Grammophon (463305-2) Année 1953
- 11h16George Gershwincompositeur
Porgy and Bess : Oh nobody knows when de Lord is gonna call (Acte I Sc 1)John Demain : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Grand Opéra de Houston, Choeur du Grand Opéra De Houston, Donnie Ray Albert : Ténor, Porgy, Clamma Dale : Soprano, Bess, Andrew Smith : Basse (voix), Crown, Wilma Shakesnider : Mezzo-soprano, Serena, Alexander B Smalls : Baryton (voix), Jake, Betty Lane : Mezzo-soprano, Clara, Larry Marshall : Ténor, Sporting life, Bernard Thacker : Ténor, MingoAlbum George Gershwin : Porgy and Bess Label Rca (RD 82109) Année 1977
- 11h24George Gershwincompositeur
I want to stay hereRussell Garcia : chef d'orchestre, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Ira Gershwin : auteur, Du Bose Heyward : auteurAlbum Armstrong-Fitzgerald/ Porgy & Bess Label Verve (VERV 810 049-2) Année 1965
- 11h29George Gershwincompositeur
Porgy and Bess : I got plenty o'nuttin'Fazil Say : Piano, Stanley Drucker : Clarinette, Albert Regni : Saxophone alto, William Blossom : Contrebasse, Joseph Pereira : Percussions, James Sapporito : BatterieAlbum Fazil Say joue Gershwin Label Teldec (3984-26202-2) Année 1999
- 11h34George Gershwincompositeur
The Killing of RobbinsCompanyAlbum Com.Mus./Porgy and Bess /CD 1 Label Ps Classics (PS-1206) Année 2012
- 11h39Fannie Lou Hamer
Go tell it on the mountainAlbum Classic African American gospel Label Smithonian Folkways (SFW CD 40194) Année 2008
- 11h43Erwin Schulhoffcompositeur
6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : RagCaroline Weichert : PianoAlbum Erwin Schulhoff : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol.2 Label Grand Piano (GP631) Année 2013
- 11h45Erwin Schulhoffcompositeur
6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : BostonCaroline Weichert : PianoAlbum Erwin Schulhoff : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol.2 Label Grand Piano (GP631) Année 2013
- 11h49Erwin Schulhoffcompositeur
6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : BluesCaroline Weichert : PianoAlbum Erwin Schulhoff : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol.2 Label Grand Piano (GP631) Année 2013
- 11h52Erwin Schulhoffcompositeur
6 esquisses de jazz WV 90 : CharlestonCaroline Weichert : PianoAlbum Erwin Schulhoff : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol.2 Label Grand Piano (GP631) Année 2013
- 11h55George Gershwincompositeur
Porgy and Bess : I got plenty o' nuttin' (Acte II Sc 1) Porgy et choeurNikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Nenad Marinkovic : Ténor, Jonathan Lemalu : Baryton-basse (voix), Porgy, Isabelle Kabatu : Soprano, Bess, Bibiana Nwobilo : Soprano, Clara, Michael Forest : Ténor, Sporting Life, Rodney Clarke : Baryton (voix), Jake, DiversAlbum Porgy and Bess (intégrale) Label Sony (88697591762) Année 2009
- 11h56George Gershwincompositeur
Porgy and Bess : Oh what you want wid Bess (Acte II Sc 2) Bess et CrownNikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Chamber Orchestra Of Europe, Arnold Schoenberg Chor,, DiversAlbum Porgy and Bess (intégrale) Label Sony (88697591762) Année 2009
- 12h01George Gershwincompositeur
Morning : Catfish rowAndré Prévin : chef d'orchestreAlbum Porgy and bess Label Cbs (60 002) Année 1959
- 12h03George Gershwincompositeur
I can't sit downAndré Prévin : chef d'orchestreAlbum Porgy and bess Label Cbs (60 002) Année 1959
