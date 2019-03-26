Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Dowland, Schubert, Berio
De la musique de Mozart à celle de Luciano Berio, il n'y a qu'un pas ! Explorons la richesse musicale du XXe siècle avec Benjamin Britten ou encore Olivier Messiaen.
Éphéméride
Vingt Regards sur l'Enfant Jésus d'Olivier Messiaen créé le 26 mars 1944 à Paris par Yvonne Loriod.
Scarlatti
- La Sonate K94 en fa Majeur de Domenico Scarlatti par Luca Guglielmi enregistrée en l'Eglise St-Michel à Cordes sur Ciel.
- La Sonate K95 en do Majeur de Domenico Scarlatti par Thomas Ragossnig enregistrée au Château de Laréole.
- La Sonate K96 en ré Majeur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Enrico Baiano enregistrée à l'Auditorium de Fourques.
4 versioni originali della Ritirata Notturna di Madrid - pour orchestreLuciano Berio, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Luciano Berio : Rendering et Echoing curvesLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1997
Lachrymae antiquae - arrangement pour ruan et quatuor à cordesQuatuor Kronos, David Harrington, John Sherba, Hank Dutt, Joan Jeanrenaud, Wu ManLABEL : NonesuchANNÉE : 1997
Lachrymae op 48a : 1. LentoLionel Friend, Ensemble NashLABEL : HYPERION
Lachrymae op 48a : 2. Allegretto, andante moltoLionel Friend, Ensemble NashLABEL : HYPERION
Lachrymae op 48a : 3. AnimatoLionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
Lachrymae op 48a : 4. TranquilloLionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
Lachrymae op 48a : 5. Allegro con moltoLionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
Lachrymae op 48a : 6. LargamenteLionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
Lachrymae op 48a : 7. AppassionatoLionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
Lachrymae op 48a : 8. Alla valse moderatoLionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
Lachrymae op 48a : 11. L'istesso tempoLionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
Lachrymae op 48a : 12. A tempo sempliceLionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
Concerto n°3 en Ré Maj op 50 (Jeunesse) : Andante con motoAlun Francis, Philharmonie De La Radio Ndr De Hanovre, Michael KorstickLABEL : CPO
Vingt regards sur l'Enfant Jésus : 4. Regard de la Vierge - pour pianoYvonne LoriodLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2019
Sonate n°2 en mi min op 36a K 244 : 2. PrestoNurit Stark, Cedric PesciaLABEL : CLAVESANNÉE : 2008
Sonate n°2 en mi min op 36a K 244 : 3. AndanteNurit Stark, Cedric PesciaLABEL : CLAVESANNÉE : 2008
Sonate n°2 en mi min op 36a K 244 : 4. Andante con motoNurit Stark, Cedric PesciaLABEL : CLAVESANNÉE : 2008
Choral BWV 639 transcription pour piano : Ich ruf zu dir herr jesu christKun-woo PaikLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2000
Choral BWV 734 transcription pour piano : Nun freut euch lieben christen gmeinKun-woo PaikLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2000
Quatuor a cordes en Sol Maj K 387 : Andante cantabileQuatuor HagenLABEL : DGG
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Marion GuillemetCollaboration