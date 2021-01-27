Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 27 janvier 2021
Un lac des cygnes
Une foule de palmipèdes s'ébat sur notre lac : des canards, des oies et des cygnes bien sûr ! Avec Bruno Coulais, Rautavaara, Tchaikovsky, Wagner, Clint Mansell, Saint-Saëns, Carl Orff, Kodaly...
Les Tuyaux de Kerscho :
La chronique : " Les grands Macabres " :
- Pour retrouver la chronique de Bertrand Dicale : " Luigi Tenco ou le dépit ultime "
C'est ici !
La programmation musicale :
- 11h01Bruno Coulaiscompositeur
Le peuple migrateur : Le vol des cygnesAlbum BOF / Le peuple migrateur Label Virgin (8114552) Année 2001
- 11h03Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Le lac des cygnes op 20 : Danse des cygnes (Acte II n°13) - arrangement pour pianoGiovanni Doria Miglietta : Piano, Earl Wild : auteurAlbum Earl Wild : Intégrale des transcriptions et oeuvres originales pour piano / Vol 3 Label Piano Classics (PCL0175) Année 2019
- 11h06Robert Chilcottcompositeur
Aesop's fables : The goose and the swan - pour choeur mixte et pianoWellensian Consort, Christopher Finch, Gemma Beeson : PianoAlbum Bob Chilcott : Evreyone sang et autres oeuvres pour choeur Label Naxos (8.573158) Année 2013
- 11h12Clint Mansellcompositeur
Nina's dreamAlbum BOF / Black Swan Label Sony (88697813562) Année 2010
- 11h16Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Le carnaval des animaux : 5. L'éléphant - grande fantaisie zoologique pour 2 pianos et orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ruth Segal : Piano, Naomi Segal : Piano, Leonard Bernstein : Voix parléeAlbum The remastered Edition Leonard Bernstein / CD 34 Label Sony Classical (889854171426566/34)
- 11h19Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Le carnaval des animaux : 13. Le cygne - grande fantaisie zoologique pour 2 pianos et orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ruth Segal : Piano, Naomi Segal : Piano, Leonard Bernstein : Voix parléeAlbum The remastered Edition Leonard Bernstein / CD 34 Label Sony Classical (889854171426566/34)
- 11h24Serge Koussevitzkycompositeur
Valse miniature op 1 n°2 / Pour contrebasse et pianoEugene Levinson : Contrebasse, Gina Levinson : PianoAlbum 1ere contrebasse du philharmonique de New York Label Cala Et Cala Records (CACD 0507) Année 1998
- 11h28Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Le carnaval des animaux : Le cygne - pour violoncelle et pianoEmmanuelle Bertrand : Violoncelle, Pascal Amoyel : PianoAlbum Camille Saint-Saens : Sonate n°1 et Suite op 16 Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901962) Année 2007
- 11h32Les Mustangs
Thème du lac des cygnesPiotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski : compositeurAlbum Fantastic & rarities instrumental guitars / Vol. 4 Label Magic Records (3930922) Année 2011
- 11h35Richard Wagnercompositeur
Lohengrin WWV 75 : Mein lieber Schwan (Acte III) Air de Lohengrin et le RoiClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Mahler, Jonas Kaufmann : Ténor, Lohengrin, Valdis Jansons : Basse (voix), Le RoiAlbum Claudio Abbado : The Opera Edition / CD 59 Label Deutsche Grammophon (002894798128) Année 2009
- 11h41Jacques Ibertcompositeur
Les amours de Jupiter : Variations de LédaJacques Mercier : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De LorraineAlbum Jacques Ibert : Le chevalier errant et Les amours de Jupiter Label Timpani (1C1230) Année 2015
- 11h43JACQUES IBERTcompositeur
Les amours de Jupiter : Entrée et variations de JupiterJACQUES MERCIER : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE LORRAINEAnnée 2015
- 11h48Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : In taberna : estuans interiusSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Christian Gerhaher : Voix, Baryton (voix)Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Emi (5578882) Année 2005
- 11h50Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : In taberna : olim lacus colueramSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Choeur de la Radio de Berlin, Choeur De Garcons De La Cathedrale De Berlin, Simon Halsey, Christian Gerhaher : Voix, Baryton (voix), Lawrence Brownlee : Voix, Ténor, Sally Matthews : Voix, SopranoAlbum Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Emi (5578882) Année 2005
- 11h53Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : In taberna : ego sum abbasSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Choeur de la Radio de Berlin, Choeur De Garcons De La Cathedrale De Berlin, Simon Halsey, Christian Gerhaher : Voix, Baryton (voix), Lawrence Brownlee : Voix, Ténor, Sally Matthews : Voix, SopranoAlbum Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Emi (5578882) Année 2005
- 11h54Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : In taberna : in taberna quando sumusSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Choeur de la Radio de BerlinAlbum Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Emi (5578882) Année 2005
- 11h59Franz Schubertcompositeur
Chant du cygne op 131 D 957 : SérénadeCamille Maurane : Voix, Baryton (voix), Pierre Maillard-Verger : PianoAlbum Camille Maurane : Intégrale des enregistrements Erato / Vol 1 CD 3 Label Erato (4509-92304-2/6) Année 1993
- 12h04Franz Schubertcompositeur
Schwanengesang D 957 : StändchenDietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Gerald Moore : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Die schöne Müllerin Winterreise et Schwanengesang Label Emi (7635592)
- 12h08Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Histoires naturelles pour baryton et piano : Le paonAldo Ciccolini : Piano, Jean Christophe Benoit : Voix, Baryton (voix), Jules Renard : auteurAlbum Aldo Ciccolini joue Debussy Label Emi Classics (685877 2) Année 2009
- 12h14Zoltan Kodalycompositeur
Le Paon (Fölszallott a pava) - chant populaire pour choeur d'hommes a cappellaChoeur Symphonique De Londres, Arthur OldhamAlbum Istvan Kertesz : The London years Label Decca (478 6420) Année 2014
- 12h17Zoltan Kodalycompositeur
Le Paon (Fölszallott a pava) : ThèmeIstván Kertész : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Istvan Kertesz : The London years Label Decca (478 6420) Année 2014
- 12h20Zoltan Kodalycompositeur
Le Paon (Fölszallott a pava) : Variations n°1 à 6István Kertész : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Istvan Kertesz : The London years Label Decca (478 6420) Année 2014
- 12h25Einojuhani Rautavaaracompositeur
Cantus Arcticus op 61 : Cygnes migrateurs - pour oiseaux et orchestreOsmo Vänskä : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LahtiAlbum Einojuhani Rautavaara : Angel of light Dances with the winds et Cantus Articus Label Bis (CD-1038) Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Laurent LefrançoisRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 26 janvier 2021
émission suivantejeudi 28 janvier 2021