Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Junior
Aujourd'hui, nous nous intéresserons au rôle du chef d'orchestre !
On vous offre des places
Gagnez des places pour le concert-éveil du dimanche 2 décembre à 10h à la Salle Wagram à Paris avec l'Orchestre Colonne dirigé par Laurent Petitgirard.
Au programme :
- Johannes Brahms : Symphonie n°3
- Antonin Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle
Sur un format d’une heure, ces concerts sont l’occasion pour petits et grands de découvrir le monde de la musique autrement, de manière simple et ludique, grâce aux éclairages et commentaires du chef d’orchestre.
Quelle musique voyez-vous sur la lithographie : "Rêverie" de Alphonse Mucha ?
L'émission Allegretto vous propose de participer à la programmation musicale du vendredi 30 novembre en vous inspirant la lithographie "Rêverie" de Alphonse Mucha.
Ce tableau est actuellement visible au Musée du Luxembourg à Paris dans le cadre de l'exposition "Alphonse Mucha" visible du 12 septembre 2018 au 27 janvier 2019.
Pour participer, cliquez sur l'onglet Contactez-nous pour nous transmettre votre programmation
Programmation musicale
Samuel Burin / Milan Kymlicka
Le chef d'orchestre : Variations pour la répétition
Orchestre Philharmonique De Toronto
Peter Ustinov : Voix
Walter Babiak, direction
BAILLEMONT CD 971
Nino Rota
Répétition d'orchestre
JRB MUSIC JBR CD 3708
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata : Noi siamo zingarelle (Acte II) Choeur des bohémiennes
Orchestre Symphonique De La NBC De New York
Arturo Toscanini, direction
RELIEF CR 1812
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : Marche au supplice - répétition
Orchestre De La Suisse Romande
Ernest Ansermet, direction
DECCA 4807914
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : Marche au supplice
Orchestre De La Suisse Romande
Ernest Ansermet, direction
DECCA 433713-2
Glenn Miller
Moonlight serenade (opening theme) Live
SEPIA 184073
Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski
Concerto pour piano, live
Glenn Miller, direction
SEPIA 184073
Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski
Concerto en si bémol min op 23 : allegro con fuoco - pour piano et orchestre
Vladimir Horowitz : Piano
Orchestre Symphonique De La NBC De New York
Arturo Toscanini, direction
MELODRAM MEL 18014
Jean Sébastien Bach
Suite n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 : Courante - pour violoncelle
Pablo Casals : Violoncelle
NAIVE RECORDS V 4955
Gabriel FauréElégie en ut min op 24 : répétitions
Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
Pablo Casals, direction
PHILIPS 77 408
Gabriel FauréElégie en ut min op 24 - pour orchestre de violoncelles
Paul Bazelaire : Violoncelle
Maurice Maréchal : Violoncelle
Gaspar Cassado : Violoncelle
Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux
Pablo Casals, direction
PHILIPS 77 408
Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. Allegramente (répétition)
Orchestre National De France
Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544/5
Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 3. Presto
Leonard Bernstein : Piano
Orchestre National De France
Leonard Bernstein, direction
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544/6
Antonin Dvorak
Répétition du concerto pour violoncelle
Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle
Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tchèque De Prague
Vaclav Talich, direction
SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONET SU 3837-2/2
Franz Schubert
4 Impromptus pour piano op 90 D 899 : 2. Allegro en Mi bémol Maj Christoph Eschenbach : Piano
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 4794624
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate en Ré Maj op 6 : Rondo - pour piano à 4 mains
Lang Lang : Piano
Christoph Eschenbach : Piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 002894790423
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quatuor en Mi bémol Maj WoO 36 n°1 : 2. Allegro con spirito - pour violon alto violoncelle et piano Christoph Eschenbach : Piano
Quatuor Amadeus
Norbert Brainin : Violon
Peter Schidlof : Alto
Martin Lovett : Violoncelle
DGG 002894797611
Johannes Brahms
Danse hongroise n°5 en fa dièse min WoO 1 - pour piano à 4 mains / arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre Du Festival Du Schleswig-Holstein
Christoph Eschenbach, direction
HANSSLER CLASSIC CD 98.593
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Dixit Dominus HWV 232 : Dixit Dominus Domino meo, Virgam virtutis tuae, Tecum principum, Juravit Dominus, Tu es sacerdos, Dominus a dextris tuis
Natalie Dessay : Soprano
Philippe Jaroussky : Haute-contre
Toby Spence : Ténor
Le Concert d'Astrée
Emmanuelle Haïm, direction
VIRGIN 094639524129
Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : Allegro
Orchestre De La Tonhalle De Zurich
David Zinman, direction
RCA RED SEAL 88697933492
Hector Berlioz
La grande vadrouille : Marche hongroise, de la damnation de Faust
Jacques Metehen, direction
UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR) 378 223 9
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Marion GuillemetCollaboration