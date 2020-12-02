Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 2 décembre 2020
Quand je serai grand je serai Gershwin !
Avec, Harold Harlen, Irving Berlin, Liszt et Gershwin bien sûr !
Les tuyaux de Kerscho !
Quelle musique entendez-vous sur " Le Chardonneret " ?
- Allegretto vous invite à participer à la programmation musicale du vendredi 4 décembre, en vous inspirant du tableau "Le Chardonneret" (1654) de Carel Fabritius (1622-1654).
Ce tableau se trouve au Musée Mauritshuis de La Haye aux Pays-Bas, il est visible dans l'exposition virtuelle " Le Chardonneret " sur le site du Mauritshuis.Vos propositions via contactez-nousD'autres expositions virtuelles sont proposées par Beaux-Arts magazine.
La chronique : " Les grands Macabres " :
- pour retrouver la chronique de Bertrand Dicale : " Dinu Lipatti, le virtuose empêché "
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00George Gershwincompositeur, George Gershwin, George Gershwinauteur
Tip-Toes : Sweet and lowdownAlbum Gershwin plays Gershwin Label Nonesuch (9792872) Année 1993
- 11h05George Gershwincompositeur, George Gershwin
Lady be good : So am IAlbum Gershwin plays Gershwin Label Nonesuch (9792872) Année 1993
- 11h10Fred & Adele Astaire With G. Gershwin
Lady be good medleyGeorge Gershwin : compositeurAlbum A Century of Glory Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 152) Année 1998
- 11h17George Gershwincompositeur
Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitatoLeonard Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Saint Louis, Jeffrey Siegel : PianoAlbum George Gershwin : Musique orchestrale Label Brilliant Classics (94861)
- 11h25PHILIPPE CHATELcompositeur
Chanson de l' autrucheAlbum Emilie jolie Label Polydor
- 11h28Harold Arlencompositeur
A star is born (film) : It's a new world - arrangement pour ensemble vocal d'hommes a cappellaIra Gershwin : compositeur, The King'S Singers, David Hurley : Contre-ténor, Timothy Wayne-Wright : Contre-ténor, Robin Tyson : Contre-ténor, Patrick Dunachie : Contre-ténor, Paul Phoenix : Ténor, Julian Gregory : Ténor, Christopher Gabbitas : Baryton (voix), Christopher Bruerton : Baryton (voix), Philip Lawson : Baryton (voix), Stephen Connolly : Basse (voix), Jonathan Howard : Basse (voix), Richard Rodney Bennett : auteurAlbum Love songs Label Signum (SIGCD565) Année 2019
- 11h34George Gershwincompositeur, George GershwinPiano
Rialto ripples - pour piano mécaniqueWill Donaldson : compositeurAlbum The piano rolls / volume 2 Label Nonesuch (755979370-2) Année 1995
- 11h36Irving Berlincompositeur
For your country and my country - pour 2 pianos mécaniquesGeorge Gershwin : Piano, Rudy Erlebach : PianoAlbum The piano rolls / volume 2 Label Nonesuch (755979370-2) Année 1995
- 11h40George Gershwincompositeur
Drôle de frimousse : Overture / Funny face / 'S wonderful / Think PinkRoger Edens : compositeur, Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson & Chorus, Gershwin Ira : auteurAlbum Audrey Hepburn : A touch of music Label Milan (CD399864-2) Année 2017
- 11h45George Gershwincompositeur
Shall we dance (film) : Promenade (Walking the dog) - arrangement pour clarinette et pianoEnsemble Nash, Richard Hosford : Clarinette, Ian Brown : PianoAlbum L'ensemble Nash interprète de la musique de chambre américaine Label Hyperion (CDA68094) Année 2015
- 11h49George Gershwincompositeur
Delicious (film) : Blah blah blahDavid Craig, John Morris : Piano, David Baker : PianoAlbum Lyrics by Ira Gershwin Label Harbinger Records (HCD2502) Année 2008
- 11h53George Gershwincompositeur
Ouverture cubaineJames Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoAlbum George Gershwin : Rhapsody in blue et Un Américain à Paris Label Deutsche Grammophon (431625-2) Année 1993
- 12h04Funny Face
George & Ira GershwinGeorge & Ira Gershwin : compositeurAlbum Music from the films of audrey hepburn Label Giant (74321 15345 2) Année 1993
- 12h09George Gershwincompositeur
Shall we dance (film) : they all laughedJohnny Green & His Orchestra, Fred Astaire : VoixAlbum The songs of George Gershwin - enregistrements monos de 1925 a 1951 Label Living Era (CD AJS 263) Année 2002
- 12h13Judy Garland
I got rhythmGeorge Gershwin : compositeur, Mickey RooneyAlbum Bof / Girl crazy Label Turner Classic Movies Music (R2 72590) Année 1996
- 12h22George Gershwincompositeur
Porgy and Bess : It ain't necesseralyPaul Daniel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio Suedoise, Bryn Terfel : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Bryn Terfel / Bad boys Label Dgg (477 8091) Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Laurent LefrançoisRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 1 décembre 2020
Que du jaune !
1h 54mn
émission suivantejeudi 3 décembre 2020