Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 27 janvier 2021
1h 54mn

Un lac des cygnes

Une foule de palmipèdes s'ébat sur notre lac : des canards, des oies et des cygnes bien sûr ! Avec Bruno Coulais, Rautavaara, Tchaikovsky, Wagner, Clint Mansell, Saint-Saëns, Carl Orff, Kodaly...

Des canards, des cygnes et des mouettes sur un lac (Prague, République tchèque), © Getty / Yoann Audrain / EyeEm

Les Tuyaux de Kerscho :

La chronique : " Les grands Macabres " :

  • Pour retrouver la chronique de Bertrand Dicale : " Luigi Tenco ou le dépit ultime "
    C'est ici !
La programmation musicale :
  • 11h01
    Le peuple migrateur : Le vol des cygnes
    Bruno Coulaiscompositeur

    Album BOF / Le peuple migrateur Label Virgin (8114552) Année 2001
  • 11h03
    Le lac des cygnes op 20 : Danse des cygnes (Acte II n°13) - arrangement pour piano - GIOVANNI DORIA MIGLIETTA
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Giovanni Doria Miglietta : Piano, Earl Wild : auteur
    Album Earl Wild : Intégrale des transcriptions et oeuvres originales pour piano / Vol 3 Label Piano Classics (PCL0175) Année 2019
  • 11h06
    Aesop's fables : The goose and the swan - pour choeur mixte et piano - CHRISTOPHER FINCH
    Robert Chilcottcompositeur

    Wellensian Consort, Christopher Finch, Gemma Beeson : Piano
    Album Bob Chilcott : Evreyone sang et autres oeuvres pour choeur Label Naxos (8.573158) Année 2013
  • 11h12
    Nina's dream
    Clint Mansellcompositeur

    Album BOF / Black Swan Label Sony (88697813562) Année 2010
  • 11h16
    Le carnaval des animaux : 5. L'éléphant - grande fantaisie zoologique pour 2 pianos et orchestre - RUTH SEGAL
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ruth Segal : Piano, Naomi Segal : Piano, Leonard Bernstein : Voix parlée
    Album The remastered Edition Leonard Bernstein / CD 34 Label Sony Classical (889854171426566/34)
  • 11h19
    Le carnaval des animaux : 13. Le cygne - grande fantaisie zoologique pour 2 pianos et orchestre - RUTH SEGAL
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ruth Segal : Piano, Naomi Segal : Piano, Leonard Bernstein : Voix parlée
    Album The remastered Edition Leonard Bernstein / CD 34 Label Sony Classical (889854171426566/34)
  • 11h24
    Valse miniature op 1 n°2 / Pour contrebasse et piano - EUGENE LEVINSON
    Serge Koussevitzkycompositeur

    Eugene Levinson : Contrebasse, Gina Levinson : Piano
    Album 1ere contrebasse du philharmonique de New York Label Cala Et Cala Records (CACD 0507) Année 1998
  • 11h28
    Le carnaval des animaux : Le cygne - pour violoncelle et piano - EMMANUELLE BERTRAND
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Emmanuelle Bertrand : Violoncelle, Pascal Amoyel : Piano
    Album Camille Saint-Saens : Sonate n°1 et Suite op 16 Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901962) Année 2007
  • 11h32
    Thème du lac des cygnes - LES MUSTANGS
    Les Mustangs

    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski : compositeur
    Album Fantastic & rarities instrumental guitars / Vol. 4 Label Magic Records (3930922) Année 2011
  • 11h35
    Lohengrin WWV 75 : Mein lieber Schwan (Acte III) Air de Lohengrin et le Roi - Jonas Kaufmann
    Richard Wagnercompositeur

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Mahler, Jonas Kaufmann : Ténor, Lohengrin, Valdis Jansons : Basse (voix), Le Roi
    Album Claudio Abbado : The Opera Edition / CD 59 Label Deutsche Grammophon (002894798128) Année 2009
  • 11h41
    Les amours de Jupiter : Variations de Léda
    Jacques Ibertcompositeur

    Jacques Mercier : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lorraine
    Album Jacques Ibert : Le chevalier errant et Les amours de Jupiter Label Timpani (1C1230) Année 2015
  • 11h43
    Les amours de Jupiter : Entrée et variations de Jupiter
    JACQUES IBERTcompositeur

    JACQUES MERCIER : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE LORRAINE
    Année 2015
  • 11h48
    Carmina burana : In taberna : estuans interius - CHRISTIAN GERHAHER
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Christian Gerhaher : Voix, Baryton (voix)
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Emi (5578882) Année 2005
  • 11h50
    Carmina burana : In taberna : olim lacus colueram - SIMON HALSEY
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Choeur de la Radio de Berlin, Choeur De Garcons De La Cathedrale De Berlin, Simon Halsey, Christian Gerhaher : Voix, Baryton (voix), Lawrence Brownlee : Voix, Ténor, Sally Matthews : Voix, Soprano
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Emi (5578882) Année 2005
  • 11h53
    Carmina burana : In taberna : ego sum abbas - SIMON HALSEY
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Choeur de la Radio de Berlin, Choeur De Garcons De La Cathedrale De Berlin, Simon Halsey, Christian Gerhaher : Voix, Baryton (voix), Lawrence Brownlee : Voix, Ténor, Sally Matthews : Voix, Soprano
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Emi (5578882) Année 2005
  • 11h54
    Carmina burana : In taberna : in taberna quando sumus - SIMON HALSEY
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Choeur de la Radio de Berlin
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Emi (5578882) Année 2005
  • 11h59
    Chant du cygne op 131 D 957 : Sérénade - CAMILLE MAURANE
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Camille Maurane : Voix, Baryton (voix), Pierre Maillard-Verger : Piano
    Album Camille Maurane : Intégrale des enregistrements Erato / Vol 1 CD 3 Label Erato (4509-92304-2/6) Année 1993
  • 12h04
    Schwanengesang D 957 : Ständchen - DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Gerald Moore : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Die schöne Müllerin Winterreise et Schwanengesang Label Emi (7635592)
  • 12h08
    Histoires naturelles pour baryton et piano : Le paon - ALDO CICCOLINI
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Aldo Ciccolini : Piano, Jean Christophe Benoit : Voix, Baryton (voix), Jules Renard : auteur
    Album Aldo Ciccolini joue Debussy Label Emi Classics (685877 2) Année 2009
  • 12h14
    Le Paon (Fölszallott a pava) - chant populaire pour choeur d'hommes a cappella - Arthur Oldham
    Zoltan Kodalycompositeur

    Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Arthur Oldham
    Album Istvan Kertesz : The London years Label Decca (478 6420) Année 2014
  • 12h17
    Le Paon (Fölszallott a pava) : Thème
    Zoltan Kodalycompositeur

    István Kertész : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Istvan Kertesz : The London years Label Decca (478 6420) Année 2014
  • 12h20
    Le Paon (Fölszallott a pava) : Variations n°1 à 6
    Zoltan Kodalycompositeur

    István Kertész : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Istvan Kertesz : The London years Label Decca (478 6420) Année 2014
  • 12h25
    Cantus Arcticus op 61 : Cygnes migrateurs - pour oiseaux et orchestre
    Einojuhani Rautavaaracompositeur

    Osmo Vänskä : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Lahti
    Album Einojuhani Rautavaara : Angel of light Dances with the winds et Cantus Articus Label Bis (CD-1038) Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
