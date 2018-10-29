Allegretto
Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi de 11h à 13h
Mercredi 28 novembre 2018
1h 58mn

Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Junior

Aujourd'hui, nous nous intéresserons au rôle du chef d'orchestre !

Leonard Bernstein en 1975, © Getty / Erich Auerbach/Hulton Archive

On vous offre des places

Gagnez des places pour le concert-éveil du dimanche 2 décembre à 10h à la Salle Wagram à Paris avec l'Orchestre Colonne dirigé par Laurent Petitgirard.

Au programme :

  • Johannes Brahms : Symphonie n°3
  • Antonin Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle

Sur un format d’une heure, ces concerts sont l’occasion pour petits et grands de découvrir le monde de la musique autrement, de manière simple et ludique, grâce aux éclairages et commentaires du chef d’orchestre.

Quelle musique voyez-vous sur la lithographie : "Rêverie" de Alphonse Mucha ?

Alphonse Mucha Rêverie 1897 Lithographie en couleur 72.7 x 55.2 cm Prague, Fondation Mucha
Alphonse Mucha Rêverie 1897 Lithographie en couleur 72.7 x 55.2 cm Prague, Fondation Mucha, © Mucha Trust 2018

L'émission Allegretto vous propose de participer à la programmation musicale du vendredi 30 novembre en vous inspirant  la lithographie "Rêverie" de Alphonse Mucha.

Ce tableau est actuellement visible au Musée du Luxembourg à Paris dans le cadre de l'exposition "Alphonse Mucha" visible du 12 septembre 2018 au 27 janvier 2019. 

Pour participer, cliquez sur l'onglet Contactez-nous pour nous transmettre votre programmation

Programmation musicale

Samuel Burin / Milan Kymlicka
Le chef d'orchestre : Variations pour la répétition
Orchestre Philharmonique De Toronto
Peter Ustinov : Voix
Walter Babiak, direction
BAILLEMONT CD 971

Nino Rota
Répétition d'orchestre
JRB MUSIC JBR CD 3708

Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata : Noi siamo zingarelle (Acte II) Choeur des bohémiennes
Orchestre Symphonique De La NBC De New York
Arturo Toscanini, direction
RELIEF CR 1812

Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : Marche au supplice - répétition
Orchestre De La Suisse Romande
Ernest Ansermet, direction
DECCA 4807914

Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : Marche au supplice
Orchestre De La Suisse Romande
Ernest Ansermet, direction
DECCA 433713-2

Glenn Miller
Moonlight serenade (opening theme) Live
SEPIA 184073

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski
Concerto pour piano, live
Glenn Miller, direction
SEPIA 184073

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski
Concerto en si bémol min op 23 : allegro con fuoco - pour piano et orchestre
Vladimir Horowitz : Piano
Orchestre Symphonique De La NBC De New York
Arturo Toscanini, direction
MELODRAM MEL 18014

Jean Sébastien Bach
Suite n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 : Courante - pour violoncelle
Pablo Casals : Violoncelle
NAIVE RECORDS V 4955

Gabriel FauréElégie en ut min op 24 : répétitions
Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
Pablo Casals, direction
PHILIPS 77 408

Gabriel FauréElégie en ut min op 24 - pour orchestre de violoncelles
Paul Bazelaire : Violoncelle
Maurice Maréchal : Violoncelle
Gaspar Cassado : Violoncelle
Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
Pablo Casals, direction
PHILIPS 77 408

Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. Allegramente  (répétition)
Orchestre National De France
Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544/5

Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 3. Presto
Leonard Bernstein : Piano
Orchestre National De France
Leonard Bernstein, direction
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544/6

Antonin Dvorak
Répétition du concerto pour violoncelle
Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle
Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tchèque De Prague
Vaclav Talich, direction
SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONET SU 3837-2/2

Franz Schubert
4 Impromptus pour piano op 90 D 899 : 2. Allegro en Mi bémol Maj Christoph Eschenbach : Piano
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 4794624

Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate en Ré Maj op 6 : Rondo - pour piano à 4 mains
Lang Lang : Piano
Christoph Eschenbach : Piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 002894790423

Ludwig van Beethoven
Quatuor en Mi bémol Maj WoO 36 n°1 : 2. Allegro con spirito - pour violon alto violoncelle et piano Christoph Eschenbach : Piano
Quatuor Amadeus
Norbert Brainin : Violon
Peter Schidlof : Alto  
Martin Lovett : Violoncelle
DGG 002894797611

Johannes Brahms
Danse hongroise n°5 en fa dièse min WoO 1 - pour piano à 4 mains / arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre Du Festival Du Schleswig-Holstein
Christoph Eschenbach, direction
HANSSLER CLASSIC CD 98.593

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Dixit Dominus HWV 232 : Dixit Dominus Domino meo, Virgam virtutis tuae, Tecum principum, Juravit Dominus, Tu es sacerdos, Dominus a dextris tuis
Natalie Dessay : Soprano
Philippe Jaroussky : Haute-contre
Toby Spence : Ténor
Le Concert d'Astrée
Emmanuelle Haïm, direction
VIRGIN 094639524129

Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : Allegro
Orchestre De La Tonhalle De Zurich
David Zinman, direction
RCA RED SEAL 88697933492

Hector Berlioz
La grande vadrouille : Marche hongroise, de la damnation de Faust
Jacques Metehen, direction
UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR) 378 223 9

L'équipe de l'émission :
