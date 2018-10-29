Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Junior

On vous offre des places

Gagnez des places pour le concert-éveil du dimanche 2 décembre à 10h à la Salle Wagram à Paris avec l'Orchestre Colonne dirigé par Laurent Petitgirard.

Au programme :

Johannes Brahms : Symphonie n°3

Antonin Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle

Sur un format d’une heure, ces concerts sont l’occasion pour petits et grands de découvrir le monde de la musique autrement, de manière simple et ludique, grâce aux éclairages et commentaires du chef d’orchestre.

Quelle musique voyez-vous sur la lithographie : "Rêverie" de Alphonse Mucha ?

, © Mucha Trust 2018

L'émission Allegretto vous propose de participer à la programmation musicale du vendredi 30 novembre en vous inspirant la lithographie "Rêverie" de Alphonse Mucha.

Ce tableau est actuellement visible au Musée du Luxembourg à Paris dans le cadre de l'exposition "Alphonse Mucha" visible du 12 septembre 2018 au 27 janvier 2019.

Pour participer, cliquez sur l'onglet Contactez-nous pour nous transmettre votre programmation

Programmation musicale

Samuel Burin / Milan Kymlicka

Le chef d'orchestre : Variations pour la répétition

Orchestre Philharmonique De Toronto

Peter Ustinov : Voix

Walter Babiak, direction

BAILLEMONT CD 971

Nino Rota

Répétition d'orchestre

JRB MUSIC JBR CD 3708

Giuseppe Verdi

La Traviata : Noi siamo zingarelle (Acte II) Choeur des bohémiennes

Orchestre Symphonique De La NBC De New York

Arturo Toscanini, direction

RELIEF CR 1812

Hector Berlioz

Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : Marche au supplice - répétition

Orchestre De La Suisse Romande

Ernest Ansermet, direction

DECCA 4807914

Hector Berlioz

Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : Marche au supplice

Orchestre De La Suisse Romande

Ernest Ansermet, direction

DECCA 433713-2

Glenn Miller

Moonlight serenade (opening theme) Live

SEPIA 184073

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski

Concerto pour piano, live

Glenn Miller, direction

SEPIA 184073

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski

Concerto en si bémol min op 23 : allegro con fuoco - pour piano et orchestre

Vladimir Horowitz : Piano

Orchestre Symphonique De La NBC De New York

Arturo Toscanini, direction

MELODRAM MEL 18014

Jean Sébastien Bach

Suite n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 : Courante - pour violoncelle

Pablo Casals : Violoncelle

NAIVE RECORDS V 4955

Gabriel FauréElégie en ut min op 24 : répétitions

Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux

Pablo Casals, direction

PHILIPS 77 408

Gabriel FauréElégie en ut min op 24 - pour orchestre de violoncelles

Paul Bazelaire : Violoncelle

Maurice Maréchal : Violoncelle

Gaspar Cassado : Violoncelle

Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux

Pablo Casals, direction

PHILIPS 77 408

Maurice Ravel

Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 1. Allegramente (répétition)

Orchestre National De France

Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano

WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544/5

Maurice Ravel

Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 3. Presto

Leonard Bernstein : Piano

Orchestre National De France

Leonard Bernstein, direction

WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544/6

Antonin Dvorak

Répétition du concerto pour violoncelle

Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle

Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tchèque De Prague

Vaclav Talich, direction

SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONET SU 3837-2/2

Franz Schubert

4 Impromptus pour piano op 90 D 899 : 2. Allegro en Mi bémol Maj Christoph Eschenbach : Piano

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 4794624

Ludwig van Beethoven

Sonate en Ré Maj op 6 : Rondo - pour piano à 4 mains

Lang Lang : Piano

Christoph Eschenbach : Piano

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 002894790423

Ludwig van Beethoven

Quatuor en Mi bémol Maj WoO 36 n°1 : 2. Allegro con spirito - pour violon alto violoncelle et piano Christoph Eschenbach : Piano

Quatuor Amadeus

Norbert Brainin : Violon

Peter Schidlof : Alto

Martin Lovett : Violoncelle

DGG 002894797611

Johannes Brahms

Danse hongroise n°5 en fa dièse min WoO 1 - pour piano à 4 mains / arrangement pour orchestre

Orchestre Du Festival Du Schleswig-Holstein

Christoph Eschenbach, direction

HANSSLER CLASSIC CD 98.593

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Dixit Dominus HWV 232 : Dixit Dominus Domino meo, Virgam virtutis tuae, Tecum principum, Juravit Dominus, Tu es sacerdos, Dominus a dextris tuis

Natalie Dessay : Soprano

Philippe Jaroussky : Haute-contre

Toby Spence : Ténor

Le Concert d'Astrée

Emmanuelle Haïm, direction

VIRGIN 094639524129

Johannes Brahms

Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : Allegro

Orchestre De La Tonhalle De Zurich

David Zinman, direction

RCA RED SEAL 88697933492

Hector Berlioz

La grande vadrouille : Marche hongroise, de la damnation de Faust

Jacques Metehen, direction

UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR) 378 223 9