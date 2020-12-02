Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
Mercredi 2 décembre 2020
1h 54mn

Quand je serai grand je serai Gershwin !

Avec, Harold Harlen, Irving Berlin, Liszt et Gershwin bien sûr !

19 février 1930, le compositeur George Gershwin au piano de la piscine Deauville à Miami Beach, où il se trouve en vacances, © Getty / Bettmann

Les tuyaux de Kerscho !

Quelle musique entendez-vous sur " Le Chardonneret " ?

Carel Fabritius, "Le Chardonneret ". Musée Mauritshuis de La Haye, Hollande
Carel Fabritius, "Le Chardonneret ". Musée Mauritshuis de La Haye, Hollande, © Getty / Francis G. Mayer/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
  • Allegretto vous invite à participer à la programmation musicale du vendredi 4 décembre, en vous inspirant du tableau "Le Chardonneret" (1654) de Carel Fabritius (1622-1654).

Ce tableau se trouve au Musée Mauritshuis de La Haye aux Pays-Bas, il est visible dans l'exposition virtuelle " Le Chardonneret " sur le site du Mauritshuis.Vos propositions via  contactez-nousD'autres expositions virtuelles sont proposées par Beaux-Arts magazine.

La chronique : " Les grands Macabres " :

  • pour retrouver la chronique de Bertrand Dicale : " Dinu Lipatti, le virtuose empêché "    

c'est ici  !

La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    Tip-Toes : Sweet and lowdown - GEORGE GERSHWIN
    George Gershwincompositeur, George Gershwin, George Gershwinauteur

    Tip-Toes : Sweet and lowdown

    Album Gershwin plays Gershwin Label Nonesuch (9792872) Année 1993
  • 11h05
    Lady be good : So am I - GEORGE GERSHWIN
    George Gershwincompositeur, George Gershwin

    Lady be good : So am I

    Album Gershwin plays Gershwin Label Nonesuch (9792872) Année 1993
  • 11h10
    Lady be good medley - FRED & ADELE ASTAIRE WITH G. GERSHWIN
    Fred & Adele Astaire With G. Gershwin

    Lady be good medley

    George Gershwin : compositeur
    Album A Century of Glory Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 152) Année 1998
  • 11h17
    Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato - JEFFREY SIEGEL
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato

    Leonard Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Saint Louis, Jeffrey Siegel : Piano
    Album George Gershwin : Musique orchestrale Label Brilliant Classics (94861)
  • 11h25
    Chanson de l' autruche - MAURANE
    PHILIPPE CHATELcompositeur

    Chanson de l' autruche

    Album Emilie jolie Label Polydor
  • 11h28
    A star is born (film) : It's a new world - arrangement pour ensemble vocal d'hommes a cappella - DAVID HURLEY
    Harold Arlencompositeur

    A star is born (film) : It's a new world - arrangement pour ensemble vocal d'hommes a cappella

    Ira Gershwin : compositeur, The King'S Singers, David Hurley : Contre-ténor, Timothy Wayne-Wright : Contre-ténor, Robin Tyson : Contre-ténor, Patrick Dunachie : Contre-ténor, Paul Phoenix : Ténor, Julian Gregory : Ténor, Christopher Gabbitas : Baryton (voix), Christopher Bruerton : Baryton (voix), Philip Lawson : Baryton (voix), Stephen Connolly : Basse (voix), Jonathan Howard : Basse (voix), Richard Rodney Bennett : auteur
    Album Love songs Label Signum (SIGCD565) Année 2019
  • 11h34
    Rialto ripples - pour piano mécanique - GEORGE GERSHWIN
    George Gershwincompositeur, George GershwinPiano

    Rialto ripples - pour piano mécanique

    Will Donaldson : compositeur
    Album The piano rolls / volume 2 Label Nonesuch (755979370-2) Année 1995
  • 11h36
    For your country and my country - pour 2 pianos mécaniques - GEORGE GERSHWIN
    Irving Berlincompositeur

    For your country and my country - pour 2 pianos mécaniques

    George Gershwin : Piano, Rudy Erlebach : Piano
    Album The piano rolls / volume 2 Label Nonesuch (755979370-2) Année 1995
  • 11h40
    Drôle de frimousse : Overture / Funny face / 'S wonderful / Think Pink - FRED ASTAIRE
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Drôle de frimousse : Overture / Funny face / 'S wonderful / Think Pink

    Roger Edens : compositeur, Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson & Chorus, Gershwin Ira : auteur
    Album Audrey Hepburn : A touch of music Label Milan (CD399864-2) Année 2017
  • 11h45
    Shall we dance (film) : Promenade (Walking the dog) - arrangement pour clarinette et piano - ENSEMBLE NASH
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Shall we dance (film) : Promenade (Walking the dog) - arrangement pour clarinette et piano

    Ensemble Nash, Richard Hosford : Clarinette, Ian Brown : Piano
    Album L'ensemble Nash interprète de la musique de chambre américaine Label Hyperion (CDA68094) Année 2015
  • 11h49
    Delicious (film) : Blah blah blah - DAVID CRAIG
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Delicious (film) : Blah blah blah

    David Craig, John Morris : Piano, David Baker : Piano
    Album Lyrics by Ira Gershwin Label Harbinger Records (HCD2502) Année 2008
  • 11h53
    Ouverture cubaine
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Ouverture cubaine

    James Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago
    Album George Gershwin : Rhapsody in blue et Un Américain à Paris Label Deutsche Grammophon (431625-2) Année 1993
  • 12h04
    George & Ira Gershwin - FUNNY FACE
    Funny Face

    George & Ira Gershwin

    George & Ira Gershwin : compositeur
    Album Music from the films of audrey hepburn Label Giant (74321 15345 2) Année 1993
  • 12h09
    Shall we dance (film) : they all laughed - FRED ASTAIRE
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Shall we dance (film) : they all laughed

    Johnny Green & His Orchestra, Fred Astaire : Voix
    Album The songs of George Gershwin - enregistrements monos de 1925 a 1951 Label Living Era (CD AJS 263) Année 2002
  • 12h13
    I got rhythm - JUDY GARLAND
    Judy Garland

    I got rhythm

    George Gershwin : compositeur, Mickey Rooney
    Album Bof / Girl crazy Label Turner Classic Movies Music (R2 72590) Année 1996
  • 12h22
    Porgy and Bess : It ain't necesseraly - BRYN TERFEL
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Porgy and Bess : It ain't necesseraly

    Paul Daniel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio Suedoise, Bryn Terfel : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Bryn Terfel / Bad boys Label Dgg (477 8091) Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
