Mardi 26 mars 2019
1h 58mn

Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Dowland, Schubert, Berio

De la musique de Mozart à celle de Luciano Berio, il n'y a qu'un pas ! Explorons la richesse musicale du XXe siècle avec Benjamin Britten ou encore Olivier Messiaen.

Luciano Berio durant une répétition, © Getty / Mondadori Portfolio

Éphéméride

Vingt Regards sur l'Enfant Jésus d'Olivier Messiaen créé le 26 mars 1944 à Paris par Yvonne Loriod.

Scarlatti

  • La Sonate K94 en fa Majeur de Domenico Scarlatti par Luca Guglielmi enregistrée en l'Eglise St-Michel à Cordes sur Ciel.
  • La Sonate K95 en do Majeur de Domenico Scarlatti par Thomas Ragossnig enregistrée au Château de Laréole.
  • La Sonate K96 en ré Majeur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Enrico Baiano enregistrée à l'Auditorium de Fourques.

La programmation musicale :
    11:00
    Luciano Berio, Luigi Boccherini

    4 versioni originali della Ritirata Notturna di Madrid - pour orchestre

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Luciano Berio : Rendering et Echoing curvesLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1997
    11:08
    John Dowland

    Lachrymae antiquae - arrangement pour ruan et quatuor à cordes

    Quatuor Kronos, David Harrington, John Sherba, Hank Dutt, Joan Jeanrenaud, Wu ManLABEL : NonesuchANNÉE : 1997
    11:14
    Benjamin Britten

    Lachrymae op 48a : 1. Lento

    Lionel Friend, Ensemble NashLABEL : HYPERION
    11:15
    Luciano Berio, Luigi Boccherini

    4 versioni originali della Ritirata Notturna di Madrid - pour orchestre

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Luciano Berio : Rendering et Echoing curvesLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1997
    11:16
    Benjamin Britten

    Lachrymae op 48a : 2. Allegretto, andante molto

    Lionel Friend, Ensemble NashLABEL : HYPERION
    11:16
    Benjamin Britten

    Lachrymae op 48a : 3. Animato

    Lionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
    11:18
    Benjamin Britten

    Lachrymae op 48a : 4. Tranquillo

    Lionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
    11:19
    Benjamin Britten

    Lachrymae op 48a : 5. Allegro con molto

    Lionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
    11:20
    Benjamin Britten

    Lachrymae op 48a : 6. Largamente

    Lionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
    11:20
    Benjamin Britten

    Lachrymae op 48a : 7. Appassionato

    Lionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
    11:21
    Benjamin Britten

    Lachrymae op 48a : 8. Alla valse moderato

    Lionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
    11:22
    Benjamin Britten

    Lachrymae op 48a : 11. L'istesso tempo

    Lionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
    11:24
    Benjamin Britten

    Lachrymae op 48a : 12. A tempo semplice

    Lionel Friend, Ensemble Nash, Roger ChaseLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1996
    11:26
    Dimitri Kabalevski

    Concerto n°3 en Ré Maj op 50 (Jeunesse) : Andante con moto

    Alun Francis, Philharmonie De La Radio Ndr De Hanovre, Michael KorstickLABEL : CPO
    11:34
    Olivier Messiaen

    Vingt regards sur l'Enfant Jésus : 4. Regard de la Vierge - pour piano

    Yvonne LoriodLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2019
    11:40
    Ferruccio Busoni

    Sonate n°2 en mi min op 36a K 244 : 2. Presto

    Nurit Stark, Cedric PesciaLABEL : CLAVESANNÉE : 2008
    11:42
    Ferruccio Busoni

    Sonate n°2 en mi min op 36a K 244 : 3. Andante

    Nurit Stark, Cedric PesciaLABEL : CLAVESANNÉE : 2008
    11:45
    Ferruccio Busoni

    Sonate n°2 en mi min op 36a K 244 : 4. Andante con moto

    Nurit Stark, Cedric PesciaLABEL : CLAVESANNÉE : 2008
    11:48
    Jean Sébastien Bach, Ferruccio Busoni

    Choral BWV 639 transcription pour piano : Ich ruf zu dir herr jesu christ

    Kun-woo PaikLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2000
    11:52
    Jean Sébastien Bach, Ferruccio Busoni

    Choral BWV 734 transcription pour piano : Nun freut euch lieben christen gmein

    Kun-woo PaikLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2000
    11:55
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Quatuor a cordes en Sol Maj K 387 : Andante cantabile

    Quatuor HagenLABEL : DGG
